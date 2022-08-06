Man arrested, charged with trafficking meth, possession of heroin

Read on wcti12.com
Man wanted in recent ENC breaking and entering case
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is looking for the suspect in a recent breaking and entering. Anyone that recognizes the man involved is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.
Man accused of selling stolen gun to pawn shop facing charges in two counties
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A Vanceboro convicted felon banned from possessing guns has been arrested after investigators said he sold firearms to a pawn shop, one of them that was reported stolen. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit investigation began in July. Investigators said Alex Hart,...
Nash Co. man wanted for murder in California arrested after fleeing traffic stop: deputies
Deputies say they have arrested a Nash County man wanted for murder in California.
Investigation underway after two men found dead in Carteret County
ATLANTIC, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are looking into the discovery of two men found dead in their home on Aug. 3. Officials with the sheriff’s office said Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59, and his brother, William David Fulcher, 57, were both found in the home […]
Investigation underway into deaths of 2 brothers in Carteret County
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation is helping investigate the deaths of two brothers in their home in Carteret County. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says Phillip Fulcher, 59 and his younger brother William Fulcher, 57, were both found dead in the home that they share at 120 Clem Fulcher Court just outside of Atlantic on Wednesday.
ENC travel agent sentenced for embezzlement
NEW BERN, Craven County — District Attorney Scott Thomas announced that Julie Ann Mincey, 58, of New Bern, NC was found guilty by a Craven County jury of nine counts of Felony Embezzlement and one count of Obtaining Property by False Pretenses following a week-long trial that concluded yesterday.
Jones County paramedic died in a crash in Lenoir County
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A Jones County paramedic died in a crash this morning in Lenoir County. Officials said a commercial truck driver hit Melvin “Dennis” Fortney, III who was on his motorcycle. Emergency Services Director, Tim Pike said Dennis Fortney had a strong work ethic and...
NC man held on $1.5 million bond amid drug charges during probation, deputies say
During a search of a car, heroin, meth, cocaine and blue fentanyl pills pressed to look like oxycodone pills were seized, deputies said.
Local woman creates signs to honor fallen deputy
Wayne County — A local artist is raising funds for the families of the three Wayne County deputies involved in the deadly shooting that killed one of their own. Savannah Ivey has created a watercolor design on a yard sign to show support for first responders, which now sits with the memorial to Sergeant Fishman outside of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office annex.
Hundreds gather for funeral of Sgt. Matthew Fishman who was killed in the line of duty
Final farewells for a Wayne County deputy who was killed in the line of duty last Monday will take place today.
NC deputy killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest on Tuesday
DUDLEY. Wayne County — A North Carolina deputy killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest on Tuesday. Wayne County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Fishman, 38, was one of three deputies shot last Monday while serving involuntary commitment papers in Dudley. Fishman died the following day....
Street closures planned for Wayne County deputy’s funeral
Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38, died after being shot in the line of duty last week. Fishman was one of three deputies shot while serving involuntary commitment papers.
Man arrested in La Grange murder case
LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a shooting on Friday left one man dead. Deputies responded to a report of a shooting Friday afternoon and found Rashed Outlaw, of La Grange, dead from a gunshot wound. After collecting evidence and conducting...
Motorcyclist killed in early-morning crash in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Tuesday morning. Police and EMS responded at 6:12 a.m. to the 200 block of Hwy. 58 South after a report of a crash involving a commercial truck and a motorcycle. When they arrived, they found the motorcyclist, a 56-year-old man, dead […]
Death investigations underway in Atlantic
ATLANTIC - The deaths of two brothers from Atlantic are currently under investigation, according to the Carteret County Sheriff's Office. Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59, and William David Fulcher, 57, were both found deceased in their shared home Wednesday, August 3, at 120 Clem Fulcher Court in Atlantic. An official cause...
Six swimmers involved in two separate water rescues in Pine Knoll Shores
PINE KNOLL SHORES, Carteret County — Officials with the Town of Pine Knoll Shores said there were two separate water rescues on Monday involving six swimmers. The Pine Knoll Shores Fire/EMS crew said one person was hospitalized but no lives were lost. In the first rescue, officials said three...
Procession carrying killed Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman ends in Dudley
A procession for fallen Wayne County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Matthew Fishman moved his body from Greenville to its final resting place in Dudley.
Craven County man facing charges of indecent liberties with child
COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County man has been arrested and is facing charges of indecent liberties with a child. In March, officials with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau started an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving an 11-year-old. Investigators said they were able to identify a second victim […]
Area Death Notices - August 5, 6 & 7
Walter “Buddy” Thomas, 82, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Crystal Bluffs Rehab in Morehead City. The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 5:00 PM on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Man accused of killing NC deputy, wounding 2 others in standoff had 2 previous arrests: records
The man suspected of fatally shooting a Wayne County deputy and wounding two others in a standoff before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound was cited for two misdemeanors during the past two years, records show.
