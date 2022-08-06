ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

CBS Sports

Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Rests against lefty

Nimmo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds. The Mets will send three left-handed hitters to the bench against Reds southpaw Mike Minor, with Nimmo exiting the lineup along with Daniel Vogelbach and Tyler Naquin. Mark Canha will step in as the Mets' center fielder and leadoff batter in Nimmo's stead.
CBS Sports

Rockies' Chad Smith: Gets demoted

The Rockies optioned Smith to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday. Smith's latest stint in the big leagues lasted all of three days. He made one appearance out of the bullpen for Colorado, striking out three over two scoreless frames in a game Wednesday against the Padres.
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Ends four-game lineup absence

Tucker (illness) will start in right field and bat fifth in Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. As anticipated, Tucker is ready to go for the Astros' first game of the week after he had been excluded from the lineup in each of the previous four games while battling an illness. Tucker had already showed improvement over the weekend, as he came off the bench in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Guardians and walked in his lone plate appearance while also playing an inning in the outfield. After a team off day Monday, a well-rested Tucker should be capable of starting in all six of the Astros' games this week.
CBS Sports

Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Sent to Triple-A

Schwindel was sent to Triple-A Iowa following Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports. Schwindel was just 5-for-31 at the dish with two RBI and one run scored over his last 10 contests. He's presumably being sent down to make room for the addition of Franmil Reyes, who has yet to be officially activated after the Cubs claimed him off waivers from the Guardians earlier in the day.
CBS Sports

Padres' Trent Grisham: Gets another breather

Grisham is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants. The Padres will face a left-hander for the third straight day, and as he did both Saturday and Sunday, Grisham will open on the bench while Wil Myers starts in center field. Grisham is actually faring better against lefties than righties this season, but either way he is still hitting just .194, so don't be surprised if this arrangement continues.
Ben Gamel
CBS Sports

White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Sitting again Tuesday

Sheets will sit Tuesday against the Royals. Sheets will take a seat for a second consecutive game Tuesday, potentially receiving additional rest after recently suffering an ankle injury. That being said, the lefty-hitting Sheets' absence from the lineup against a right-handed starting pitcher (Brady Singer) could hint that he's moved into more of a fourth-outfield role, with AJ Pollock having gained more traction as a regular in the starting nine. Sheets is getting on base at a .154 clip thus far in August, while Pollock owns a .350 OBP on the month.
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Held out Monday

Hayes is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks. Hayes homered Sunday and is riding a five-game hitting streak, but manager Derek Shelton decided to give him a day off anyway. Michael Chavis will man the hot corner for the Pirates on Monday night.
CBS Sports

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Huge day at the plate

LeMahieu went 3-for-6 with two doubles, one homer, one RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 12-9 loss to the Cardinals. The Yankees infielder led off the game with a double and followed it up with another double in the fourth and a solo home run against Ryan Helsley in the ninth, his 12th of the season. LeMahieu's excellent plate discipline has made him a strong catalyst atop the New York lineup all season. He has had ample opportunity to score hitting in front of Aaron Judge, and he is now in the top 10 in the majors in runs scored.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ryan Borucki: Likely IL-bound with forearm strain

The Mariners are expected to place Borucki on the 15-day injured list Tuesday after he was removed from Monday's 9-4 loss to the Yankees with a left forearm strain, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. He's scheduled to undergo an MRI early Tuesday as the Mariners look to...
CBS Sports

White Sox's Davis Martin: Starting Game 2 of twin bill

The White Sox recalled Martin from Triple-A Charlotte and will have him start the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader in Kansas City. Chicago is designating Martin as its 27th man for the twin bill, which means he'll head back to Charlotte immediately after the spot start. Martin has previously made seven appearances and three starts for the White Sox this season, turning in a 4.75 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB across 30.1 innings in those outings.
CBS Sports

Twins' Randy Dobnak: Rehab assignment on tap

Dobnak (finger) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Thursday, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports. Dobnak has been sidelined since late in the 2021 season and his endured multiple setbacks in his recovery from lingering discomfort in his right middle finger. According to MLB.com, Dobnak ruptured two of the pulley tendons in his finger, and while a surgical fix is an option, the 27-year-old has been reluctant to go that route since there isn't any precedent for baseball players having such a procedure and resuming their careers. At least since he received a cortisone shot in the finger July 1, Dobnak seems to be progressing well, as he's been ramping up for nearly a month and reached an important milestone last Thursday, when he threw a live batting practice session. The Twins will likely have Dobnak get stretched out for a potential starting role during what could be a month-long rehab assignment, but it's more likely he pitches out of the bullpen if he rejoins the big club in September.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matthew Boyd: Throwing to hitters

Boyd (elbow) faced hitters in a live batting practice session Monday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports. Boyd, whom the Mariners acquired last week in a deadline deal with the Giants, has been on the shelf all season after undergoing left flexor tendon surgery last September. He was diagnosed with a strain in the surgically repaired tendon in June, but after a four-week shutdown period, he was cleared to start throwing again. Boyd appears to have navigated bullpen sessions without any setbacks, so facing hitters likely marks the final hurdle he'll need to clear before heading out on what could be an extended minor-league rehab assignment. The 31-year-old southpaw may not have enough time to build up for a starting role, but he could prove to be a useful asset out of the Seattle bullpen down the stretch.
CBS Sports

Twins' Ryan Jeffers: Ditches cast

Jeffers had the cast removed on his surgically repaired right thumb Aug. 1 and is now sporting a removable splint, MLB.com reports. At the time he underwent surgery July 20 to repair an avulsion fracture of the thumb, Jeffers was projected to miss 6-to-8 weeks. Assuming that timeline still holds, Jeffers won't be a realistic option to rejoin the Twins until the early part of September at the soonest. Minnesota will get by with Gary Sanchez as its everyday catcher in the meantime.
CBS Sports

Twins' Nick Gordon: Records theft in Saturday's win

Gordon went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blue Jays. Gordon was involved in a scary collision with Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza, who left the game with a dislocated shoulder. Gordon was able to stay in and played the full game in center field. He's made himself valuable to the Twins with Byron Buxton battling nagging injuries lately -- Gordon has hit safely in eight of his last nine games, going 14-for-27 (.519) in that span. The outfielder has a .284/.333/.440 slash line, five steals, five home runs, 20 RBI and 29 runs scored through 254 plate appearances. He should still have a regular path to playing time with Alex Kirilloff (wrist) and Trevor Larnach (abdomen) sidelined, leaving left field wide open as well as center when Buxton needs rest.
CBS Sports

Packers' Ty Summers: Back in action Tuesday

Summers (illness) returned to practice Tuesday after sitting out Monday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports. As expected, Summers' aliment wasn't anything serious, and he's back in action after just one missed practice. The 26-year-old is competing with Krys Barnes and Isaiah McDuffie for a reserve role at inside linebacker, but the 2019 seventh-round pick has played mostly special teams during his first four seasons with Green Bay.
CBS Sports

Nationals' Donovan Casey: Exits 40-man roster

The Nationals designated Casey for assignment Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Casey, who was one of four prospects the Nationals acquired last summer in the deal that sent Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to the Dodgers, was bumped off the 40-man roster to clear a spot for veteran reliever Jake McGee, whom the team claimed off waivers from the Brewers. The Nationals' decision to designate Casey for assignment comes after the 26-year-old outfielder failed to make a case for a promotion to the big leagues this season. He's produced a paltry .647 OPS while striking out in 32.5 percent of his plate appearances at Triple-A Rochester in 2022.
