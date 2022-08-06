Read on soccer.nbcsports.com
BBC
How Brighton beat Man Utd 2-1 for Old Trafford
Man Utd v Brighton highlights: How di Red Devils lose 2-1 to Seagulls for Old Trafford. Brighton beat Manchester United 2-1 for dia first match for di premier league dis season for Old Trafford. Di game na di first competitive fixture of Man Utd new coach Erik ten Hag tenure.
BBC
Erling Haaland's double on Man City Premier League debut shows what he will give champions
Manchester City's rivals clutched desperately at a collection of straws when Erling Haaland delivered a low-key performance in the Community Shield defeat against Liverpool. They hoped his stellar record in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund might disguise a flat-track bully who would take time to adapt to the Premier League and could even disrupt City's studied cerebral style with his more explosive, physical approach and brute force.
Former Liverpool Defender Conor Coady Signs on Loan for Everton
Former Liverpool defender Conor Coady has a loan move to Merseyside rivals Everton from Wolverhampton Wanderers for the 2022-23 season.
Report: Manchester United Begin Contacts With Real Betis Over Possibility Of Signing Guido Rodriguez
Manchester United are starting to dominate headlines with the number of transfer rumours arising amid links with a number of players on Monday as the club look to add to their squad following opening day defeat to Brighton.
ESPN
Liga MX recap: Club America's Henry Martin keeps World Cup hopes alive; Chivas in need of a new coach?
In a busy weekend that included 29 goals over eight games, Liga MX showcased a game-changing brace for Club America, a stunning solo performance from a standout Monterrey midfielder, ongoing issues with league giants Chivas, and more!. In case you missed any of the action, here are three talking points...
MLS・
BBC
Varane scores in Halifax friendly
Raphael Varane was among the goalscorers as Manchester United beat National League Halifax 5-1 in a friendly on Monday behind closed doors. Despite indications before the match that Cristiano Ronaldo would play some part in the game, set up by manager Erik ten Hag for the players who did not start Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Brighton, the 37-year-old played no part.
Report: Pep Guardiola Wanted Isco At Manchester City Three-Years Ago
Pep Guardiola wanted Isco at Manchester City three years ago, but the player was seen as untouchable by Real Madrid at the time. Isco was one of the most highly rated talents in world football at one stage of his career, but isn't rated on the same scale anymore.
‘He Is Going To Be A Talent’ - Former Red On New Liverpool Summer Signing
Former Liverpool player Danny Murphy has been speaking in glowing terms about one of Jurgen Klopp’s summer signings in a recent interview.
SB Nation
Timo Werner ‘on verge of’ joining RB Leipzig from Chelsea — reports
Timo Werner’s time at Chelsea looks to be drawing to a close and perhaps ending very soon indeed, with a return to RB Leipzig expected to be finalized in the coming week. And said return might even be a transfer rather than just a loan, though reports so far are a bit short on any information about the potential fees involved and all permutations appear to still be on the table.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, Hearts, Aberdeen, Colak, Jota, Jenz
Antonio Colak savoured his first Rangers goal against Kilmarnock on Saturday and insists he will relish the fight with fellow striker Alfredo Morelos at Ibrox this term. (Herald) Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou singles out Jota for praise as the winger had a hand in all three goals in the win...
The Americans Abroad Five: Aaronson steals the show, Steffen flaps at air
Welcome to the Americans Abroad Five! Each Monday we’ll be delving into the five most significant performances by Americans Abroad over the weekend. It could be good, bad or ugly, but we’ll cover the five stories that had the biggest impact over the weekend – and could have the biggest impact going forward. We’ll start with a weekend that saw the Premier League, Ligue 1 and Bundesliga kick off, while we wait for La Liga and Serie A to get started. Aaronson steals the show for LeedsThe jump from Austria to the Premier League is a steep one, but Brenden Aaronson is making...
‘Liverpool Think They Can Do It Better Themselves’ - Finance Expert Claims Liverpool Causing Tension Among Other Premier League Sides
Last week The Athletic broke the news that a direct-to-consumer model for television rights was on the table with Premier League sides, a model that could see all Premier League games shown in one place. Finance expert Dan Plumley has claimed that Liverpool is causing tensions with other sides about this.
