PS5 Accolades Axed, Batgirl Movie Canceled, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix

Digimon Survive Review
You ever see someone with massive, toned arms but embarrassingly scrawny legs? Digimon Survive is a little bit like that person: it overwhelmingly succeeds at being an entertaining visual novel, but completely skips leg day when it comes to its tedious tactics combat. Apart from some serious pacing problems, meeting Digimon Survive’s memorable characters and exploring the grim world they are in make the story at its center very enjoyable. But while this visual novel digivolves in the areas of storytelling and characterization, the slow and mind-numbingly simplistic turn-based combat system crammed into it comes close to spoiling that otherwise enjoyable tale entirely.
Which Upcoming Marvel Movie or TV Show Do You Most Want to See? Our Face-Off Winner Revealed
Recently, in honor of Marvel Studios revealing a glimpse of the future of the MCU through 2025, we asked you to help us decide which upcoming movie or TV show you were most excited for. Now, after thousands and thousands of battles with matchups like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty vs. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Blade vs. Daredevil: Born Again, a winner has been chosen.
Delicious In Dungeon: Popular Monster-Eating Manga Finally Getting Anime Adaptation
An anime adaptation of popular manga Dungeon Meshi / Delicious in Dungeon by Ryoku Kui has been announced, with an official website and Twitter account. The new series will adapt the story of the Manga, where an RPG-style party of dungeon-crawling adventurers try to make their latest trip as cheap and efficient as possible, forgoing supplies and doing their best to make the monsters they fight into edible treats. The series also offers in-depth recipes for each of the opponents the characters encounter.
The Art of Skull and Bones Revealed by Dark Horse Books
Ubisoft's Skull and Bones is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated new games of 2022, and now pirate fanatics have even more to look forward to at the end of the year. Dark Horse Books is following up the game's release with a new hardcover called The Art of Skull and Bones.
The Sandman: What to Read After Watching the Netflix Series
At long last, DC’s seminal fantasy series The Sandman has received a live-action adaptation, and it’s a very good one. There’s just one problem - Season 1 only covers a small portion of the comic book series, and Netflix has yet to reveal whether The Sandman is getting a second season.
Here's When Modern Warfare 2's Multiplayer Will Be Revealed - IGN Daily Fix
Activision Blizzard has announced Call of Duty: Next, a livestream event that will include information on Call of Duty: Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone on mobile. The showcase will air on September 15, and a public beta for Modern Warfare 2 will follow. Arc System Works has announced...
Leak Reveals Fall Guys and Sonic Crossover Release Date, Costumes and Challenges
Recently we learned that a new and exclusive Sonic themed level for Fall Guys is being developed through a leak. According to the leak, this stage is being developed with a Sonic aesthetic in mind and the developers have chosen all the elements that can be seen in Sonic games such as vast greens, classic jump pads and the iconic gold rings. This new level has been slated to be called 'Bean Hill Zone'.
Call of Duty Showcase Will Include Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2 Beta, and More in September
Activision Blizzard has announced Call of Duty: Next, a livestream event that will include information on Call of Duty: Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone on mobile. The showcase will air on September 15, and a public beta for Modern Warfare 2 will follow. Announced on the Call of...
House of the Dragon: Can Anything Break the Targaryen Brothers' Bond?
House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine and Matt Smith elaborate on the complicated relationship between siblings King Viserys Targaryen and Prince Daemon Targaryen, as well as how the original Game of Thrones series influenced their work in this prequel show. The first season of House of the Dragon debuts on HBO on August 21, 2022.
Super Punch-Out!! Cheats
This page contains a list of cheats, codes, Easter eggs, tips, and other secrets for Super Punch-Out!! for Super NES. If you've discovered a cheat you'd like to add to the page, or have a correction, please click EDIT and add it. Two Player Mode Discovered. On August 8th, 2022,...
Soulstice: The Final Preview
The Sacred City of Ilden is the perfect staging grounds for an apocalyptic attack by the nefarious Spawn of Chaos, an army of demonic creatures that happens to be swarming into the city through a giant Tear in the sky, not unlike Dragon Age Inquisition’s Fade Rift or Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ massive Space-Time Rift. None better to stop the invasion than the battle-hardened warrior Briar and her ghostly companion-slash-sister Lute, both of whom are Chimera; members of the mysterious Order of the Ashen Blade and the supposed heroes of this world. Things don’t exactly work out with the other Chimera, and you, playing as the dynamic duo, are left to vanquish the Spawn of Chaos by yourself – if not for the help of a few unlikely friends. This is the premise of Soulstice, an action-adventure game centered around frenetic third-person combat with lots of unique combos that would feel right at home in any Devil May Cry game.
House of the Dragon Will Play With Game of Thrones' Version of History
House of the Dragon's Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnikelaborate on how their Game of Thrones prequel series deviates from the history of Westeros established in George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. The first season of House of the Dragon debuts on HBO on August 21, 2022.
Ready Drinker One? The Assassin’s Creed Bourbon You Didn’t Know You Needed Is Here
Click here to read the full article. Whiskey releases in conjunction with films and television shows are familiar occurrences these days. There have been special bottles tied in with The Kingsman movie series, Game of Thrones, Peaky Blinders, Blade Runner 2049 and perhaps the least memorable, a Predator bourbon. But now there is a new whiskey linked to the popular Assassin’s Creed video game, a bottle that gamers should have no problem opening given their dexterous fingers. So could this be the start of a trend? Antheum Studios, the company behind this new whiskey, licenses, bottles and distribute spirits for film,...
Soul Hackers 2 - Official Aion's Allies and Mission Trailer
Check out the latest Soul Hackers 2 trailer. This time, we meet Ringo and Figue, two AI beings who have been created by the digital hive mind, Aion. Alongside their allies Arrow, Milady, and Saizo, these characters must work together to prevent the end of the world. Soul Hackers 2...
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Gets Release Date
Mob Psycho 100 is coming with its third season featuring the adventures of Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama and Reigen Arataka. The series has announced that it will come out with its third season in the Fall 2022 season in Japan on October 5. The opening theme for the show...
The Best Star Wars Lego Sets in 2022
If you've shopped for a Star Wars LEGO set, you probably know there's no shortage of options available. You can find hundreds of LEGO builds inspired by George Lucas's creation. The sets span the Skywalker saga and beyond, so it's hard to know which ones are worth picking up. Many...
Gotham Knights: Designing Mr. Freeze, and Giving Him a Gang to Play With - IGN First
The key thing to know about Gotham Knights’ factions is that they aren’t just henchmen for a named villain. The gangs of enemies you’ll find across Gotham’s darkened streets are sorted into affiliations – with their own preferences of street crime and equipment – but they’re mercenaries, not cultists.
Better Call Saul Imagined as an Amazing Looking Game Boy Game
A group of talented Better Call Saul fans have created an impressive video imagining what the television series may look like if it were adapted into a Nintendo Game Boy game. Created by artist Lumpy Touch, along with 2bitcrook and branflakes, the video showcases the title screen, character select, and some gameplay from this hypothetical game. You can check out the intro of the project below, or take a full look at the video on YouTube.
The Sandman Season 1's Biggest Burning Questions and Ending Explained
Season 1 of Neil Gaiman’s long-awaited The Sandman adaptation has hit Netflix. Now that we’ve watched, here are all of our burning questions headed into Season 2 should the series get renewed. When you’ve got several episodes that span hundreds of years on their own, it makes sense...
Pokemon Go Raids August 2022
Pokemon Go has changed its rotation of Pokemon available to fight in Raids for August 2022. We will detail all of the Raids throughout August 2022, their times, and more. Raid Hours take place each Wednesday between 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. Raids Hours allows players an easier means to catch Legendary Pokemon.
