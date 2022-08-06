So what’s up with KC Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman taking snaps out of the Wildcat?

The Chiefs have experimented on offense a bit during training camp, much to the delight of fans in attendance for their practices at Missouri Western.

On at least two occasions during nine days of full-team practices, wide receiver Mecole Hardman has lined up behind center in the Wildcat formation and taken the snap.

The fourth-year wide receiver certainly doesn’t mind this new wrinkle in the Chiefs’ offense.

“It takes me back to my high school days,” Hardman said Saturday. “I think I’m kind of familiar with it.”

A versatile offensive weapon who’s also capable of returning punts and kickoffs, Hardman believes getting more touches in the Wildcat formation plays to his strengths, especially if he breaks into the open field.

While he hasn’t been asked to throw the football out of the formation yet during camp, Hardman confidently said he can throw down the field “50, 55” yards if needed.

Accuracy, though, is another matter.

“I think the right question is, ‘Would it be a spiral?” Hardman said with a laugh. “I think I can get it there — that’s accurate — but would it be pretty? I don’t know.”

Joking aside, the Chiefs appear to be seeking additional ways of getting the ball in Hardman’s hands. And if there’s one thing that Chiefs coach Andy Reid loves, it’s devising new ways to get his top playmakers more involved in the offensive scheme.

The team already knows what it has in Hardman as a wide receiver. Last season, he recorded career highs in catches (59), yards receiving (693), targets (83) and catch percentage (71.1%). He also established a new career-high of 46 yards rushing on eight attempts on end-arounds and jet sweeps.

Allowing the speedy playmaker to operate out of the Wildcat potentially gives Hardman another opportunity to use his 4.33 speed against an over-pursuing defense.

Of course, what’s seen during training camp might not translate to game plans during the regular season. But whenever his number is called, Wildcat or not, Hardman will be ready.

“It’s definitely fun being in another position that I can actually be back there in a different kind of role,” he said. “I’m definitely looking forward to that, for sure.”