ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

So what’s up with KC Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman taking snaps out of the Wildcat?

By Herbie Teope
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33vQoI_0h7VThq100

The Chiefs have experimented on offense a bit during training camp, much to the delight of fans in attendance for their practices at Missouri Western.

On at least two occasions during nine days of full-team practices, wide receiver Mecole Hardman has lined up behind center in the Wildcat formation and taken the snap.

The fourth-year wide receiver certainly doesn’t mind this new wrinkle in the Chiefs’ offense.

“It takes me back to my high school days,” Hardman said Saturday. “I think I’m kind of familiar with it.”

A versatile offensive weapon who’s also capable of returning punts and kickoffs, Hardman believes getting more touches in the Wildcat formation plays to his strengths, especially if he breaks into the open field.

While he hasn’t been asked to throw the football out of the formation yet during camp, Hardman confidently said he can throw down the field “50, 55” yards if needed.

Accuracy, though, is another matter.

“I think the right question is, ‘Would it be a spiral?” Hardman said with a laugh. “I think I can get it there — that’s accurate — but would it be pretty? I don’t know.”

Joking aside, the Chiefs appear to be seeking additional ways of getting the ball in Hardman’s hands. And if there’s one thing that Chiefs coach Andy Reid loves, it’s devising new ways to get his top playmakers more involved in the offensive scheme.

The team already knows what it has in Hardman as a wide receiver. Last season, he recorded career highs in catches (59), yards receiving (693), targets (83) and catch percentage (71.1%). He also established a new career-high of 46 yards rushing on eight attempts on end-arounds and jet sweeps.

Allowing the speedy playmaker to operate out of the Wildcat potentially gives Hardman another opportunity to use his 4.33 speed against an over-pursuing defense.

Of course, what’s seen during training camp might not translate to game plans during the regular season. But whenever his number is called, Wildcat or not, Hardman will be ready.

“It’s definitely fun being in another position that I can actually be back there in a different kind of role,” he said. “I’m definitely looking forward to that, for sure.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Blunt Response To The Deshaun Watson Case

The NFL Players Association will reportedly try to argue that the league hasn't punished owners harshly enough in their Deshaun Watson appeal case. According to reports, the NFLPA included a list of past indiscretions by owners Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and Daniel Snyder. Jones was asked about this by Clarence...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kc Chiefs#Wildcat#American Football#Missouri Western
ClutchPoints

3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Lions HC Dan Campbell issues warning to rest of NFL

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for his motivational and sometimes hilarious quotes, and he added to that growing list on Saturday. The Lions held their annual Fan Fest at Ford Field, an open practice inside Detroit’s home stadium for fans to attend. Campbell addressed the...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Big 12 coaches anonymously share thoughts on Kansas State football

Kansas State football fans are eager for the 2022 season, as the Wildcats will feature the Big 12's preseason player of the year Felix Anudike-Uzomah, explosive running back Deuce Vaughn and former Heisman Trophy frontrunner Adrian Martinez. While fans are excited, what do coaches around the Big 12 think of the Wildcats? Athlon Sports anonymously asked coaches around the league to share their thoughts on Chris Klieman's squad.
MANHATTAN, KS
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
12K+
Followers
968
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy