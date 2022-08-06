COLUMBIA, PA — Ecotone, a full-delivery ecological restoration company, recently announced an office location in Columbia, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The team is headed by the Director of Ecological Engineering, Drew Altland, a professional engineer with nearly 30 years of experience. He specializes in stream, wetland and floodplain assessment and restoration design, watershed investigations, fluvial geomorphology, sediment transport studies, hydrologic and hydraulic analysis, 2D hydrodynamic modeling, flood impact and improvement studies, construction document preparation, environmental permitting, and construction management services. Drew has participated in multiple STAC workshops related to stream and floodplain restoration, been an active contributor to the Maryland Hydraulics Panel, and is a member of the Expert Panels re-convened to update stream restoration protocols for the Consensus Recommendations to Improve the Application of Protocols 1, 2 and 3. Drew has a B.S. in Civil Engineering with a water resources focus from the Pennsylvania State University and is a registered professional engineer in MD, PA, NC, TN, TX, GA and Washington DC.

COLUMBIA, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO