How Brighton beat Man Utd 2-1 for Old Trafford

Man Utd v Brighton highlights: How di Red Devils lose 2-1 to Seagulls for Old Trafford. Brighton beat Manchester United 2-1 for dia first match for di premier league dis season for Old Trafford. Di game na di first competitive fixture of Man Utd new coach Erik ten Hag tenure.
Erling Haaland's double on Man City Premier League debut shows what he will give champions

Manchester City's rivals clutched desperately at a collection of straws when Erling Haaland delivered a low-key performance in the Community Shield defeat against Liverpool. They hoped his stellar record in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund might disguise a flat-track bully who would take time to adapt to the Premier League and could even disrupt City's studied cerebral style with his more explosive, physical approach and brute force.
Varane scores in Halifax friendly

Raphael Varane was among the goalscorers as Manchester United beat National League Halifax 5-1 in a friendly on Monday behind closed doors. Despite indications before the match that Cristiano Ronaldo would play some part in the game, set up by manager Erik ten Hag for the players who did not start Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Brighton, the 37-year-old played no part.
Timo Werner ‘on verge of’ joining RB Leipzig from Chelsea — reports

Timo Werner’s time at Chelsea looks to be drawing to a close and perhaps ending very soon indeed, with a return to RB Leipzig expected to be finalized in the coming week. And said return might even be a transfer rather than just a loan, though reports so far are a bit short on any information about the potential fees involved and all permutations appear to still be on the table.
The Americans Abroad Five: Aaronson steals the show, Steffen flaps at air

Welcome to the Americans Abroad Five! Each Monday we’ll be delving into the five most significant performances by Americans Abroad over the weekend. It could be good, bad or ugly, but we’ll cover the five stories that had the biggest impact over the weekend – and could have the biggest impact going forward. We’ll start with a weekend that saw the Premier League, Ligue 1 and Bundesliga kick off, while we wait for La Liga and Serie A to get started. Aaronson steals the show for LeedsThe jump from Austria to the Premier League is a steep one, but Brenden Aaronson is making...
