ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Welterweight Contender Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis Hopes For Fall Return

By Ryan Shepard
defpen
defpen
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on defpen.com

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 59 video: Mohammed Usman flattens Zac Pauga with devastating second-round knockout to win TUF title

Mohammed Usman lived up to his famous family name with a devastating knockout to finish Zac Pauga to claim The Ultimate Fighter championship at UFC Vegas 59 on Saturday. An underdog according to betting experts, Usman only needed a short left hook that clipped Pauga in the second round that sent him down to the canvas in a heap. Usman followed with a single hammer first that separated Pauga from consciousness as the fight was stopped at just 36 seconds in the second round.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Win, Lose, Or Draw Against Usyk Joshua Wants To Fight In December

Anthony Joshua wants to get back to fighting twice a year, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn. The Matchroom Boxing head indicated recently that the plan is for Joshua to fight again before the end of the year, possibly in December, regardless of the outcome of Joshua’s upcoming heavyweight rematch against Oleksandr Usyk this month.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terence Crawford
Person
Errol Spence Jr.
Person
Conor Benn
Person
Keith Thurman
Person
Jaron Ennis
Boxing Scene

Terence Crawford: 'I Actually Know I'm No. 1 P4P, There's No Ifs, Ands Or Buts About It'

Three-division crownholder Terence Crawford has been considered one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world for better parts of the last half decade. The mythical rankings have shifted in recent years when you consider Canelo Alvarez’s crusade across three weight classes and most recent fall as well as Naoya Inoue’s ascent pulverizing opponents in the lower weight divisions. Errol Spence Jr. has also made a case for himself as the sport’s elite with a string of impressive wins against credible counterparts, as has Oleksandr Usyk after being an undisputed cruiserweight king and by beating Anthony Joshua for the heavyweight titles.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Wilder Manager: A Joshua Fight is Enormous Even If He Loses To Usyk

Shelly Finkel, co-manager of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, says a fight with Anthony Joshua would be a major event - win or lose in the upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua, who last September was outboxed by Usyk over twelve rounds, will attempt to reclaim the IBF, IBO,...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boots#Boxing#Combat#Tha Boxing Voice#Stanionis
Boxing Insider

Jake Paul To Pay Undercard Fighters 50% Of What They Would Have Earned On August 6th Card

“The undercard boxers,” Jake Paul’s MVP Promotions stated in a Saturday press release, “who were set to fight today as part of the Jake Paul & Amanda Serrano MVP event spent countless hours training both physically and mentally to prepare to fight on one of the biggest stages of their careers. These undercard fighters abided by the terms of their contracts and Jake and MVP are extremely disappointed that the event cancellation adversely impacted them.”
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Joyce: I Can't Wait To Knock Parker Out, Just For All This Long Time Waitin' & Messin' About

An aggravated Joe Joyce talked trash like never before Thursday during a press conference to officially announce his fight against Joseph Parker. The British knockout artist typically takes a reserved approach to promotional events, but the delay in scheduling this fight with Parker clearly has annoyed Joyce. The London native predicted another knockout September 24 in Manchester, England after Parker bickered with Frank Warren, Joyce’s promoter, regarding who was at fault for their fight not coming together for July 2, as initially planned.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez will destroy Gennadiy Golovkin predicts Bhop

By Sam Volz: Bernard Hopkins is predicting a total annihilation for Canelo Alvarez over Gennadiy Golovkin next month on September 17th in Las Vegas. Hopkins isn’t mentioning the 40-year-old Golovkin’s age as being his rationale for picking Canelo, but that would certainly make sense. Golovkin has looked slow...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Haney not interested in waiting for Lomachenko to take tune-up

By Chris Williams: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney says not interested in waiting around for Vasyl Lomachenko to take a tune-up fight in October. Lomachenko will return from the warzone in his country, and he hasn’t fought since his victory over Richard Commey last December. That fight was one...
COMBAT SPORTS
defpen

Conor Benn, Chris Eubank Jr. Set Showdown For October

Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn will fight at a catchweight on October 8, 2022 at The O2 in London. Chris Eubank Jr. enters the October showdown with a record of 32-2 with 23 knockouts. His two professional losses have come at the hands of former super middleweight champions Billy Joe Saunders and George Groves, but he has managed to become a champion in two weight classes himself. Hist most recent win came back in February as he earned a unanimous decision victory against Liam Williams.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

DAZN PPV: Eubank Jr And Benn Clash In Mega Fight At The O2 In London!

Sensational showdown lands on October 8, live on DAZN worldwide and DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland. Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will collide in a colossal catchweight clash at The O2 in London on Saturday October 8, shown exclusively live on DAZN around the world and on DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland, 30 years on from their iconic fathers’ second showdown at Old Trafford.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Cody Garbrandt vs. Rani Yahya re-booked for Oct. 1 UFC event

Cody Garbrandt and Rani Yahya are getting another chance to meet in the cage. MMA Fighting confirmed with sources with knowledge of the booking that Garbrandt (12-5) is set to fight Yahya (28-10-1, 1 NC) in a bantamweight bout at the UFC’s Oct. 1 event, with a location still to be determined. This bout is a rescheduling of a July 9 matchup that Yahya was forced to withdraw from due to a neck injury.
UFC
defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy