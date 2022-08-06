ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

More hot, breezy weather expected as McKinney Fire tops 60,000 acres

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IhReD_0h7VX8nR00

PIX Now 11:34

SISKIYOU COUNTY -- Firefighters battling the McKinney Fire near the California-Oregon border faced another day of hot breezy weather with the possibility of lightning Saturday as the massive blaze topped 60,000 acres.

Cal Fire's latest figures on the fire that started over a week ago in Siskiyou County placed it at 60,044 acres with 30% containment as of Saturday morning.

Crews dealt with hot, sunny weather on Friday with dry conditions and low humidity as temperatures ranged from the lower 80s on the ridges to near 100 in the valleys.

There was poor to moderate humidity recovery overnight with hot and breezy conditions returning Saturday morning. Officials said there is still enough moisture and instability in the atmosphere that thunderstorms and possible lightning strikes cannot be ruled out over the area.

Lightning strikes over Humboldt and Trinity counties on Friday started a series of fires that have forced some mandatory evacuation orders in Humboldt County.

The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire  -- also being referred to as the 2022 SRF Lightning Complex Fire Incident -- triggered the evacuations in the areas east and south of Willow Creek Friday evening. Three zones were under mandatory evacuation orders with a number of other areas coming under evacuation advisories.

The fires are burning in areas of steep terrain and dry conditions. The U.S. Forest Service for Six Rivers National Forest is managing the incident with Cal Fire deploying additional resources Saturday to assist in the firefighting efforts.

Humboldt County Sheriff's deputies continue to patrol the areas under evacuation order to notify residents of the order and conduct looting prevention.

California and much of the rest of the West is in drought and wildfire danger is high, with the historically worst of the fire season still to come. Fires are burning throughout the region.

At the McKinney Fire's southeastern corner, evacuation orders for sections of Yreka, home to about 7,800 people, were downgraded to warnings earlier this week, allowing residents to return home but with a caution that the situation remained dangerous.

About 1,300 people remained under evacuation orders, officials said at a community meeting Wednesday evening.

More than 100 homes and other buildings have burned and four bodies have been found, including two in a burned car in a driveway.

Comments / 0

Related
Mount Shasta Herald

Under hot and dry conditions, crews make progress on McKinney Fire

Under crackling dry conditions and temperatures still reaching near 100 degrees in northern Siskiyou County, containment around the largest fire in California this year reached 40% Sunday. At 60,271 acres, the McKinney Fire 15 miles west of Yreka grew only 127 acres from Saturday to Sunday, according to the California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
lostcoastoutpost.com

SMOKE OUTLOOK: Hazardous Conditions East of the Humboldt/Trinity Line; ‘Unhealthy’ to ‘Very Unhealthy’ Conditions in Willow Creek/Hyampom

Press release from the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District:. The McKinney Fire in Siskiyou is forecast to have Red Flag Warnings with potential for increased fire behavior. However, smoke from the Yeti Fire will continue to impact the communities down the Klamath River drainage, bringing smoke into Orleans and Weitchpec. Heavy smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex is expected to impact Willow Creek and nearby communities with Very Unhealthy to Hazardous air quality. Westerly wind is expected to limit the amount of smoke impacting Weitchpec and Hoopa.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
opb.org

California fires prompt unhealthy air advisory in southern Oregon

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory for Monday and Tuesday in southern Josephine County, including Cave Junction. The warning comes as the McKinney Fire continues to burn near the Oregon and California border. On Monday morning, the fire was reported to be over 60,000 acres and 40% contained.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Siskiyou County, CA
City
Yreka, CA
City
Klamath River, CA
State
California State
City
Willow Creek, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta Periods of Critical Conditions Expected Across Portions of Southern Oregon and Northern California .The next couple of days will see periods of critical conditions consisting of strong gusty wind and low RH today for portions of Siskiyou County as well as thunderstorms capable of producing frequent lightning in scattered showers along and east of the Cascades. While activity could lessen, thunderstorms could continue overnight, then increase in coverage once again on Tuesday. Additional periods of gusty winds and low humidities will also be possible on Tuesday for portions of Siskiyou and Jackson Counties. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 284 The National Weather Service in Medford has upgraded the Fire Weather Watch to a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * Impacts: Lightning and very dry vegetation will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. In western portions of zone 284, strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation could also greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires Tuesday afternoon and evening. * Affected area: In Northern CA...Fire Weather Zone 284. * Wind: South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Near thunderstorms, quickly shifting winds to 50 mph are possible. * Thunderstorms: Thunderstorm activity will likely begin mid to late this afternoon with the most active period this evening. Activity could linger tonight and into Tuesday, shifting east and north with time. Storms will also become wetter by Tuesday. * Humidity: 10 to 15 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
focushillsboro.com

Local Response To Canceled Fair Is Heartening (Latest News)

Junior livestock fairs represent the culmination of months of hard work and dedication by young people who raise animals ranging from steers, lambs, hogs, and goats to chickens, rabbits, and turkeys. To have the annual fair canceled at the last minute because a massive wildfire erupts is heartbreaking. Thanks to...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Cal Fire#Thunderstorms#Humboldt#Trinity
activenorcal.com

Northern California Wolf Packs Welcome 11 New Pups in 2022

Despite massive wildfires destroying large patches of wolf territory in Northern California in 2021, the small number of wolf packs in the region continue to breed. In 2022, two of California’s three wolf packs welcomed a litter of pups, bringing 11 new wolves into the state. The Lassen Pack...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

McKinney Fire causes death of thousands of fish in Klamath River

HAPPY CAMP -- A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday.The tribe said in a statement that the dead fish of all species were found Friday near Happy Camp, California, along the main stem of the Klamath River.Tribal fisheries biologists believe a flash flood caused by heavy rains over the burn area caused a massive debris flow that entered the river at or near Humbug Creek and McKinney Creek, said Craig Tucker, a spokesman for the...
HAPPY CAMP, CA
cutoday.info

Credit Union in Heart of Wildfires is Appealing for Help

YREKA, Calif.–Siskiyou Credit Union, which serves the area currently being hit by the McKinney Fire, is reaching out to other credit unions for assistance. The California/Nevada CU Leagues said the credit unions is working to help members and the community grapple with the continuing economic impact of this latest disaster.
YREKA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KDRV

New evacuation warnings near Happy Camp

HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued five additional evacuation warnings. The zones are all located east of Happy Camp, and they include:. If you live in any of these zones, you don’t have to leave your homes just yet. With an evacuation warning, you should make a plan, pack up and be ready to leave if your zone is moved to an evacuation order.
HAPPY CAMP, CA
KDRV

Take a Hike: Upper Table Rock

CENTRAL POINT, Ore---This week, Take A Hike takes us to Upper Table Rock Trail. The 3 mile hike is considered a moderately challenging route with 360 scenery from trees scaling the sides of the mountain to rocks covered in texture. On this trail, there's a lot of rocks around so make sure you bring your best hiking shoes.
CENTRAL POINT, OR
KDRV

New mandatory evacuation order in Happy Camp

HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued two new evacuation orders. The areas impacted are zones SIS-1111 and SIS-1227. Those are part of the following areas:. SIS-1111. NORTH OF Gordons Ferry Road, Highway 96. SOUTH OF Forest Route 19n01. EAST OF Forest Route 19n01,...
HAPPY CAMP, CA
KDRV

Evacuation changes for Siskiyou county fires

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Another zone has been placed under an evacuation warning by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s office because of the Yeti and Alex Fire Complex. Police say residents in the SIS-1111 should get ready to leave immediately if the fire activity increases. Zones in Yreka and...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
theashlandchronicle.com

What Happens When a City Goes AWOL?

Twelve years ago, with great fanfare and predictions for job-creating new businesses, the city of Ashland adopted a master plan for a 70-acre site bordering MIstletoe Road and Siskiyou Boulevard, just off Tolman Creek Road. The former Croman lumber mill would become a mix of industrial, office and mixed uses with a neighborhood center and open space for creeks, ponds and wetlands.
ASHLAND, OR
KDRV

ODF crews battling wildfire east of Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry fire crews are battling the Wards Creek Fire, located in the hills above the 3100-block of Wards Creek road east of Rogue River. It’s estimated to be 2.5 acres at this time, and is 30% lined. This fire was first reported...
ROGUE RIVER, OR
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
67K+
Followers
24K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy