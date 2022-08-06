Manchester City's Summer Signings Excite Midfield Star Phil Foden

Phil Foden has said he's excited to link up with the new players brought in during this summer's transfer window as they look to defend their Premier League again.

The England international revealed in an interview on ManCity.com how much he was looking forward to playing alongside the new recruits.

"Obviously, we lost some key players, but we have signed some great ones as well," Foden said.

"I am really excited to play with the new signings.

"Hopefully, we can get a good connection and play well together."

One of the new signings was also looking forward to linking up with the 22-year-old, with Haaland pointing out how much he was looking forward to playing alongside the City midfielder.

And the praise was echoed by Foden, who believes the signing of the Norwegian striker will add another dimension to City's attacking threat.

"I think we have been lacking that type of striker for the past few seasons, so he (Haaland) is definitely going to help us this season with his work rate," Foden added.

"He is powerful, he dominates defenders and that is just what we need up front."

And Foden clearly pointed out that the club's ethos under Pep Guardiola wouldn't change with the new players that had been brought in.

"I don't think there will be many big changes," Foden said.

"We always try and play the same way throughout the years and play the same system. I don't think there is going to be a lot that change s.

"Hopefully, we can just keep playing well and winning games.

"We want to show the fans that we are always hungry to win. Not just me but the team as well.

"We are all motivated to try and win titles again this year.

"The goals for the team, we go for every competition. I can't really say win them all because that is hard to do, but if we can get the Champions League, that is the aim this year.

"We really want to win that. We have been so close.

"Individually, I want to try and score more goals than last season, get better stats and try to improve my game."

