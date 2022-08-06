ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs Sign WR Coming off Season in USFL

By Jordan Foote
ArrowheadReport
ArrowheadReport
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M2Mtf_0h7VVEVU00

Despite already being loaded at WR, the Chiefs add another one during training camp.

The Kansas City Chiefs are already pretty deep at wide receiver after reloading at the position this offseason, but that isn't stopping them from adding even more talent. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Gray's agent Alex Guminski, Kansas City is signing wideout Devin Gray to a one-year deal.

The Chiefs are signing WR Devin Gray to a 1-year deal after a solid workout, per his agent @alexguminski. Gray is most recently from the USFL and has spent time with the Falcons and Ravens.

- Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) on Saturday, August 6 2022 at 1:25 p.m. CST

Gray, who turned 27 in June, signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted rookie free agent back in 2018 and subsequently spent time on their practice squad before being waived in August of the following year. He then re-signed with Atlanta on a reserves/futures deal, went through the process of being added to the practice squad again and even got elevated to the gameday 53-man roster for the final regular-season contest of the club's 2020-21 campaign.

Following his tenure with the Falcons, Gray was briefly a member of the Baltimore Ravens after signing with the team in June of last year. After being released and added back as a practice squad member thereafter, he was released for good in late September. Since then, he's played with the Philadelphia Stars of the United States Football League.

Going as a 13th-round selection in the USFL Draft earlier this year, Gray hauled in 26 passes for 215 yards and a pair of touchdowns over the course of the season earlier this year. The 6-foot, 192-pound wideout is a University of Cincinnati alum who recorded 86 receptions for 1,304 yards and eight touchdowns in his career with the team. Gray boasts an 8.59 Relative Athletic Score and projects to serve as even more competition for a Chiefs squad that already has players such as Josh Gordon, Daurice Fountain, Corey Coleman, Cornell Powell, Justin Watson and others fighting for the final spot or two on the team's 2022 wide receiver depth chart.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly parted ways with a former first round pick. According to a report on Sunday morning, the Chiefs have released a former New York Giants first round selection. Kansas City had signed cornerback Deandre Baker, but is parting ways with him before the regular season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Racy Sean McVay Wife Photo

It's been quite the year for Sean McVay. The Los Angeles Rams head coach won his first Super Bowl, as Matthew Stafford and Co. topped the Cincinnati Bengals to win it all this past February. A more important ring came later in the year, though. Sean McVay married his longtime...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary NFL Star Emmitt Smith

Few running backs in NFL history are more popular than Emmitt Smith. The legendary Dallas Cowboys running back is the league's all-time leader in rushing yards, breaking the mark when he played for Jerry Jones' franchise. Smith has long since retired, spending more time with friends and family members. Early...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Michael Irvin

Michael Irvin is gearing up for another NFL season. The legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver turned TV analyst is among the most-entertaining personalities in all of football. Irvin, who won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys, has long been a family man. The legendary Cowboys wide receiver has been with...
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Watson
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Corey Coleman
Person
Devin Gray
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Mentioned For Browns: NFL World Reacts

Should the Cleveland Browns take a look at Colin Kaepernick with Deshaun Watson facing a lengthy NFL suspension this fall?. Watson has been suspended for the first six games of the season, though the NFL is appealing Judge Sue Robinson's ruling, meaning Watson could be out for much longer. If...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Blunt Response To The Deshaun Watson Case

The NFL Players Association will reportedly try to argue that the league hasn't punished owners harshly enough in their Deshaun Watson appeal case. According to reports, the NFLPA included a list of past indiscretions by owners Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and Daniel Snyder. Jones was asked about this by Clarence...
NFL
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Usfl#The Kansas City Chiefs#Nfl Network#The Atlanta Falcons#Baltimore#The Philadelphia Stars
On3.com

Bob Stoops releases statement on Cale Gundy, Oklahoma resignation

On Monday morning, former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops shared a public statement in response to Cale Gundy’s shocking resignation. He said it’s with “great sadness” that he read his former assistant’s statement from Sunday night. “It’s with great sadness that I’m reading this,”...
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
The Spun

4 Teams Named Most 'Overrated' In Preseason Coaches' Poll

The 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was released earlier today, which means we finally have an official set of rankings to debate. If you're a college football aficionado, then there are probably a few things from the Coaches Poll you disagree with. Maybe you feel Team A is way too high while people are sleeping on Team B, and so on and so forth.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill makes shocking admission on why he can’t wait Dolphins to face Buccaneers

All Tyreek Hill does when he is on the field is leave defenders in the dust, but he just couldn’t seem to do that more consistently in Miami Dolphins training camp whenever he’s up against stud Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard. It’s for that reason why Hill can’t wait to finally see a non-teammate trying to cover him, as he reveals he is looking forward to facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a joint practice next week.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Pro Bowl Running Back Has Requested A Trade

The Cleveland Browns could be a running back short heading into the 2022 season. According to a report from Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Browns running back Kareem Hunt has requested a trade. The former Pro Bowl running back is reportedly unhappy with his contract situation. "Kareem Hunt has requested a...
CLEVELAND, OH
ArrowheadReport

ArrowheadReport

Kansas City, MO
1K+
Followers
773
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

ArrowheadReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs

 https://www.si.com/nfl/chiefs

Comments / 0

Community Policy