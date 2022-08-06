AIG Women's Open: Ashleigh Buhai moves five ahead and closing on major victory at Muirfield

Read on www.skysports.com
Cameron Smith has joined LIV Golf Tour, says Australian PGA Tour player
Champion Golfer of the Year Cameron Smith has signed with the LIV Golf Tour, according to his fellow Australian PGA Tour colleague Cameron Percy. Speaking to RSN radio, a radio station based in Australia, Percy revealed that both Smith and six-time PGA Tour winner Marc Leishman have signed lucrative deals with the Saudi-backed series.
SkySports
PGA Tour: Who qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs at the Wyndham Championship and who missed out?
Joohyung Kim had already locked in his PGA Tour card for next season but wasn't initially eligible to feature in the play-offs, as he wasn't a full-time PGA Tour member, only to earn full player status with his impressive victory at the Wyndham Championship. The 20-year-old recovered from quadruple-bogeying his...
Look: Golf World Reacts To Nick Faldo's Departure Sunday
After 16 years at CBS, Nick Faldo is calling his last PGA Tour event at the Wyndham Championship this weekend. Understandably, it has been an emotional experience for Sir Nick, who has been as much of a broadcasting mainstay as he was on the course during his playing days. Fittingly,...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro takes an age over his ball in final round of Wyndham Championship
The pace of play on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour is a debate which regularly crops up and it is a debate which seems to have no solution. During the second round of The 150th Open Championship, some groups took over six hours to complete 18 holes at St Andrews, sparking some criticism of the layout of the Old Course.
PGA Tour’s Will Zalatoris Explains Decision to Fire Caddie Over ‘Unhealthy’ Situation
Not too frequently do you see a player on the PGA Tour part ways with a caddie in the middle of a tournament. But rising star Will Zalatoris believes a change was necessary while playing in this week’s Wyndham Championship. Zalatoris fired caddie Ryan Goble following his Friday round...
SkySports
FedEx St Jude Championship
Who qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs at the Wyndham Championship? Which players missed out? Key questions ahead of the final three PGA Tour events of the season.
Golf.com
Winner’s bag: Joohyung Kim’s gear at the 2022 Wyndham Championship
Joohyung “Tom” Kim followed up a runner-up finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic with his first PGA Tour win one week later at the Wyndham Championship. Take a closer look at Kim’s all-Titleist setup, including a set of Vokey wedges stamped with Justin Thomas’ nickname. Driver:...
The Legal Fight Between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour Is Here, and It's Ugly
PGA Tour players are displeased with a lawsuit from 11 LIV Golf players seeking to continue playing the Tour. A ruling Tuesday could overshadow the first FedEx Cup playoff event.
CBS Sports
The Power 18 golf rankings: Tony Finau soars as Rory McIlroy ascends to top spot ahead of postseason
There are 125 men that have played themselves into the FedEx Cup Playoffs as competitors are now set for a three-week stretch to conclude their seasons. While some breathe a sigh of relief for simply qualifying for the first postseason event (the St. Jude Championship) and securing their playing privileges for the 2022-23 season, others have their eyes on East Lake for the Tour Championship.
