Golf

AIG Women's Open: Ashleigh Buhai moves five ahead and closing on major victory at Muirfield

SkySports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
golfmagic.com

Cameron Smith has joined LIV Golf Tour, says Australian PGA Tour player

Champion Golfer of the Year Cameron Smith has signed with the LIV Golf Tour, according to his fellow Australian PGA Tour colleague Cameron Percy. Speaking to RSN radio, a radio station based in Australia, Percy revealed that both Smith and six-time PGA Tour winner Marc Leishman have signed lucrative deals with the Saudi-backed series.
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Nick Faldo's Departure Sunday

After 16 years at CBS, Nick Faldo is calling his last PGA Tour event at the Wyndham Championship this weekend. Understandably, it has been an emotional experience for Sir Nick, who has been as much of a broadcasting mainstay as he was on the course during his playing days. Fittingly,...
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro takes an age over his ball in final round of Wyndham Championship

The pace of play on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour is a debate which regularly crops up and it is a debate which seems to have no solution. During the second round of The 150th Open Championship, some groups took over six hours to complete 18 holes at St Andrews, sparking some criticism of the layout of the Old Course.
SkySports

FedEx St Jude Championship

Who qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs at the Wyndham Championship? Which players missed out? Key questions ahead of the final three PGA Tour events of the season.
Golf.com

Winner’s bag: Joohyung Kim’s gear at the 2022 Wyndham Championship

Joohyung “Tom” Kim followed up a runner-up finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic with his first PGA Tour win one week later at the Wyndham Championship. Take a closer look at Kim’s all-Titleist setup, including a set of Vokey wedges stamped with Justin Thomas’ nickname. Driver:...
NewsBreak
CBS Sports

The Power 18 golf rankings: Tony Finau soars as Rory McIlroy ascends to top spot ahead of postseason

There are 125 men that have played themselves into the FedEx Cup Playoffs as competitors are now set for a three-week stretch to conclude their seasons. While some breathe a sigh of relief for simply qualifying for the first postseason event (the St. Jude Championship) and securing their playing privileges for the 2022-23 season, others have their eyes on East Lake for the Tour Championship.
SkySports

Commonwealth Games: Eboni Usoro-Brown to retire from netball

Usoro-Brown gave birth to her daughter Savannah in August 2020. She returned to the sport for the most-recent domestic and international season, with the goal of making the Commonwealth Games squad. The defender went out to Australia to play for the Queensland Firebirds to give herself the best possible chance...
SkySports

Prix Maurice de Gheest: Highfield Princess strikes first Group One gold for Jason Hart as Perfect Power flops at Deauville

Highfield Princess provided jockey Jason Hart with the biggest victory of his career to date as she landed the Group One Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville on Sunday. The star of trainer John Quinn's yard, Highfield Princess was sent off a 10/1 chance, needing to overturn the form with favourite Naval Crown having finished sixth behind Charlie Appleby's Royal Ascot winner in the Platinum Jubilee in June.
