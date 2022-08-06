Read on www.skysports.com
Related
SkySports
Man Utd looked better with Cristiano Ronaldo despite Brighton defeat, says Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United looked better when Cristiano Ronaldo came on, although the forward could not inspire his side to a point against Brighton. There had been plenty of pre-match speculation as to whether Ronaldo would be in Ten Hag's first Premier League XI despite a series of run-ins throughout the summer.
SkySports
Lauren Price and Karriss Artingstall confirmed on historic Claressa Shields-Savannah Marshall card at O2 Arena
Golden girl Lauren Price MBE (1-0) will fight on a historic night of women's boxing as the Welsh wonder takes on Hungary's Timea Belik (6-6-0, 2 KOs) at The O2 in London on September 10, screened live and exclusively on Sky Sports. The stylish southpaw opened her professional career with...
SkySports
Premier League
Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion. Premier League. Old TraffordAttendance: Attendance73,711.
SkySports
Carabao Cup first-round: Mark Hughes' Bradford upset Hull, Stevenage knock out Reading and Portsmouth beat Cardiff
Mark Hughes was celebrating a Carabao Cup scalp as Bradford knocked out Championship visitors Hull 2-1 at Valley Parade. Andy Cook scored twice for the League Two side, who came from behind to record their first home win in the competition for eight years. Randell Williams set up Ozan Tufan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Cody Gakpo: Manchester United preparing move for £35m-rated PSV Eindhoven winger
Manchester United are preparing a move for £35m-rated PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo. United boss Erik ten Hag, who shares the same agency as Gakpo, is keen on signing the 23-year-old to boost his attack. Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia have been signed in defence along with midfielder Christian...
SkySports
Wesley Fofana: Chelsea preparing third bid for Leicester City defender
Chelsea are preparing a third bid for Wesley Fofana, although they have other central-defensive targets they are considering should that approach fail. Chelsea have already seen two offers for the 21-year-old rejected, with Sky Sports News told neither was close to Leicester's valuation of the player. Leicester do not want...
SkySports
Bournemouth complete signing of defender Marcos Senesi from Feyenoord on four-year deal
Bournemouth have completed the signing of central defender Marcos Senesi from Feyenoord on a four-year deal. The 25-year-old is Scott Parker's fifth summer signing and the second from a European club, after completing a deal for goalkeeper Neto from Barcelona earlier in the week. Transfer Centre LIVE! | Paper Talk.
SkySports
Hibernian 1-1 Hearts: Martin Boyle marks Easter Road return with late Edinburgh derby equaliser
Martin Boyle marked his Hibs return with a late goal to earn the Easter Road side a 1-1 draw with Hearts in the first Edinburgh derby of the new Scottish Premiership season. Lawrence Shankland opened the scoring with his first goal for Hearts in the 22nd minute as he fired through the legs of Hibs keeper David Marshall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Conor Coady: Everton sign Wolves captain on season-long loan
Everton have signed England international Conor Coady on a season-long loan from Wolves, who have captured Goncalo Guedes from Valencia on a five-year deal. The Toffees have beaten West Ham to Coady's signature, with the deal bringing the 29-year-old's seven-season stay at Molineux - four of which as captain - to an end.
SkySports
Newcastle Reporter notebook: Why have club treated the summer transfer window with caution?
Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie unpicks Newcastle United's summer transfer strategy and explains why incomings have been far less frequent after a high-spending winter window. Have Newcastle been quieter in the market than expected?. "I think most people looking at Newcastle this summer after what they did in January...
SkySports
Man Utd keen on PSV winger Cody Gakpo and Liverpool want Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag 'appreciates' PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo, who is also linked to Arsenal and Leeds. Liverpool are keen on a swap deal for Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, with either Roberto Firmino or Naby...
SkySports
Marko Arnautovic: Manchester United pull out of deal for Bologna forward after £7.6m bid rejected and ex-players privately expressed concerns
Manchester United will not be pursuing a deal for Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic after former United players privately expressed concerns about the potential transfer. Sky Sports News revealed last week that United had a bid of £7.6m rejected for the former West Ham and Stoke City forward. Arnautovic was a player Erik ten Hag wanted.
SkySports
Dundee United 0-1 Livingston: Cristian Montano fires visitors to narrow victory at Tannadice
Livingston secured their win of the Scottish Premiership season with a narrow 1-0 victory over Dundee United at Tannadice. Cristian Montano scored the only goal of the game - his first for the club - early in the second half. It was a disappointing defeat for the home side, who...
SkySports
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta's side analysed after impressive win over Crystal Palace in Premier League opener
Starting on a Friday night, travelling across London to face a boisterous home crowd? Arsenal had been there before. The Gunners lost 2-0 at Brentford on the opening Friday in August last year and would end the month bottom of the league for the first time since 1992. This year,...
SkySports
Thilo Kehrer: West Ham submit offer for Paris Saint-Germain defender
West Ham have made an offer to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer. The 25-year-old Germany international, who can play at right-back and centre-back, has been identified as a defensive target by the Hammers. West Ham are awaiting a response from the Ligue 1 champions and have other options to...
SkySports
Scottish Women's Premier League: Record crowds on opening day of new SWPL season
The Scottish Women's Premier League attracted record crowds during the first weekend of the new season. More than 2,000 fans attended Sunday's fixtures, the highest-ever total for an opening weekend in Scottish women's football since records began. The best crowd was at Rangers' 14-0 win over SWPL1 newcomers Glasgow Women...
SkySports
The Hundred: Will Jacks and Sunil Narine inspire Oval Invincibles to big win over Welsh Fire
All eyes were on Jason Roy at the top of the visitors' innings as he looked to rediscover his form - only for the England opener to get dismissed cheaply again when flicking to fine leg for 10. Jacks, however, more than made his mark. Jacks, who will have a...
SkySports
Man Utd's troubled transfer window: Does Erik ten Hag trust club's scouting team? | Are the Glazers to blame?
Melissa Reddy and Kaveh Solhekol discuss Manchester United's troubled transfer window, question whether Erik ten Hag trusts the club's recruitment department, and if the Glazers are to blame... 'Every Man Utd failure traces back to the Glazers'. Sky Sports News senior reporter Melissa Reddy:. "Every failure that we tag to...
SkySports
Adrien Rabiot: Why do Manchester United want to sign Juventus midfielder?
Manchester United have turned their attention to Adrien Rabiot to solve their midfield problems as talks for Frenkie de Jong continue to stall. Here, Sky Sports takes a look at why they've opted to move for the polarising Frenchman... The move comes from left-field after a summer-long pursuit of Barcelona...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Tim Easterby sends Ripon winner Gibside back to Yorkshire track for Directors Cup
Ripon 7.45 - Handicap debutant King Eagle takes on Gibside. Course and distance winner Gibside could well be the one the beat of the five going to post for the Ripon Races Directors Cup Handicap (7.45pm) at Ripon on Monday. Tim Easterby's gelding has taken advantage of some lenient handicap...
Comments / 0