Muscala Provides Crucial Piece On and Off the Court

By Chris Becker
 3 days ago

Mike Muscala may not be the flashiest signing in free agency, but he have the biggest impact for OKC.

Mike Muscala may not play the most or be the flashiest, but his impact on the team is noticeably felt.

Muscala is one of the oldest players on the Thunder lineup, and his veteran experience has been and will continue to be crucial to the young and inexperienced Thunder roster.

However, his on-the-court presence, while mostly going unnoticed, is a massive help.

When on the court, Muscala not only continued his resume as an impressive three-and-D player but posted results.

When on the court, the Thunder posted a +1.2 points per 100 possessions and a -10.4 per when Muscala was not on the court.

Now that came at a cost for Muscala. He lost minutes because of the Thunder’s draft goals, but now the freshly resigned forward could use that as a major plus to OKC.

Muscala posted one of the better 3-point lines on the Thunder before his season ended. His line of 42.9% was the best line of his career.

Muscala also provides solid defensive skills with his length and size.

With the Thunder preparing to begin the uphill climb out of a grueling rebuild. Muscala’s veteran leadership, 3-point ability, and the impact he provides make him a prime player the Thunder needs to help lead the path to compete for a playoff spot.

The Thunder have the chance to fight for a playoff spot, at least the play-in game if all goes well with the young core. Muscala, while playing limited time, could prove vital to the effort.

View the original article to see embedded media.

