ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockcastle County, KY

Comments / 3

Related
WKYT 27

I-75 South back open after multi-vehicle crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Southbound I-75 in Fayette County is back open after a crash. According to the city, the interstate was shut down at exit 104. Police said five cars were involved, and said weather was to blame. Southbound traffic was diverted to Athens Boonesboro Rd. at one point.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

One dead in Pulaski County crash, sheriff says

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff is investigating a fatal crash that happened late Wednesday afternoon. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, when units got to the scene of the crash, they determined Crystal Crank, 48, was driving north on Highway 27 when she crossed over into the oncoming lane.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Crews making repairs after heavy rainfall damages Kentucky roads

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some southern Kentucky road crews are busy making repairs after Wednesday night’s rainfall. Several roads in Lincoln and Pulaski counties are closed after bridges and parts of roads were washed out. Most of the damage was in the Eubank and Waynesburg areas. Clear Fork...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Rockcastle County, KY
Rockcastle County, KY
Crime & Safety
WTVQ

Man fleeing police crashed into car with mother, daughter: report

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two people were reportedly sent to the hospital after a suspect trying to flee police crashed into their car. Around 10 p.m., officers attempted to arrest a man for an outstanding warrant, according to the Richmond Register. Witnesses say the suspect jumped into a...
RICHMOND, KY
wymt.com

Golden Alert for Laurel County Man Canceled

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Officials say the Golden Alert for Doyle Woodward has been canceled as of Thursday afternoon. Kentucky State Police issued the Golden Alert for Doyle Woodward Thursday morning. He was reported missing after having not been seen or heard from since Wednesday, August...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

House fire in Lexington leads to death of 1 dog

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Smoke was seen coming from the basement windows of a Lexington home on Wednesday evening. A house fire on the 100 block of Manitoba Lane led to over a dozen first responders working the scene. The cause of the blaze was traced to the...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mile Marker#Traffic
foxlexington.com

1 charged after vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – Georgetown police have made an arrest after a late-night crash left one person dead Monday. Police were called out to Champion Way between Lexus Way and This Way Home Drive at around 6:30 p.m. Monday night when a vehicle hit a pedestrian. Police said...
GEORGETOWN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kentuckytoday.com

2 Lost Creek women missing; many roads remain flooded

HAZARD, Ky. (KT) – Two people are still reported missing due to the historic flooding that struck parts of eastern Kentucky late last month, according to Kentucky State Police, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a number of roads throughout the flood area remain closed. The missing persons are...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Laurel County man arrested, charged with theft

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Laurel County was arrested Tuesday, accused of stealing items from a business, officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrested Zebulin J. Collett, 28, of London at a business about half a mile south of London. Employees noticed missing merchandise,...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy