Chiefs Sign WR Coming off Season in USFL

Despite already being loaded at WR, the Chiefs add another one during training camp.

The Kansas City Chiefs are already pretty deep at wide receiver after reloading at the position this offseason, but that isn't stopping them from adding even more talent. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Gray's agent Alex Guminski, Kansas City is signing wideout Devin Gray to a one-year deal.

The Chiefs are signing WR Devin Gray to a 1-year deal after a solid workout, per his agent @alexguminski. Gray is most recently from the USFL and has spent time with the Falcons and Ravens. - Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) on Saturday, August 6 2022 at 1:25 p.m. CST

Gray, who turned 27 in June, signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted rookie free agent back in 2018 and subsequently spent time on their practice squad before being waived in August of the following year. He then re-signed with Atlanta on a reserves/futures deal, went through the process of being added to the practice squad again and even got elevated to the gameday 53-man roster for the final regular-season contest of the club's 2020-21 campaign.

Following his tenure with the Falcons, Gray was briefly a member of the Baltimore Ravens after signing with the team in June of last year. After being released and added back as a practice squad member thereafter, he was released for good in late September. Since then, he's played with the Philadelphia Stars of the United States Football League.

Going as a 13th-round selection in the USFL Draft earlier this year, Gray hauled in 26 passes for 215 yards and a pair of touchdowns over the course of the season earlier this year. The 6-foot, 192-pound wideout is a University of Cincinnati alum who recorded 86 receptions for 1,304 yards and eight touchdowns in his career with the team. Gray boasts an 8.59 Relative Athletic Score and projects to serve as even more competition for a Chiefs squad that already has players such as Josh Gordon, Daurice Fountain, Corey Coleman, Cornell Powell, Justin Watson and others fighting for the final spot or two on the team's 2022 wide receiver depth chart.