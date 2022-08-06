Bitcoin Bullish Signal: Whale Exchange Inflows Remain Down

Read on www.newsbtc.com
Analysts Predicts Bitcoin Will Plunge Shortly But Suggest Buy Bitcoin
It is no secret that many cryptos have been experiencing a price plunge. As of June 18, the price of the world’s largest digital currency, Bitcoin, fell to about $17,622. This data was taken from Binance. Since then, there have been several conversations as to whether or not that price will be the lowest for the asset.
The Main Reason Why GNOX (GNOX) Could Flip Dogecoin (DOGE) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) In 2023
Gnox is a top crypto project that could flip Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) in terms of price and market capitalization in 2023. The project has been on the rise since the start of the year when it was announced that it will be launched on Binance Smart Chain.
Coinbase posts loss as crypto market turmoil hits trading volumes
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss as investors worried by this year's rout in risky assets shied away from trading in cryptocurrencies, sending its shares down 6% after the bell on Tuesday.
Ethereum Investors Close 300k Long Positions on Bitfinex, Rally To Stop Soon?
Data shows around 300k in ETHUSD long positions have been closed on the Bitfinex Ethereum futures market, something that could provide impedance to the latest rally. Ethereum Long Positions Have Dropped By More Than 300k During The Last Few Days On Bitfinex. As pointed out by an analyst in a...
Why Are Crypto Investors Rotating From Bitcoin To Altcoins?
The crypto market is pulling back into support and could face potential headwinds in the short term. In the crypto top 10, Bitcoin has been outperformed by the altcoins sector with Ethereum and Binance Coin, and Polkadot still preserving some of its gains from the past week. This shows a...
Has Bitcoin Price Found Support At A Decade-Long Trend Line?
After a volatile first half, Bitcoin price action has been grinding sideways, seeking to find some type of reliable support. Although there has yet to be a clear sign of a reversal, the top cryptocurrency by market cap might have finally found support at a ten-year-long trend line. Complicated Technical...
Dogecoin Unseated From No. 10 Spot In Rankings – Can DOGE Stay Relevant?
Dogecoin (DOGE) has been recently pushed aside by Polkadot (DOT) from the top cryptocurrencies list as it is now the 11th biggest crypto in terms of market cap. DOGE’s market value is currently at $9.28 billion after it sadly had to let go of its position which is now held by Polkadot with a market value of $9.62 billion.
What Would Be The Ethereum Merge Impact On Cryptocurrency Miners
Miners of both Bitcoin and Ethereum are still thriving regardless of the crypto winter. The revenue generated by Ethereum miners surpasses that of Bitcoin miners, according to the 2022 record. The growth of the miners is quite surprising given the increase in the cost of electricity. But all that might...
What Is Uniglo (GLO)? How Does It Compare To Shiba Inu (SHIB), Binance Coin (BNB) And Fantom (FTM)?
The digital asset ecosystem grows every day with new protocols and projects launching, seeking to disrupt the status quo and challenge the established players. A new addition to the Ethereum ecosystem, Uniglo (GLO), is seeking to do just that and crypto analysts have begun to compare this project to the current ecosystem giants, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Binance Coin (BNB), and Fantom (FTM) due to the vast potential it holds.
CryptoDickbutts NFTs Erect Nearly 700% In Daily Sales Volume
CryptoDickButts (CDB) floor price has skyrocketed with the overwhelming support from popular influencers. CDB soared on Sunday, outpacing other well-known NFT collectibles with significant volume. CDB was able to land the 6th spot for the largest daily trading volume for NFTs on OpenSea. As of this writing, CryptoDickbutts has soared...
MEXC to List AURA Network, Supporting NFTs Adoption for More Possibilities
The leading digital asset and cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC will list AURA, a scalable, agile and effortless Layer-1 blockchain with a comprehensive ecosystem built to accelerate global NFTs adoption, on 12:00 August 9th (UTC). With the vision of “Building the Internet of NFTs”, Aura Network aims to create a world-class...
Mehracki (MKI) And Solana (SOL) – What Are The Similarities Between These Tokens?
The cryptocurrency world is huge, with various kinds of cryptocurrency assets. Since the first-ever Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, was created, a thousand more cryptocurrencies have emerged, with many more being launched daily. There are different categories for these crypto assets. We have tokens, cryptocurrency coins, stable coins, Non-Fungible Tokens, Initial Coin Offerings,...
Telstra Report Unveils Ethereum Devs Remain Strong During Bear Market
Recent news reported the constant increase of developers in some renowned digital currencies, especially Ethereum. The effect has increased the Web3 community strength and is looking to maintain this course in the long run. The news cited that the growth is a function of the participation of developers in the...
FTC Solar, Inc. (FTCI) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
FTCI earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
DeFi Summer: Uniglo (GLO), Curve DAO (CURVE) and Waves (WAVES) Are Your Best Bet To Accumulate Wealth
Uniglo (GLO) — one token holds a diverse crypto portfolio. Uniglo is an investment token that designed especially for early adopters and long-term holders. This is one of those tokens that you hope to get your hands on during the ICO before it goes onto exchanges. Luckily for you, GLO is still in ICO.
Bullish Expectations From The Ethereum Merge Rise Post Chainlink’s Announcement
The upcoming Ethereum blockchain upgrade has received different reactions and comments within the crypto industry. The launch of the upgrade, also known as the Merge, is to be within August 2022. Many experts in the system have confidence that Merge could be a bullish event that would positively impact the...
The Bear Market Correction Could Be Over, According To ARK. Reasoning Inside
Rejoice! The bear market might be over. That’s the main thesis behind July’s “The Bitcoin Monthly” report. “Because bitcoin’s price did not rise parabolically during the 2021 bull market, its bear market correction could be over,” ARK reasons. And it makes sense, the numbers seem to suggest it, and it feels like it. However, are we fooling ourselves? Is ARK’s reasoning wishful thinking? Let’s examine the data and see what it tells us.
Horizon Global (HZN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
HZN earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
SDC earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
As Mexico's inflation hits 8.15%, families cut back
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s annualized inflation rate hit 8.15% in July, the highest in more than two decades, the national statistics institute announced Tuesday. But inflation in prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages is even higher, with prices rising 14.5% over the last 12 months. Many Mexican families are feeling the pinch, and going without some of the costlier items like meat. The Mexican government raised the country’s minimum wage by 22% in 2022 to about $8.50 per day, but much of that increase has now been consumed by inflation.
