Police investigate fatal shooting in Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood

q13fox.com
Officers arrest suspect accused of setting at least 4 fires in Seattle's Central District
SEATTLE - Seattle Police have arrested a suspect they say set several fires around the Central District neighborhood on Monday night. According to the Seattle Fire Department, at least four fires were set in the neighborhood within a span of an hour. The first was reported around 7:28 p.m. at...
KOMO News
Man dead after brutal attack in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE — One man is dead after a brutal attack at Third and Pike in downtown Seattle in the middle of the day. It happened on a Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 2. Witnesses say a man hit the victim multiple times with a metal pole, killing him. Prosecutors say the...
q13fox.com
Third person dies after car careened into Bremerton building; driver in 'satisfactory' condition
BREMERTON, Wash. - A third person has died after a car went careening into a building early Saturday morning in Bremerton. The driver survived and remains in "satisfactory" condition in the hospital. According to the Bremerton Police Department (BPD), at around 2:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of a car...
Deadly road rage shooting in Federal Way considered self-defense, police say
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police said a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon after a hit-and-run escalated into a deadly road rage shooting along a Federal Way roadway. Officers were called to the 800 block of South 320th Street just before 12:15 p.m. Monday for a hit-and-run crash. The Federal Way Police Department said the two people involved stopped in the middle of the roadway and started a physical altercation.
Suspect in Custody for Alleged Stabbing of Man, Standoff with Seattle Police
Seattle, WA: Late Sunday evening, August 7, 911 dispatchers received a call for a man who claimed he had been stabbed by a resident in the 7700 block of Sunnyside Avenue in the Greenwood neighborhood of Seattle. The man was able to escape the home and responding medics transported him...
q13fox.com
Auburn shooting leaves 3 injured
AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn police are investigating a triple shooting overnight. The shooting happened after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of North Street Northeast. According to police, the incident was a neighbor dispute. Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said there is no...
Fed up with police response times, Tacoma man takes back his stolen trailer
TACOMA, Wash. — Dezzy Thomas says that after his trailer was stolen, Tacoma police gave him no choice but to take matters into his own hands. The classic car restorer tells KIRO 7 that over a period of eight days, he spotted his stolen trailer twice and both times he called 911. Fed up with delayed TPD response times and a lack of urgency, the second time he tracked down the trailer, he stole it back!
q13fox.com
Man attacked with metal pole in Downtown Seattle dies from injuries
SEATTLE - A 66-year-old man who was attacked with a metal pole in Downtown Seattle last week died from his injuries over the weekend. On Aug. 2, investigators said an officer near Third Avenue and Pike Street saw a man beating another man with a large metal pole. Medics treated...
My Clallam County
Cyclist killed in collision with garbage truck in Sequim
SEQUIM – There was a fatal collision in Sequim Monday afternoon between an Olympic Disposal garbage truck and a bicyclist, in the area of River Road and Silberhorn. Police Chief Sheri Crain reported what she could as of 3:00pm Monday. “This is still under investigation but, you know, it...
q13fox.com
Woman recovering after car smashes through Puyallup boba shop
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after a car crashed through the front of a boba shop on Monday. According to Central Pierce Fire and Rescue, crews from Station 72 and the Puyallup Police Department responded to a crash into Melody Boba House in Puyallup on S Meridian St., across the street from Chick-Fil-A.
q13fox.com
Detectives investigate deadly shooting in Seattle's University District
SEATTLE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Seattle’s University District early Saturday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 1:00 a.m., officers responded to the area of NE 42nd St. and 7th Ave. NE near the University of Washington Medical Center for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man, who appeared to be in his 30s, with a gunshot wound.
redmond-reporter.com
King County Local Dive: Toddler’s mom accused of murder; state targets invasive crabs
This week’s episode takes a closer look at a 19-year-old mom charged with murder in the death of her toddler; the spread of invasive European Green Crabs in Washington state; and the number of solved crimes by the Auburn Police Department. LISTEN HERE:. You can also listen here. Each...
q13fox.com
'It’s better, but it’s still bad:' Crime impacting businesses in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - Business owners in downtown Seattle are feeling the impacts of crime in the area. Last week, a man was attacked by another man swinging a metal rod, but he died from those injuries over the weekend. The attack happened at 3rd Avenue and Pike Street that is an...
KING-5
Police seek driver who caused crash in Seatac
A Jeep Cherokee ran a red light and hit a Tesla at an intersection in Seatac early Monday morning. The Jeep driver then fled from the scene on foot.
q13fox.com
Man killed in ‘domestic violence’ shooting in Snohomish
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - A man is dead in Snohomish County, following what investigators called a domestic violence situation. It happened in the 6500 block of 57th Ave SE Sunday morning. Investigators were combing through the property all day Sunday after a suspect was taken into custody. Neighbors say the law...
KOMO News
WSP: Stolen van goes down embankment off I-5, no occupants found
SEATTLE - Crews with Seattle Fire searched for occupants of a van Sunday after it went off of I-5 and down an embankment. The van left southbound I-5 near the Boeing Field exit and went about 50 feet down an embankment, colliding with a tree. Seattle Fire crews repelled down...
wa.gov
RESULTS: Kitsap law enforcement team up for Thursday ‘HiVE’ patrol near Gorst
BREMERTON – The Washington State Patrol (WSP), Bremerton Police Department (BPD), Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and Port Orchard Police Department (POPD) combined efforts to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions, as well as interdict crime during the “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrols over the past four weeks.
q13fox.com
Police arrest 31-time convict after a violent pursuit in Kent
KENT, Wash. - Police arrested a 31-time convicted felon after he was spotted driving a stolen truck, led officers on a pursuit and rammed a police car, trapping the officer inside on Saturday. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), at around 3:30 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area...
q13fox.com
No charges for Bothell officer involved in deadly shooting
Prosecutor Adam Cornell announced the decision almost exactly two years after the officer fatally shot Juan Rene Hummel Jr., 25. Cornell wrote in a memorandum there was insufficient evidence to prove the officer committed a crime.
MyNorthwest.com
Roundabout to slow traffic on Hwy 9 in Snohomish
Are you ready for a discussion on a very controversial traffic calming solution? We’re talking about roundabouts today because Highway 9 in Snohomish County is about to be closed down for about a week to put one in. @kirotraffic A new roundabout is coming to Snohomish at Highway 9....
