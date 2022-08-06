ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

None injured in rollover wreck on Sheppard Access Road

By Olivia Taggart
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — No injuries were reported in a rollover wreck at TX 325 and Sheppard Access Road possibly caused by texting and driving.

Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, August 6, Wichita Falls Police were called to Sheppard Access Road and TX 325 for a single-vehicle rollover wreck.

According to Wichita Falls Police, a black SUV occupied only by a male driver was traveling north when the vehicle struck the barrier and rolled.

The officer said the driver told them he was texting while driving.

No injuries were reported in the wreck.

