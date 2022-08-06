Read on newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in East Montpelier
EAST MONTPELIER — A 38-year-old man from Adamant was cited for DUI following a crash in East Montpelier yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Horn of the Moon Road at around 8:40 p.m. Police say they responded and made contact with the driver, identified as Charles Vanderlip. Police...
Massachusetts couple seriously injured in ATV rollover crash in New Hampshire
BERLIN, N.H. — A Massachusetts couple was seriously injured when the ATV they were riding flipped over at a state park in New Hampshire. Emergency crews responding to a report of an ATV crash in Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin on Friday afternoon found Robert and Melissa Totaro, both 41, of Auburn, suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the New Hampshire Fish Game Law Enforcement Division.
Barton man seriously injured during motorcycle crash
BARTON — A 19-year-old man from Barton was seriously injured during a motorcycle crash yesterday. The two-vehicle crash took place on Church Street in Barton at around 3:55 p.m. Police identified the drivers as Mary King, 82, of Barton, and Dominick Brown, 19, of Barton. According to the report,...
Jurors get case of trucker accused in deadly NH crash
The crash killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club from New Hampshire,
Man hits officer in the face while attempting to flee
Lebanon, NH — On Sunday night, Officer Emily Winslow of the Lebanon Police Department pulled over a vehicle on Route 120. It was discovered that the two occupants of the car had outstanding warrants. One of the suspects, 40-year-old Daniel Bibbee of West Lebanon attempted to flee on foot and struck Officer Winslow in the face during the pursuit. Bibbee was subsequently tased and taken into custody.
Driver facing several charges after DUI #2 in Jericho
JERICHO — A 24-year-old man from Johnson was arrested following an incident in Jericho yesterday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on Browns Trace Road at MMU Highschool after observing several lane violations at around 10:40 p.m. The driver was identified as Bradlee Bryant. While speaking with Bryant,...
New Hampshire man hits officer during chase
LEBANON, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was arrested on Sunday after he fled from police and hit a female officer in the face during a pursuit. Lebanon Police said that Daniel Bibbee, 40, of West Lebanon fled on foot during a motor vehicle stop on Rte. 120 after the officer attempted to arrest him on an outstanding warrant. When police caught up to Bibbee, he struck one of them in the face, causing a minor injury.
Dartmouth alumnus in town for commencement dead after being found injured on rocky embankment
HANOVER, N.H. — A man was pronounced dead Sunday after he was found severely injured on a rocky embankment under a bridge in Hanover. Officials said Dartmouth College alumnus David Gallagher, 24, was in town with his family for the Class of 2020 commencement. Emergency services were called at...
Police investigating death of Dartmouth grad in Hanover
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Police are investigating the death of a Dartmouth graduate in town for his commencement. They are not naming the man but say he was found early Sunday morning on the rocky embankment under the Ledyard Bridge in Hanover. They reached him by boat, then took him...
Crash leaves motorcycle embedded in car windshield
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A teen is fighting for his life, after a driver slammed into his motorcycle, throwing him into the air. It happened just before 4 p.m. on Route 16 in Barton Friday afternoon. Police say an 82-year-old woman was trying to take a left hand turn, didn’t...
After Jarheads motorcycle crash, driver’s blood showed heroin-related substance
CONCORD, N.H. — A substance made when the body breaks down heroin was present a truck driver’s blood just hours after he was involved in a 2019 crash that killed seven motorcyclists, a forensic toxicologist testified Monday. The metabolite, referred to as “6-MAM,” is unique to heroin and...
Mexico death being investigated by Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit
MEXICO, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating a death in the Oxford County town of Mexico. The agency confirmed Saturday evening that state police are assisting Mexico police in a death investigation. The death occurred on Intervale Avenue, according to Oxford County Sheriff Christopher Wainwright. No details on...
Single-vehicle crash on Route 17
Trooper John Gildea reports: On August 4, 2022, at approximately 6:09 a.m. Vermont State Police, Waitsfield-Fayston Fire Department and EMS, as well as Barre Town EMS responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on VT Route 17, Fayston. Investigation determined a truck towing a trailer had gone off the...
Teen fighting for his life after Barton motorcycle crash
Better late than never: Alum returns St. Michael's College property 40 years later. A piece of St. Michael's College property found its way back to the school after more than four decades. Health insurance rates to go up for thousands of Vermonters. Updated: 11 hours ago. The Green Mountain Care...
Maine man accused of killing stepson
MEXICO (WGME) -- Police charged a man with murder after he allegedly killed his stepson in western Maine. Police responded to 32 Intervale Avenue in the Oxford County town of Mexico just before 1 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a shooting in the home. Inside, police say they...
Dartmouth alumnus, 24, dead in New Hampshire
The man was in Hanover for the Dartmouth Class of 2020 commencement. A 24-year-old man died after he was found severely injured on a New Hampshire embankment Sunday, officials said. Around 1:48 a.m. the Hanover Fire Department responded to a report of a person injured on a rocky embankment under...
Cyclist hit by car in Albany
ALBANY — A cyclist was hit by a car in Albany on Saturday. The incident took place on Vermont 14 at around 11:20 a.m. Police say that Kenneth Stokes, 41, of Barre, was cycling south on the shoulder in Albany near Shutesville Road. Gregory West, 63, of Albany, was...
Homeowner burned in garage fire in Bartlett
BARTLETT, N.H. — A homeowner was burned trying to extinguish a fire on his property in Bartlett on Wednesday. The fire broke out at a garage on Route 302 just after 10 a.m. Wednesday. The Bartlett fire chief said about 40 firefighters from six towns helped put out the...
Woman dies after lightning strikes New Hampshire home, sparks fire
SANDWICH, N.H. — A woman died after lightning struck her New Hampshire home and sparked a fire late Thursday night, officials announced Friday. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze on Bennett Street in Sandwich found a home fully engulfed in flames, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Sandwich Fire Chief Ted Call, and Sandwich Police Chief Shawn Varney said in a joint news release.
Last puppy found after 3 were stolen from Coventry
COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing puppy that police said was one of three stolen from a litter in Coventry has been found. Vermont State Police said three 6-week-old mixed German shepherd and black and tan coonhound puppies were taken from their outdoor enclosure back on July 25. Tamieka Demo,...
