Boone County Sheriff warns residents of recent phone scam

KOAM Image

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – The Boone County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of a recent phone call scam that intends to steal personal information.

The Boone County Sherrif said on Facebook that the scam involves someone posing as a deputy and claiming individuals failed to do one of the following:

Pay a fine

Show up to court

Register as a prior offender

Appear for jury duty

Though officers may call for legitimate reasons, the sheriff’s office reminds people that deputies will never try to collect money over the phone.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.