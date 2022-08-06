ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion. Premier League. Old TraffordAttendance: Attendance73,711.
Wesley Fofana: Chelsea preparing third bid for Leicester City defender

Chelsea are preparing a third bid for Wesley Fofana, although they have other central-defensive targets they are considering should that approach fail. Chelsea have already seen two offers for the 21-year-old rejected, with Sky Sports News told neither was close to Leicester's valuation of the player. Leicester do not want...
Conor Coady: Everton sign Wolves captain on season-long loan

Everton have signed England international Conor Coady on a season-long loan from Wolves, who have captured Goncalo Guedes from Valencia on a five-year deal. The Toffees have beaten West Ham to Coady's signature, with the deal bringing the 29-year-old's seven-season stay at Molineux - four of which as captain - to an end.
Marko Arnautovic: Manchester United pull out of deal for Bologna forward after £7.6m bid rejected and ex-players privately expressed concerns

Manchester United will not be pursuing a deal for Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic after former United players privately expressed concerns about the potential transfer. Sky Sports News revealed last week that United had a bid of £7.6m rejected for the former West Ham and Stoke City forward. Arnautovic was a player Erik ten Hag wanted.
Thilo Kehrer: West Ham submit offer for Paris Saint-Germain defender

West Ham have made an offer to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer. The 25-year-old Germany international, who can play at right-back and centre-back, has been identified as a defensive target by the Hammers. West Ham are awaiting a response from the Ligue 1 champions and have other options to...
