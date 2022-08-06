Everton 0-1 Chelsea: Match Report

Chelsea wore their new away kit for the first time in a competitive game against Everton, and it proved to be a lucky charm, with the away side coming out victorious against Frank Lampard's side.

Chelsea wore their new away kit for the first time in a competitive game against Everton, and it proved to be a lucky charm, with the away side coming out victorious against Frank Lampard's side.

The last few visits to Goodison Park have not been enjoyable ones for the Blues, so it was a positive for Thomas Tuchel to see his team come out on top.

Jorginho gave Chelsea a 1-0 lead via the penalty spot after Ben Chilwell made a driving run into the box and was brought down naively by Abdoulaye Doucoure.

The game saw debuts given out to Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling, who put the ball in the back of the net but saw it ruled out for offside. Ben Chilwell started, despite being injured for a large period of last term.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Breaks in play for a serious injury to Ben Godfrey (who was stretchered off), and a medical emergency in the crowd saw large amounts of stoppage time at the end of both halves.

Everton came close to opening their account for the new season on a few occasions, drawing Edouard Mendy into making a couple of decent saves.

On the whole, it was a comfortable win for Chelsea and a good start to the campaign. The next game comes next Sunday against Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hostpur back home at Stamford Bridge.

Read More Chelsea News