Boone County, MO

Boone County Sheriff warns residents of recent phone scam

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbqWB_0h7VY2XI00
KOAM Image

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – The Boone County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of a recent phone call scam that intends to steal personal information.

The Boone County Sherrif said on Facebook that the scam involves someone posing as a deputy and claiming individuals failed to do one of the following:

  • Pay a fine
  • Show up to court
  • Register as a prior offender
  • Appear for jury duty

Though officers may call for legitimate reasons, the sheriff’s office reminds people that deputies will never try to collect money over the phone.

