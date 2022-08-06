ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigate fatal shooting in Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood

By FOX 13 News Staff
 3 days ago
KOMO News

Man dead after brutal attack in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — One man is dead after a brutal attack at Third and Pike in downtown Seattle in the middle of the day. It happened on a Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 2. Witnesses say a man hit the victim multiple times with a metal pole, killing him. Prosecutors say the...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Deadly road rage shooting in Federal Way considered self-defense, police say

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police said a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon after a hit-and-run escalated into a deadly road rage shooting along a Federal Way roadway. Officers were called to the 800 block of South 320th Street just before 12:15 p.m. Monday for a hit-and-run crash. The Federal Way Police Department said the two people involved stopped in the middle of the roadway and started a physical altercation.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
q13fox.com

Auburn shooting leaves 3 injured

AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn police are investigating a triple shooting overnight. The shooting happened after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of North Street Northeast. According to police, the incident was a neighbor dispute. Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said there is no...
AUBURN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fed up with police response times, Tacoma man takes back his stolen trailer

TACOMA, Wash. — Dezzy Thomas says that after his trailer was stolen, Tacoma police gave him no choice but to take matters into his own hands. The classic car restorer tells KIRO 7 that over a period of eight days, he spotted his stolen trailer twice and both times he called 911. Fed up with delayed TPD response times and a lack of urgency, the second time he tracked down the trailer, he stole it back!
TACOMA, WA
My Clallam County

Cyclist killed in collision with garbage truck in Sequim

SEQUIM – There was a fatal collision in Sequim Monday afternoon between an Olympic Disposal garbage truck and a bicyclist, in the area of River Road and Silberhorn. Police Chief Sheri Crain reported what she could as of 3:00pm Monday. “This is still under investigation but, you know, it...
SEQUIM, WA
q13fox.com

Woman recovering after car smashes through Puyallup boba shop

PUYALLUP, Wash. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after a car crashed through the front of a boba shop on Monday. According to Central Pierce Fire and Rescue, crews from Station 72 and the Puyallup Police Department responded to a crash into Melody Boba House in Puyallup on S Meridian St., across the street from Chick-Fil-A.
PUYALLUP, WA
q13fox.com

Detectives investigate deadly shooting in Seattle's University District

SEATTLE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Seattle’s University District early Saturday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 1:00 a.m., officers responded to the area of NE 42nd St. and 7th Ave. NE near the University of Washington Medical Center for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man, who appeared to be in his 30s, with a gunshot wound.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Man killed in ‘domestic violence’ shooting in Snohomish

SNOHOMISH, Wash. - A man is dead in Snohomish County, following what investigators called a domestic violence situation. It happened in the 6500 block of 57th Ave SE Sunday morning. Investigators were combing through the property all day Sunday after a suspect was taken into custody. Neighbors say the law...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

WSP: Stolen van goes down embankment off I-5, no occupants found

SEATTLE - Crews with Seattle Fire searched for occupants of a van Sunday after it went off of I-5 and down an embankment. The van left southbound I-5 near the Boeing Field exit and went about 50 feet down an embankment, colliding with a tree. Seattle Fire crews repelled down...
SEATTLE, WA
wa.gov

RESULTS: Kitsap law enforcement team up for Thursday ‘HiVE’ patrol near Gorst

BREMERTON – The Washington State Patrol (WSP), Bremerton Police Department (BPD), Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and Port Orchard Police Department (POPD) combined efforts to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions, as well as interdict crime during the “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrols over the past four weeks.
BREMERTON, WA
q13fox.com

Police arrest 31-time convict after a violent pursuit in Kent

KENT, Wash. - Police arrested a 31-time convicted felon after he was spotted driving a stolen truck, led officers on a pursuit and rammed a police car, trapping the officer inside on Saturday. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), at around 3:30 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area...
KENT, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Roundabout to slow traffic on Hwy 9 in Snohomish

Are you ready for a discussion on a very controversial traffic calming solution? We’re talking about roundabouts today because Highway 9 in Snohomish County is about to be closed down for about a week to put one in. @kirotraffic A new roundabout is coming to Snohomish at Highway 9....
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

