ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Fire Damages Attic at Home in South Los Angeles

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cAOHm_0h7VX9gA00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Firefighters Saturday knocked down an attic fire at a single-story home in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

Firefighters dispatched at 7:55 a.m. to 3821 S. Hobart Blvd. had the blaze out within 18 minutes of their arrival, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Body Found on Fire, Hanging From Griffith Park Tree

A body was found hanging from a tree near the Griffith Park merry-go-round on Tuesday afternoon, firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement. The body was on fire when it was discovered, the LAPD told NBC News's Andrew Blankstein. The age, gender and race of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Burglary investigation underway in West Los Angeles

Authorities were investigating reports of a burglary in West Los Angeles early Tuesday morning. The incident was first reported at around 4:30 a.m., after a business owner contacted Los Angeles Police Department to let them know that someone had broken into their business and tripped the alarm system. When officers arrived, there was no suspect on the scene. CBS reporters at the scene in the 11200 block of National Boulevard showed a large police presence as they scoured the area. It was unclear what, if anything, was taken from the business. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Nurse whom police said caused deadly LA crash charged

The woman whom police said ran a red light, causing a crash that killed several people, has been charged. The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Monday that Nicole Lorraine Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, The Associated Press reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Woman Hit by Vehicle and Killed on 91 Freeway in Compton Area

Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
COMPTON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Photos: Memorials Continue to Grow for Victims in Windsor Hills Crash

On Aug. 4, 2022 a fiery fatal crash occurred in Windsor Hills that killed six people -- including a pregnant woman and her infant. The driver, identified as Nicole Lorraine Linton, a 37-year-old registered traveling nurse from Houston, was said to be traveling at a speed over 100 mph when she went through the intersection at La Brea and Slauson Ave.
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in DTLA

LOS ANGELES – A man who was found fatally shot in the Central City neighborhood in downtown Los Angeles was identified Tuesday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called to 15th and San Pedro streets about 12:30 a.m. Thursday and they discovered the man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Los Angeles#Fire#Attic#Cns#Accident
Bri H

Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 Dead

"Windsor Hills crash: Mercedes-Benz runs through red light before getting into deadly wreck. Shocking video shows the moments the Mercedes-Benz ran through a red light. The video showed the before and after of the horrific crash that left several people dead, including a baby and an unborn child."
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
CBS LA

Police: 2 wounded in shootings more than 10 miles apart may be linked

Authorities are investigating a pair of shootings that happened over the weekend as related, after two men were found wounded in similar instances more than 10 miles apart. Investigators were first called to the scene of a reported shooting in the Leimert Park area near Crenshaw Boulevard and Coliseum Place after midnight Monday morning, where a man walking reported hearing gunshots before realizing he had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital but an unrelated citizen, and was said to be in stable condition.While speaking with the victim, police also learned that a second shooting victim was at the same hospital.They learned that the second victim, a 25-year-old male, was shot by an unknown gunman at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday evening in the Boyle Heights area on Michigan Avenue. Due to the similarities between the two shootings, investigators were working to determine whether the two shootings, which happened just a little over 10 miles apart from each other, were related.Los Angeles Police Department officers were investigating whether the two shootings were gang-related. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Two LA residents accused of stealing school vehicle, $5.5K worth of computer electronics from 29 Palms school

Two Los Angeles residents were arrested Monday morning on accusations of stealing from an elementary school in Twentynine Palms. The burglary occurred at Oasis Elementary School over the weekend but it was reported to police Monday at 7:00 a.m. Morongo Unified School District employees told deputies that a school vehicle and approximately $5,590.00 worth of The post Two LA residents accused of stealing school vehicle, $5.5K worth of computer electronics from 29 Palms school appeared first on KESQ.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
Key News Network

Procession Honors Fallen Monterey Park Police Officer

Los Angeles, CA: Officers and firefighters gathered to pay respect to the fallen Monterey Park Police officer who was discovered fatally shot while off-duty in the city of Downey on Monday afternoon, Aug. 8. The procession made its way along the streets of Los Angeles around 11:30 p.m. to the...
DOWNEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found dead in lake at SoFi Stadium

INGLEWOOD – Authorities have finally released the identity of a man found dead in the lake at SoFi Stadium July 6. Javier Bautista-Reyes, 45, was identified after it took authorities a month to locate his next of kin. His cause of death was not identified as a drowning. It...
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Disabled woman reported missing in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to find a 30-year-old woman with an intellectual disability and who suffers seizures who was last seen in Compton. Shanell Jonae Wynne was last seen Aug. 1 in the 1500 block of West 152nd Street, near Compton/Woodley Airport, according...
COMPTON, CA
Canyon News

Jeremiah Pike Arrested After Escaping Authorities

WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, August 5, at approximately 6:10 a.m., while being escorted from West Hollywood Station jail to a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department transportation bus, Jeremiah Pike escaped from deputies and scaled a station fence line. A perimeter was established in the surrounding area. He escaped authorities on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Death investigation underway in Costa Mesa after body found near 55 Freeway

Authorities were investigating a death in the Costa Mesa area Monday, after the body of a man was found behind a dog daycare business early Sunday morning. According to California Highway Patrol officers investigating the incident — since it occurred on state property at the transition road for the 55 and 37 Freeways — the body was found at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning by a transient who was searching for recyclables behind Bone Adventure, a dog daycare located on Bristol Street. The body was lying against a fence, and officials estimated that the person had been dead anywhere between nine and 12 days. Officers found no evidence of foul play, trauma or self-inflicted wounds as they investigated the incident. They suspect that the man was also a transient. As the investigation continued, they were working to identify the person and determine a cause of death. 
COSTA MESA, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
44K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy