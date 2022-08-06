Welterweight Contender Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis Hopes For Fall Return

Read on defpen.com
Oscar De La Hoya Says He’s ‘Moving On’ From Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia Negotiations
Moments after picking up stoppage victory at Crypto.com Arena in July, Ryan Garcia let the world know that he’d like to fight Gervonta “Tank” Davis next. “I’m not going back to 135 for nothing, but I want Tank next,” Garcia said. “I’m never afraid, I...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 59 video: Mohammed Usman flattens Zac Pauga with devastating second-round knockout to win TUF title
Mohammed Usman lived up to his famous family name with a devastating knockout to finish Zac Pauga to claim The Ultimate Fighter championship at UFC Vegas 59 on Saturday. An underdog according to betting experts, Usman only needed a short left hook that clipped Pauga in the second round that sent him down to the canvas in a heap. Usman followed with a single hammer first that separated Pauga from consciousness as the fight was stopped at just 36 seconds in the second round.
Julianna Peña wants 'Round 8' with Amanda Nunes: 'She doesn't touch me next time'
Julianna Pena is looking to settle her rivalry with Amanda Nunes, and she wants it to happen before the end of the year. Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) had her surprising UFC women’s bantamweight title reign brought to an abrupt end this past month when she was dominated to a unanimous decision by Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) in the UFC 277 main event.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Win, Lose, Or Draw Against Usyk Joshua Wants To Fight In December
Anthony Joshua wants to get back to fighting twice a year, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn. The Matchroom Boxing head indicated recently that the plan is for Joshua to fight again before the end of the year, possibly in December, regardless of the outcome of Joshua’s upcoming heavyweight rematch against Oleksandr Usyk this month.
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney to fight Lomachenko if he’s victorious against Kambosos on Oct.15th
By Dan Ambrose: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney will battle Vasyl Lomachenko in early next year if he successfully defeats former champion George Kambosos Jr in their rematch on October 15th in Melbourne, Australia. Promoter Bob Arum says that he intends on making the Haney vs. Lomachenko fight as long...
Boxing Scene
Terence Crawford: 'I Actually Know I'm No. 1 P4P, There's No Ifs, Ands Or Buts About It'
Three-division crownholder Terence Crawford has been considered one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world for better parts of the last half decade. The mythical rankings have shifted in recent years when you consider Canelo Alvarez’s crusade across three weight classes and most recent fall as well as Naoya Inoue’s ascent pulverizing opponents in the lower weight divisions. Errol Spence Jr. has also made a case for himself as the sport’s elite with a string of impressive wins against credible counterparts, as has Oleksandr Usyk after being an undisputed cruiserweight king and by beating Anthony Joshua for the heavyweight titles.
Boxing Scene
Wilder Manager: A Joshua Fight is Enormous Even If He Loses To Usyk
Shelly Finkel, co-manager of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, says a fight with Anthony Joshua would be a major event - win or lose in the upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua, who last September was outboxed by Usyk over twelve rounds, will attempt to reclaim the IBF, IBO,...
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury explains decision to come out of retirement to fight Derek Chisora
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury took to social media to give his odd rationale for his decision to come out of brief retirement. ‘The Gypsy King’ Fury says he’s returning to the ring to make “history” by becoming the first heavyweight champion to participate in two trilogies during his career.
SkySports
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk undercard: Former champ Callum Smith returns after frightening knockout win
The last time Callum Smith fought on an Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk undercard he could not celebrate his victory. He iced Lenin Castillo with a single shot of such frightening power that it was chilling to see. Castillo was treated by paramedics at once and stretchered out of the ring.
Boxing Insider
Jake Paul To Pay Undercard Fighters 50% Of What They Would Have Earned On August 6th Card
“The undercard boxers,” Jake Paul’s MVP Promotions stated in a Saturday press release, “who were set to fight today as part of the Jake Paul & Amanda Serrano MVP event spent countless hours training both physically and mentally to prepare to fight on one of the biggest stages of their careers. These undercard fighters abided by the terms of their contracts and Jake and MVP are extremely disappointed that the event cancellation adversely impacted them.”
Boxing Scene
Joyce: I Can't Wait To Knock Parker Out, Just For All This Long Time Waitin' & Messin' About
An aggravated Joe Joyce talked trash like never before Thursday during a press conference to officially announce his fight against Joseph Parker. The British knockout artist typically takes a reserved approach to promotional events, but the delay in scheduling this fight with Parker clearly has annoyed Joyce. The London native predicted another knockout September 24 in Manchester, England after Parker bickered with Frank Warren, Joyce’s promoter, regarding who was at fault for their fight not coming together for July 2, as initially planned.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez will destroy Gennadiy Golovkin predicts Bhop
By Sam Volz: Bernard Hopkins is predicting a total annihilation for Canelo Alvarez over Gennadiy Golovkin next month on September 17th in Las Vegas. Hopkins isn’t mentioning the 40-year-old Golovkin’s age as being his rationale for picking Canelo, but that would certainly make sense. Golovkin has looked slow...
Boxing pound-for-pound rankings: The return of 'The Gypsy King' Tyson Fury shakes up Top 10
When WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury repeatedly insisted before and in the days after his April 23 KO of Dillian Whyte that he was retired for good, it seemed unlikely he was serious but he was adamant. So he was removed from the Yahoo Sports pound-for-pound rankings. But on Tuesday,...
BoxingNews24.com
Haney not interested in waiting for Lomachenko to take tune-up
By Chris Williams: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney says not interested in waiting around for Vasyl Lomachenko to take a tune-up fight in October. Lomachenko will return from the warzone in his country, and he hasn’t fought since his victory over Richard Commey last December. That fight was one...
BoxingNews24.com
Vergil Ortiz Jr beats Michael McKinson, not ready for Boots Ennis
By Brian Webber: Vergil Ortiz Jr (19-0, 19 KOs) earned himself a title shot with his ninth round stoppage win over Michael McKinson (22-1, 2 KOs) in a WBA 147-lb title eliminator on Saturday night, but he doesn’t look ready for the likes of Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis.
Boxing Scene
Team Chisora: Tyson Fury's Handlers Have Reached Out To Us For Trilogy Fight
258 MGT, the management company behind heavyweight contender Derek Chisora, have confirmed that there have been some initial talks for a trilogy fight with WBC world champion Tyson Fury. Fury was in action back in April, when he knocked out mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte in six rounds. Afterwards, Fury vowed...
Conor Benn, Chris Eubank Jr. Set Showdown For October
Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn will fight at a catchweight on October 8, 2022 at The O2 in London. Chris Eubank Jr. enters the October showdown with a record of 32-2 with 23 knockouts. His two professional losses have come at the hands of former super middleweight champions Billy Joe Saunders and George Groves, but he has managed to become a champion in two weight classes himself. Hist most recent win came back in February as he earned a unanimous decision victory against Liam Williams.
hypebeast.com
Israel Adesanya to Defend Middleweight Title Against Alex Pereira at UFC 281
UFC middleweight champion Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya is set to defend his Middleweight title against Alex Pereira at UFC 281 on November 12. The headlining grudge match will take place at New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden as the long-time rivals meet again. Both Pereira...
BoxingNews24.com
DAZN PPV: Eubank Jr And Benn Clash In Mega Fight At The O2 In London!
Sensational showdown lands on October 8, live on DAZN worldwide and DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland. Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will collide in a colossal catchweight clash at The O2 in London on Saturday October 8, shown exclusively live on DAZN around the world and on DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland, 30 years on from their iconic fathers’ second showdown at Old Trafford.
MMA Fighting
Cody Garbrandt vs. Rani Yahya re-booked for Oct. 1 UFC event
Cody Garbrandt and Rani Yahya are getting another chance to meet in the cage. MMA Fighting confirmed with sources with knowledge of the booking that Garbrandt (12-5) is set to fight Yahya (28-10-1, 1 NC) in a bantamweight bout at the UFC’s Oct. 1 event, with a location still to be determined. This bout is a rescheduling of a July 9 matchup that Yahya was forced to withdraw from due to a neck injury.
