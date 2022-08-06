Read on clutchpoints.com
Related
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s worst nightmare comes to life after Jonathan Kuminga’s first pitch for A’s
It hasn’t been too long since Stephen Curry proved that he is much, much better in basketball than he is in baseball. Nevertheless, the Oakland Athletics decided to call up one of his teammates for an inaugural first pitch. Let’s just say that Steph’s pitch pales in comparison to Jonathan Kuminga’s honorary pitch. The incoming […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s worst nightmare comes to life after Jonathan Kuminga’s first pitch for A’s appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers star Tobias Harris’ hilarious Boban Marjanovic confession during his wedding day
Philadelphia 76ers star Tobias Harris celebrated a momentous occasion in his life on Saturday when he tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Jasmine Winton. Harris, however, had to make a hilarious clarification after his wedding day tweet went viral for all the wrong reasons. After Harris claimed that he was...
Kevin Durant starts his Monday with violence with savage dunk on another hater
Somebody on Twitter just learned that it’s all fun and games when calling out Kevin Durant online — until the Brooklyn Nets superstar hits back. Here’s a certain Michael Patrón, who grumbled about some of the average joe’s most coming daily issues in life while also mentioning Kevin Durant and alluding to the future Hall […] The post Kevin Durant starts his Monday with violence with savage dunk on another hater appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
REPORT: Kevin Durant, Nets lose key member of organization to Mavs
The Dallas Mavericks recently lost an integral part of their squad via free agency when Jalen Brunson decided to join the New York Knicks. This time around, it seems like it’s the Mavs who have been snooping around after reports confirm that they have successfully agreed to a deal with a high-ranking executive from the […] The post REPORT: Kevin Durant, Nets lose key member of organization to Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
There Was Big News About DeMar DeRozan Recently
Charania: "Fresh off making All-NBA second team, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is signing a new four-year deal with Nike that keeps him as the featured face of Kobe Bryant’s iconic line, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium." DeRozan is coming off a stellar season in his first year in Chicago.
3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns
The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 reasons Brooklyn Nets must trade Kevin Durant instead of giving in to Steve Nash-Sean Marks ultimatum
The Brooklyn Nets saga continues to get messier and messier. The franchise seemingly put all their eggs in the superstar basket when they built around Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. The trio never was able to stay on the court together and the conflicting personalities exploded. While James Harden found his way to Philadelphia in exchange for Ben Simmons it is clear that feelings have not fully settled.
RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers’ ‘deadline’ to trade Russell Westbrook, revealed
There appears to be no significant progress on the Los Angeles Lakers’ intention to trade away Russell Westbrook this summer. It seems like LA is taking their time here — something that could be running out in the near future. NBA insider Jova Buha of The Athletic recently...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aaron Boone’s power move amid Yankees’ losing streak
It hasn’t been a rosy second half of the 2022 MLB season so far for Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees. After getting swept in a three-game series by the St. Louis Cardinals, the Yankees are now on a five-game losing skid, prompting Boone to make a move that he hopes would nip the issue in the bud.
Vikings: 2 first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
The Minnesota Vikings are having a busy offseason, just like the rest of the teams in the NFL. And also like the other 31 teams, they are seeing some interesting positional battles in the training camp. After missing the playoffs for two consecutive seasons, where they both finished with sub-.500 records, the Vikings, under a new head coach in Kevin O’Connell, are looking to come out stronger in the upcoming 2022 NFL season. It’s going to be easier said than done, but that’s also why they are going to need to make the correct calls in deciding who will be starting on every position when Week 1 comes around. With that said, here are two first-stringers, who could potentially lose their current no. 1 designations before the season even kicks off in September.
LOOK: LeBron James Comments On Russell Westbrook's Instagram Post
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James commented on his teammate Russell Westbrook's Instagram post.
‘This generation is some goons!’: Kendrick Perkins blasts Kevin Durant for Nets trade ultimatum
Former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins couldn’t believe the alleged trade ultimatum Kevin Durant gave the Brooklyn Nets. In case you missed it, it was revealed on Monday that Durant met with Nets owner Joe Tsai and asked to choose whether to trade him or fire head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. As Shams Charania of The Athletic reported, Durant informed Tsai that “he does not have faith in the Nets’ direction.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about
The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Have Interest In Trading For Jae Crowder
Pat Riley and the Miami Heat are leading the charge in the race for several big-name players. But if those pursuits fail, the Heat have other options on the table. One such option could be to bring in veteran swingman Jae Crowder, who is the type of 3-and-D guy that every team needs.
3 way too early bold Portland Trail Blazers predictions for 2022-23 NBA season
The Portland Trail Blazers entered the 2022 offseason under a ton of pressure to deliver on Damian Lillard’s wishes for a competitive squad. Now that the 2022 NBA draft and much of the offseason are pretty much done, the Blazers didn’t do too badly. To be honest, the Blazers made every effort to regain their competitiveness this offseason.
Yardbarker
Is David Montgomery On His Way Out Of Chicago?
David Montgomery is in the 5th and final year of his rookie contract, and will need to be paid before the start of next season. If Poles won’t give Montgomery a new contract he will become an unrestricted free agent and can sign with whomever he wishes. Assuming Poles doesn’t intend to hand him the bag he’ll be looking for, one of the better possible outcomes is trading Montgomery before the trade deadline. Why risk getting nothing for him like the Chicago Bears got nothing for Allen Robinson when he left. Due to the balance of players leaving and new signings in the offseason the Bears didn’t even earn a compensatory pick for Robinson. That is what the Bears risk if they just let Montgomery walk. At least with a trade they can get some value for Montgomery.
Lakers' chances of adding Kyrie Irving reportedly take a huge blow
The NBA offseason is in full swing, and the Los Angeles Lakers continue to come up empty in their pursuit of Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving. The Lakers saw their hopes of eventually landing Irving take a significant blow. According to SNY’s Ian Begley, Irving is happy to see...
Yankees star Matt Carpenter drops truth bomb after suffering foot injury
The New York Yankees’ rough stretch was made vastly worse on Monday when Matt Carpenter was removed from the game against the Mariners after getting hit by a pitch in his back foot. It’s a potentially season-ending injury for Carpenter, who had just revived his career with the Yankees, emerging as a key player for the organization. Via ESPN’s Marly Rivera, Carpenter revealed his mindset after sustaining the injury and made clear that he’s going to do whatever possible to get back onto the field this season.
MLB・
Paul George Gives Update on John Wall's Play
LA Clippers point guard John Wall is reportedly looking good in practice
NBC Sports
Watch Carmelo Anthony look good in summer open run in New York
Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent who could help a team in a role as a scorer off the bench. He’s working out getting ready for the season, and his long-time trainer and friend Chris Brickley — whose gym hosts the popular Black Ops open runs in New York each summer — decided to help out by posting some video of Anthony looking good in those games.
NBA・
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
187K+
Followers
104K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0