1 dead, 3 wounded in Oakland overnight shootings

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

OAKLAND -- Two separate Oakland shootings claimed the life of one man and left three other people wounded early Saturday.

Oakland police said the homicide marks the city's 71st life lost. At this time last year, there were 77 homicides.

The fatal drive-by shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of Broadway in Oakland's Uptown district. A  35-year-old Pittsburg man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Two others -- a woman and a man, both from Berkeley -- were also wounded and  in stable condition at the hospital.

Earlier, officers heard gunfire and went to the 1400 block of Webster Street at 12:15 a.m. They found a man in a vehicle with gunshot wounds and rendered aid until medical personnel arrived.

The  25-year-old Alameda man was taken to the hospital where police said he is in grave condition with injuries police described as life-threatening.

Police will not share the Pittsburg man's identity until his family can be notified.

The two shootings do not appear to be related.  Police were still trying to determine motives for the shootings. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tipline at (510) 238-7950.

Comments / 9

PositiveVibes
2d ago

We need state of emergency bring in the Marines. OPD and Mayor aren't helping. criminals are allowed to get away with crime. 😤🙏Nothing homicides to be proud of respect the families who lost a loved one.

Reply
2
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

