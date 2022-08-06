LEBANON, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was arrested on Sunday after he fled from police and hit a female officer in the face during a pursuit. Lebanon Police said that Daniel Bibbee, 40, of West Lebanon fled on foot during a motor vehicle stop on Rte. 120 after the officer attempted to arrest him on an outstanding warrant. When police caught up to Bibbee, he struck one of them in the face, causing a minor injury.

LEBANON, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO