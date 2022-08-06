2 teens killed in alleged DUI crash on I-25 Saturday

Read on www.kktv.com
Woman killed in crash on I-25 near Mead exit
Authorities are investigating the chain of events that led to a deadly crash on I-25 near the Mead exit Monday evening.
KKTV
Colorado Springs officer on a motorcycle injured in a crash Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs police officer was injured following a crash on Monday. The officer was riding a motorcycle along Centennial Boulevard when he collided with an SUV near Windmill Avenue. The neighborhood is between West Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road west of I-25. The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. and forced the closure of Centennial Boulevard in both directions for the investigation.
I-25 clear after deadly crash with semi hauling excavator
A stretch of Interstate 25 near Mead was cleared for normal traffic on Tuesday morning after a 32-year-old woman was killed in a crash involving an excavator on Monday evening. A child was also seriously hurt in the crash as well and taken to the hospital to treat unknown injuries. According to Colorado State Patrol, a semi-truck was carrying the excavator and another vehicle and ended up crashing into the overpass on I-25 northbound at the Mead exit. This ended up involving a 2011 white Honda SUV being driven by a woman with a juvenile passenger. The woman was killed and...
KRDO
A DUI crash in Douglas County left two dead and others in critical condition
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On August 6, 2022, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a call for a two-vehicle crash just before midnight. A CSP Trooper told our Denver partner 9News that one vehicle was being driven by a 25-year-old, Ricky Avalos-Trujillo, from Colorado Springs. According to CSP, Avalos-Trujillo was suspected of being under the influence at the time of the crash and hit the other vehicle head-on.
Colorado 15-Year-Old Takes Parents' Car On Joyride, Crashes Into Brick Wall
Authorities say the teenager is facing multiple charges.
2 teens killed in crash were just about to start senior year at Castle View High
Mangled car parts and a damaged guardrail are all that remains of a deadly crash on a frontage road south of Castle Rock. According to the Colorado State Patrol, a vehicle carrying four teenagers was struck head-on Friday just before midnight by an oncoming car. Audrey Todd and Colton Bellamy were killed. Both were 17. The driver who hit the vehicle they were in was arrested. He was identified as Ricky Avalos-Trujillo. "The driver of the car that struck the Honda was transported with minor injuries but ultimately.. after being medically cleared was taken into custody on suspicion of driving...
28-year-old man killed in shooting off East Colfax
Police said a 28-year-old man was shot and killed Monday evening just off East Colfax Avenue at North Beeler Street.
Man accused of killing former Marine wife, deputy
The family of a woman who was found dead in a front yard in unincorporated El Paso County has identified her as Alexandra Rachelle Mittig.
Friends remember classmates killed in head-on crash
Friends and classmates of two Castle Rock teens who were killed in a head-on crash over the weekend talked exclusively to FOX31.
Motorcycle crash leaves man dead
AURORA, Colo. — A man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Aurora Saturday. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said dispatchers received reports of a serious crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of South Peoria Street and East Archer place just after 12 p.m.
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in hit-and-run
A motorcyclist was seriously injured when they collided with a car at a Highland neighborhood intersection Saturday night.
Excavator being hauled by semi crashes into bridge on I-25
UPDATE: I-25 near Mead back open after woman killed in crash with semi hauling excavatorA fatal crash involving a semi carrying a excavator and another vehicle led to an extended Interstate 25 Monday evening in northern Colorado. The closure is at the Mead exit, and there's an unknown amount of bridge and road damage. The crash scene is in southwestern Weld County, and so far there's no word on how long I-25 will be closed. A long-lasting traffic impact is possible as crews inspect the damaged infrastructure.Just after 7 p.m. the interstate was backed up for miles in both directions and the backup lasted into the nighttime.Copter4 video showed the construction equipment on its side next to debris from the bridge and the semi trailer dozens of feet away. A white vehicle was also near the crash scene and it was heavily damaged. Colorado State Patrol said a woman in that vehicle died and a juvenile in the car was also hurt.So far there's no word on whether there will be charges related to the accident.
Woman found dead at Lookout Mountain
Deputies were investigating Monday night after a woman was found dead at Lookout Mountain.
KKTV
Barricaded suspect surrenders peacefully to Springs police
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A dangerous situation was diffused Monday evening when a barricaded suspect surrendered to police. Officers had responded to the Greentree Village Apartments off North Academy and North Carefree hours earlier for a domestic disturbance and allegedly learned the suspect had threatened to shoot police if the victim reported the incident. He was holed up in the apartment when police pulled up.
SWAT operator killed in Security-Widefield shooting; Suspect at large
UPDATE: SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says a deputy was shot and killed responding to a shooting call Sunday evening. ESPO has issued a shelter-in-place order for a neighborhood near Ponderosa Drive and Grand Boulevard. The Sheriff's Office is actively looking for John Paz, 33, a Hispanic male, suspected The post SWAT operator killed in Security-Widefield shooting; Suspect at large appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
What neighbors experienced in Security-Widefield shooting
Doctors give tips for parents if children are feeling stressed or anxious going back to school. Standoff at a neighborhood near N. Academy/N. Carefree in Colorado Springs 8/8/22. Officers pay their respects to El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery, who was killed in the line of duty while trying to...
Denver Police ID suspect in crash that injured officer, civilian
DENVER — Denver Police asked for the public's help on Monday in finding the suspect in an incident last month in which an officer and a civilian police employee were injured. Joshua Johnny Esquibel, 29, is wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault on a police officer, stemming from a...
1 person dies in small plane crash near Centennial Airport
One person died in a small plane crash near Centennial Airport, authorities said. The victim was the only person on board.
KKTV
Stepmom pleads guilty for 11-year-old’s ‘forced water intoxication’ death in El Paso County
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman pleaded guilty to a charge of criminally negligent homicide for the death of her 11-year-old stepson in El Paso County. Tara Sabin entered the plea on Tuesday. She was originally facing a charge of 1st-degree murder for the death of Zachary Sabin. Zachary passed away in March of 2020 as a result of “forced water intoxication,” according to the finding by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s report says Zachary was forced to drink four 24-ounce bottles of water over four hours without food. He reportedly began vomiting and was found dead in his bed with oral foam. The coroner reports he also had blunt force trauma.
Flying J Ranch Park reopens Tuesday after deceased person found
Flying J Ranch Park will remain closed Tuesday morning due to a search for a missing person, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced.
