Bangor debut for Gran Fondo Hincapie Series

Read on www.wabi.tv
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
wabi.tv
Mainely Tacos opens in Hampden
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Mainely Tacos food truck opened for business on Monday. They’re parked in the plaza on the Main Road across from the elementary and middle schools. Owner Chris Martin specializes in street tacos, freshly shaved carne asada and other Mexican favorites. Originally from Arizona, Martin says...
wabi.tv
Maine Celtics holding summer clinics this week
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Celtics are in the midst of their Dunkin’ Summer Clinic Series and will be in this neck of the woods over the next few days. It’s a free one-day clinic for kids ages 8-14. The camp began the week in Lewiston, then...
wabi.tv
Newport Riverwalk Fest returns with special cause
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Newport held its fifth annual Riverwalk Festival Saturday. Activities included a parade, pony rides, water slide, talent show, bounce houses and so much more. Several clubs set up booths to draw in new members, too, including the GFWC Newport Woman’s Club, which is celebrating its 100th...
wabi.tv
Hometown Health Center unveils plans for Palmyra facility
PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - Hometown Health Center unveiled plans for a new facility in Palmyra Tuesday morning. The new center will house a number of things including medical services, a fitness area as well as a food pantry. When designing the new space located next to Tractor Supply on Fletcher...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
Black Fly Coffee opens new location in Holden
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Black Fly Coffee Company opened its drive through in Holden Sunday. Despite just opening at 5am, the new business was busy all day and it’s received an outpouring of community support on social media. Founder and owner David Higgins says he’s beyond grateful for the...
4 Perfectly Secluded Beaches in Maine for When You Want to Be Left Alone
Crowds of locals and tourists fill Maine's most popular beach destinations throughout the summer. But for some, the hustle and bustle of those beaches is just a little too much to handle. So if you're up for the extra drive, and perhaps a little hike as well, you can enjoy some of Maine's more exclusive (and secluded) beaches.
Central Maine Restaurant Named Best Cocktail Bar In State
Over the last few decades, the State of Maine has really become known for its eating and dining establishments. In nearly every city and town, from Portland to Bangor (and beyond), you'll find amazing restaurants and pubs. Not only do these places serve up fresh seafood, great burgers, and unbelievable desserts, they often have mixologists putting out creative (and beautiful) cocktails.
wabi.tv
Craft chocolate bars made in Hampden
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Chocolate!. Chances are saying just that word has captured your attention. A Hampden man is tempting taste buds with his craft chocolate bars. “I told my wife, ‘Hey, I want to make chocolate in the basement.’ And she’s like, ‘What?’” said Justin Yarbrough.
RELATED PEOPLE
wabi.tv
Northern Light team built specialized medical table when theirs was backordered
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Mehta table is a specialized medical table used to treat infantile scoliosis through a series of casts that de-rotate and straighten the spine. When a new table for Northern Light Health Eastern Maine Medical Center went on backorder with no indication when delivery might be, Dr. William Bassett and the pediatric orthopedic team decided to build their own.
Former Bangor Weatherman Discovers Something New While On-Air
According to WABI TV, a former Bangor meteorologist has gone viral after he made an interesting discovery while on air. Greg Dutra, who worked at WABI between 2007 and 2009, recently made the leap to the ABC affiliate in Chicago. Several days ago, he found out, while he was on the air, that his weather map was touch sensitive.
wabi.tv
Family of wild blueberry farmers work to carry on Maine tradition
APPLETON, Maine (WABI) - The 6th & 7th of August is Wild Blueberry Weekend in the state of Maine. For the families that harvest these berries it’s more than a job but rather a way of life. If you get the chance to take a hayride tour of Ridgeberry...
wabi.tv
Construction starts on Brewer Riverwalk expansion
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Construction started on Monday on the expansion of the Brewer Riverwalk. The Riverwalk will now continue past Mason’s Brewing Company with lighting, benches, and the addition of WiFi. The concept for the Riverwalk started nearly 20 years ago, and this will be the third phase...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabi.tv
Maine Athletic Director Ken Ralph taking same position at Southwestern University
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine athletic director Ken Ralph is moving on. Ralph has been named AD at Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas, effective Sept. 15. He’ll stay on with Maine through Aug. 31. Southwestern competes in the Division III Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference. “When you’re in a Division...
wabi.tv
Bangor East-West moves within one game of Little League World Series
BRISTOL, Conn. (WABI) - Bangor East-West is one win away from the New England Regional Championship and a trip to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa. They advanced to the title game Thursday at 5 p.m. with a 10-4 win over Massachusetts.
wabi.tv
Maine political candidates visit farms across the state
LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - In an effort to better understand what Maine agricultural workers contend with, political candidates from both sides of the aisle and all across the state took a bus tour of farms on Tuesday. “We are hoping to introduce legislators to real farms in Maine and help...
wabi.tv
Bangor bans flavored tobacco sales
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor City Council has again passed an ordinance banning the sale of flavored tobacco products in the city. The vote was 6-1 Monday night. Council Chair Rick Fournier was the lone opposing vote. Fellow councilors ruled that Councilor Dan Tremble, who owns Fairmount Market, could not...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Maine Man Dies After Crashing Motorcycle Into Ditch in Readfield
As the number of motorcycle fatalities in 2022 appears to be on track to break Maine records, we are now reporting on what will be the third motorcycle fatality in Maine in just the last 7 days alone. According to WGME 13, a man was killed over the weekend near...
wabi.tv
Blueberry and Bluegrass Fest raises funds for historical building
WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - People enjoyed an afternoon of food and music in Winterport Saturday. Winterport Union Meeting House hosted its third annual Blueberry and Bluegrass Festival. It featured a live performance by Miners Creek. Blueberry pies and pastries were donated from the local community. The historic meeting house is...
Chipotle blacklists Augusta employees who filed to unionize
Maine AFL-CIO announced Monday in a news release that Chipotle Mexican Grill is reportedly blacklisting its former Augusta location employees by refusing to allow them to be hired at other Chipotle locations in Maine. According to the release, workers from the Augusta Chipotle store discovered the blacklisting through applying to...
wabi.tv
Somerset Scrub Club introduces students to healthcare careers
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Twenty students started their first of a three-day experience in Skowhegan exploring healthcare career options through the Somerset Scrub Club. It’s an opportunity to introduce students entering grades eight through 12 to various healthcare career options, all at no cost. “For the next three days,...
Comments / 0