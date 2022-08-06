Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
I-75 South back open after multi-vehicle crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Southbound I-75 in Fayette County is back open after a crash. According to the city, the interstate was shut down at exit 104. Police said five cars were involved, and said weather was to blame. Southbound traffic was diverted to Athens Boonesboro Rd. at one point.
wymt.com
One dead in Pulaski County crash, sheriff says
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff is investigating a fatal crash that happened late Wednesday afternoon. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, when units got to the scene of the crash, they determined Crystal Crank, 48, was driving north on Highway 27 when she crossed over into the oncoming lane.
Vehicle inferno causes I-75 lane closure in Rockcastle County
According to the Mt. Vernon Fire Department, a commercial vehicle trailer loaded with spools of PVC tubing ignited Saturday night.
wymt.com
Crews making repairs after heavy rainfall damages Kentucky roads
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some southern Kentucky road crews are busy making repairs after Wednesday night’s rainfall. Several roads in Lincoln and Pulaski counties are closed after bridges and parts of roads were washed out. Most of the damage was in the Eubank and Waynesburg areas. Clear Fork...
WTVQ
Man fleeing police crashed into car with mother, daughter: report
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two people were reportedly sent to the hospital after a suspect trying to flee police crashed into their car. Around 10 p.m., officers attempted to arrest a man for an outstanding warrant, according to the Richmond Register. Witnesses say the suspect jumped into a...
wymt.com
Golden Alert for Laurel County Man Canceled
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Officials say the Golden Alert for Doyle Woodward has been canceled as of Thursday afternoon. Kentucky State Police issued the Golden Alert for Doyle Woodward Thursday morning. He was reported missing after having not been seen or heard from since Wednesday, August...
WKYT 27
Man dead after going over Georgetown dam, getting caught in undertow
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after an incident in Georgetown. The coroner says it happened Sunday at Great Crossing Park. According to the coroner, the man was floating on a raft or tube when he got too close to the dam and went over. He then got caught in the undertow of the dam.
foxlexington.com
House fire in Lexington leads to death of 1 dog
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Smoke was seen coming from the basement windows of a Lexington home on Wednesday evening. A house fire on the 100 block of Manitoba Lane led to over a dozen first responders working the scene. The cause of the blaze was traced to the...
WKYT 27
‘Good Samaritan’ killed in Georgetown crash identified; driver facing charges
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say one person has died after being hit by a vehicle in Georgetown Monday night. It happened on Champion Way between Lexus Way and This Way Home Drive. That’s not far from I-75. The coroner says the victim, now identified as 28-year-old Jacob “Jake”...
foxlexington.com
1 charged after vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – Georgetown police have made an arrest after a late-night crash left one person dead Monday. Police were called out to Champion Way between Lexus Way and This Way Home Drive at around 6:30 p.m. Monday night when a vehicle hit a pedestrian. Police said...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Man accused of causing wrong-way crash that killed 3 people appears in court
WATCH | ‘We can’t give up:’ Breathitt Co. family desperately hoping loved one is still alive. A Breathitt County family said they are clinging to hope and positive thoughts that their loved one is somewhere safe nearly two weeks after the deadly floods. Updated: 8 hours ago.
Police find stolen Knox County vehicle, arrest suspect
Kentucky State Police are investigating a stolen vehicle in Knox County.
kentuckytoday.com
2 Lost Creek women missing; many roads remain flooded
HAZARD, Ky. (KT) – Two people are still reported missing due to the historic flooding that struck parts of eastern Kentucky late last month, according to Kentucky State Police, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a number of roads throughout the flood area remain closed. The missing persons are...
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
wymt.com
Laurel County man arrested, charged with theft
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Laurel County was arrested Tuesday, accused of stealing items from a business, officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrested Zebulin J. Collett, 28, of London at a business about half a mile south of London. Employees noticed missing merchandise,...
clayconews.com
FATAL PASSENGER VEHICLE VS. MOPED COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 1651 IN McCREARY COUNTY, KENTUCKY
WHITLEY CITY, KY - The Kentucky State Police is reporting that Troopers from KSP Post 11, London responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision that occurred just after 9:40 P.M. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The accident occurred on KY Highway 1651 in McCreary County. Through preliminary investigation, officers determined 43-year-old...
WKYT 27
Man accused of causing wrong-way crash that killed 3 people appears in court
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a crash that killed three people on a southern Kentucky interstate. The California man accused of causing the crash was back in court Tuesday morning. A detective testified about the suspect driving the wrong way, and him being under the...
Man arrested after threats to the University of the Cumberlands
A man has been arrested after allegedly calling and threatening a Williamsburg university Tuesday.
WHAS 11
Teenage boy dies days after helping flood victims in Ky.
Knott County's Aaron Crawford was helping clean a family friend's home when he started to feel sick. The 18-year-old was flown to the ICU in Lexington where he died.
