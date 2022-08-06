This Week Van Buren Commission Considers Budget, Joint Putnam Co Meeting

Read on newstalk941.com
Putnam BOE And Commissioners Work On Funding Options For Park View
Building the fifth-eighth grade wing of the new Park View School would require county commissioners to pass a tax increase. The Putnam County School Board and County Commission discussed funding options for over an hour in a joint work session Monday night. The price tag for the middle school section of the school stands currently at some $20 million.
Cookeville BZA To Consider Variances For Speedway On Jefferson Ave.
The process to build a Speedway on Cookeville’s Jefferson Avenue set to continue. Cookeville’s Board of Zoning Appeals will consider a variance request at its Thursday night meeting that will allow developers to continue work. Planning Director Jon Ward:. “A variance request has a 12-month period, you either...
Cookeville Water Quality Control Department Renews Letters Of Engagement
Cookeville’s Water Quality Control Department renewed its engagement letter for legal representation in two matters. Director Barry Turner said one matter centers on a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit and appeal. He said there have been questions about the legality of the treatment process known as “blending.”
Livingston Accepting Applications Monday For THDA’s Home Rehab Grant Funding
Livingston to host a public hearing Monday to accept applications for home rehab grant funding. The town was awarded some $500,000 from the Tennessee Housing Development Authority. Community Developer Amanda Mainord said the program will allow developers to go inspect homes and make repairs that bring them up to codes.
Byrdstown Aldermen Approve Liquor by the Drink Referendum
A liquor by the drink referendum is on pace to be on the November ballot for Byrdstown. The Board of Alderman voted unanimously to approve the item Monday night. Mayor Sam Gibson said the main goal is to give voters the opportunity to vote how they want and feel. “Since...
Election Day Across The Upper Cumberland
It’s Election Day across the Upper Cumberland, with most polls opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m. Cookeville voters will be paying close attention to the City Council race, with 11 candidates vying for 5 seats. The top vote-getter will be the Mayor-Elect. Van Buren County voters...
Putnam BOE Appoves Contract For New Strategic Plan
The Putnam County School System has started the process of creating a new strategic plan. Director of Schools Corby King said the last plan the school system created was about 10 years ago. “A lot of things have changed in 10 years,” King said. “Our demographics have changed. Our enrollment...
King: Putnam Schools Enrollment Not As Anticipated
The Putnam County School System did not see the enrollment spike it expected to start the new school year. Director of Schools Corby King reported initial numbers during a joint board of education and commission work session Monday night. He said the district has seen a one to two percent increase.
Three Newcomers, Two Incumbents Set To Serve On Cookeville City Council
Laurin Wheaton earned the most votes in the Cookeville City Council election, making her the prime candidate for the mayorship. Wheaton said that she was excited about the opportunity to take on the challenge. She said that Cookeville is in a great spot, and it’s not only because of her previous work on the council.
DeKalb, Warren Will See New Leadership After Thursday Election
Several Upper Cumberland Counties will see new leadership following Thursday’s election. Matt Adcock will serve as DeKalb County’s new County Mayor. He defeated challenger Mike Foster. Adcock said he calls the experience humbling. “I really think DeKalb County has some life-changing things here for our citizens, great opportunities...
Putnam Republican Party Hosting Caucus For Register Of Deeds
The Putnam County Republican Party will host a caucus this Saturday to select its nominee for Register of Deeds. Chairman Darren Wilson said John Sanders and Luke Thornton are the two names on the ballot. “With the passing of longtime Register of Deeds Harold Burris, the Republican Party is holding...
Interim Chief Smith: LPD Excited About Progress
Morale is up at the Livingston Police Department. That’s according to Interim Chief Ray Smith. He said after much turmoil, the department is excited about its progress and about the future. “When you talk about morale, just knowing there is a forward motion gives encouragement that there will be...
Van Buren County Elects New Mayor, Sheriff
David Sullivan is the new mayor of Van Buren County. Sullivan won convincingly with 1,018 votes. Candidate Jessica Grissom received 653 votes. Candidate Kelly Dishman got 370 votes. “With my policy for the future, I hope to have communication with the general public and also an open door policy for...
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Adds Well-Known Community Member to Board of Directors
MURFREESBORO, TN - Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford has announced that Kristin Demos, longtime Vice President of Brand and Retail for Demos Brands, has joined the hospital’s board of directors. The Middle Tennessee State University graduate is a past president of the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Board and has a rich history of giving back to the community.
Putnam sees nine new commissioners elected
PUTNAM COUNTY – Over one-third of the faces will be new when the newly elected Putnam County Commission meets for the first time in September. Nine new commissioners were elected to the board with two commission districts, District 3 and District 5, having both commissioners new. In District 1,...
Local Matters With Bob Bell: Education Majors At Tennessee Tech University
Learn more about the life of a TTU Education Major grad with Dr. Jeremy Wendt. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Bob Bell talks with Dr. Jeremy Wendt, Chairman of the Department of Curriculum and Instruction in the Tennessee Tech University College of Education. They discuss his background coming from Coalfield, TN and Morgan County, his time at TTU, what the typical life of an Education Grad from TTU is like, and the various fields of employment that one may go into, as well as how the COVID-19 pandemic changed what teachers are taught, and how that’s impacting K-12 education.
Sheriff-Elect Austin Garrett Announces New Chief of Staff
On Monday, Sheriff-Elect Austin Garrett announced Ron Bernard as the new Chief of Staff for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Chief of Staff Bernard will be responsible for directing the day-to-day operations of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office’s administration such as Human Resources, Finance, Information Technology, Maintenance, and FUSE.
Two people rescued from Cumberland County wilderness in complex multi-agency effort
The Crossville/Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency (CCCEMA) has reported that two people have been rescued from the wilderness in Cumberland County over the weekend. Travis Cole, Director of CCCEMA says that on the evening of August 6, 911 received a call from a lost woman in the area of Catoosa Wildlife Management Area. The woman was very distraught and was unable to give much detail as to her location, condition, or events leading up to her call for help.
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto wins one of several unopposed races
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto will continue to serve at the helm of the county after more than a decade following Thursday’s night election that featured several unopposed races. Hutto, who will serve his fourth term after becoming mayor in 2010, collected 13,803 votes. He was unopposed after he...
