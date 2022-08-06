Read on www.mychesco.com
seems like it's the only way to get pain pills now a days, Dr's are scared to prescribe
Pennsylvania Doctor Gets 15 Years for Drug Dealing
WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Dr. Raymond Kraynak, age 65, of Mt. Carmel, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on August 3, 2022, to 15 years imprisonment by Chief United States District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. Chief Judge Brann also ordered Kraynak to pay restitution in the amount of $22,365 to the victims or their families.
