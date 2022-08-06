ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick Hits: Ekownu Gets Heavy Reps at Left Tackle, Injury Updates, QB Plan + More

By Schuyler Callihan
 3 days ago

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule met with the media following practice.

Marquis Haynes injury

"I have no update on Marquis. They're going to get all of the testing and all that. I'll get you guys something as soon as we know."

Any separation among QBs

Nothing yet. I can't really say anything off of standing on the field. There's kind of a disparity to be quite honest with you sometimes with who you're playing with and who you're playing against. I have to go back and watch the tape. The disappointing thing is we had two interceptions. Each guy had an interception. We've got to protect the football. But I did see some good things. Saw some explosive plays. We'll dig into the tape and see who is truly mastering the offense and who's not. There's a lot of work to be done over the next two days by us coaches.

Myles Hartsfield's interception

"Myles is one of the guys who is really coming along at a high level during this camp. I can't say enough about what Myles has done. We play him at safety but we also believe he could play corner because he's so athletic. We're down bodies, so we had him play a lot of nickel today."

C.J. Henderson injury

"Rolled his ankle yesterday. [It] shouldn't be real long-term. Hopefully he'll be back sometime early next week. I can't tell you exactly how it heals but we're not thinking it's anything super long-term."

Ickey Ekwonu taking a lot of left tackle reps

"At the end of the day, we wanted him to get about 40 plays today and we wanted Brady [Christensen] to get about 35-40 plays. We had different rep counts on everybody. Those young guys, Cade Mays, Ickey, they need all the reps they can get. We're nowhere anywhere near saying he's the starter. That's an ongoing process. No matter where you're drafted, everything is going to be based on merit here."

If QBs will split reps moving forward

"Yeah, I think so. I don't see us making any major decisions at any position. I'm not putting a timetable on the quarterback position, but until after we get back from the Patriots week - I think the Patriots week is a true litmus test for us. Where are we really? We're going against another team, we're practicing. I think that'll really show us where guys are. We'll continue to split the reps and we'll make evaluations off of today's tape. We'll make some evaluations after training camp in Wofford ends on Wednesday and then probably after the [Washington] game and the Patriots [game]."

Sam Mills being inducted into HoF

"It was an honor to wear Sam Mills' shirt today. Wish the Mills family a ton of grace, peace, and happiness and enjoy today as he goes into the Hall of Fame. J.J. Jansen got up yesterday and talked about what Keep Pounding meant to him and it was emotional and powerful.

