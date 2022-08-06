WATCH LIVE: 142nd St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic political speeches

Read on www.wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield mayor explains funding numbers released in voluntary audit
MAYFIELD, KY — A closer look is being taken into how the city of Mayfield is spending money to rebuild after December's deadly tornado. We’re now eight months after money poured into west Kentucky. Recently, the city requested an audit by a third party showing how much money the city received. The goal was to allow people to see how much money has been received and spent so far.
Planned Thursday closure on KY 924
CRUTCHFIELD, KY — A section of KY 924 in Fulton County will be closed at about 8 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, KY 924 will be closed at the 3.38 mile point, near Depot St., to allow for extensive drainage work.
Candidates face off at the 142nd St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic
FANCY FARM, KY- 142 years of political jabs and jeers. On Saturday, Kentucky politicians and their supporters gathered for the annual Fancy Farm picnic. It's a tradition that dates back to 1880. The day's menu consisted of mutton, pork, and some fiery stump speeches. The smell of smoked meats filled...
God's Pit Crew building 3 houses at once for tornado victims, responding to eastern KY flooding
DANVILLE, VA — God's Pit Crew volunteers got to work rebuilding three homes at once on Monday, all for families who lost everything in the December 10th tornado. On top of that, their Immediate Response Team is deploying to Eastern Kentucky to assist flood survivors. According to a release...
Paducah City Commission meeting preview: 8/9/22
PADUCAH — The Paducah Board of Commissioners meets the second and fourth Tuesday of each month in the Commission Chambers of City Hall, beginning at 5 p.m. Community members are invited to attend meetings. They are also aired live on Comcast's Government 11 channel and Youtube. According to the...
Lane restriction planned for U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" bridge
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced a planned lane restriction on the U.S. 45 Ohio River bridge between Kentucky and Illinois beginning on August 22. According to the cabinet, the 5-day lane closure is to allow for detailed inspection of the bridge. According to the cabinet, the work zone will be...
Newcom Reports Marion Water Crisis ‘Improving’ Daily
In the words of Perry Newcom, things are “definitely getting better” in Marion. Crittenden County’s judge-executive gave a poignant update during Monday’s Pennyrile Area Development District conclave, in which the long-time leader thanked PADD members for spending the last few weeks donating time — and water — to the cause.
Cape Girardeau floodwall to be cleaned
A man was charged in connection with an armed robbery at a Cape Girardeau pizza place. Biden approves Mo. disaster declaration following devastating flooding in St. Louis area. President Biden approved a disaster declaration for Missouri following devastating flooding in the St. Louis area. Tornado-damaged buildings to be demolished in...
McCracken County Public Library seeks donors for upcoming blood drive
PADUCAH — The McCracken County Public Library is planning a blood drive with the American Red Cross, and they need donors to sign up before Wednesday. Library Director Justin Brasher says the library needs at least 45 people to sign up to give blood, and Tuesday is the last day to register.
8/8 Big Fish
PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol' Fish. Send in your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
Call for submissions: first day of school
Drop your kiddo's 1st day of school photo in the comments of our pinned Facebook post and they could be featured on the news this week!. Happy 1st day of school for students in McCracken County and beyond!. Check out these back-to-school throwbacks from some of our Local 6 Team!
Mayfield firefighters provide aid to eastern Ky. flood victims
MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) - Communities are coming together to support flood victims in eastern Kentucky. The Mayfield Fire Department sent a team to help in the recovery. They are the same firefighters who responded to their own community disaster in December after a tornado ripped through their city. Understanding the...
Crew cleaning Cape Girardeau river wall
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Cape Girardeau will soon have a cleaner river wall for residents and visitors to look at as they pass through the area. A crew is out pressure washing the wall, removing years worth of dirt and grime. “We’re cleaning the floodwall, making...
Demolition Of Mayfield Commercial Structures To Begin Wednesday
Mayfield, Ky.–At the request of the City of Mayfield, The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close a section of KY 58/KY 80//Broadway in Downtown Mayfield starting Wednesday, August 10, 2022. This closure of KY 58/KY 80/Broadway in Mayfield is to allow demolition of commercial structures along the west...
Quilting and sewing corporation, Muppin Inc., coming to downtown Paducah
PADUCAH — Award-winning quilter Cheryl (Sleboda) Whited and her husband, Charlie Whited, are relocating their Illinois business to downtown Paducah. She explained that she fell in love with Paducah- and her new building- when she visited for Quilt Week. According to a Monday release, all divisions of Muppin will...
A look at Mayfield, Kentucky 8 months later
When mother nature unleashes one of her deadliest currents -- the effects can be devastating. Nobody knows that better than the families of western Kentucky.
Mug Monday: Paducah Day Nursery provides engaging childcare, hands-on education
PADUCAH — Swimming with their besties at the Noble Park pool, picking up trash in the neighborhood, make your own pizza days, and educational field trips: kids can enjoy all this and more at local nonprofit, Paducah Day Nursery. The PDN accepts children aged 6 weeks to 13-years-old, most...
Mayfield street/highway closures planned for building demolition
MAYFIELD, KY — A section of KY 58/ KY 80/ Broadway in downtown Mayfield will be closed Wednesday morning to allow for building demolition, for approximately 10 days. According to a Monday release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the closure will allow for demolition of some business buildings along the west side of U.S. 45/ South 7th street, between Broadway and South St.
Union City School System Announces School Wide Librarian
The Union City School System now has a system-wide librarian. During Monday mornings board meeting, Director of Schools, Wes Kennedy, said Mindy McClanahan has now moved from the elementary position to one that covers all schools.(AUDIO) Following Director Kennedy’s personnel report, board member Curtis McLendon asked about the school library.(AUDIO)...
Planned Saturday outage for Western KY Rural Electric Cooperative members
MAYFIELD, KY — Western Kentucky Rural Electric is asking members to plan for a 2-hour-long power outage on Saturday Aug. 6, starting at approximately 11:30 p.m. According to a release from West Kentucky RECC, the Tennessee Valley Authority will be making repairs to the transmission line that serves the Pilot Oak substation during this time.
