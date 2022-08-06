Read on www.centralillinoisproud.com
Illinois abortion services available with caveats for Indiana women bypassing upcoming ban
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois abortion providers expect a patient influx beyond a current surge to begin in a month when a near-total ban on abortion goes into effect in neighboring Indiana. Access advocates say women in central and southern Indiana can expect availability in Illinois, but for the services to be up to a […]
wjol.com
Pritzker Welcomes Indiana Businesses Affected By New Abortion Ban
Governor Pritzker is welcoming Indiana businesses affected by the neighboring state’s new abortion restrictions. The governor said companies looking to expand should know that Illinois will protect the individual rights of their employees. His comments comes after Republican Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a wide-reaching abortion ban into law last Friday. The law goes into effect September 15th. Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Company has said it will reassess its business in Indiana.
Inside Indiana Business
Why did major Indiana companies stay silent on new abortion law—until it passed?
If Indiana’s biggest corporate citizens had wanted to publicly make their feelings known on their state’s plans to dramatically restrict abortion rights, they had plenty of time to do so. On the same June day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Indiana lawmakers indicated they would...
WNDU
Fallout continues as state passes abortion ban
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Whole Woman’s Health has provided abortion services in South Bend for the past three years and has served more than a thousand clients. “Well, we will be open and providing care for patients up until the day that the law goes into effect, at which time then we will unfortunately have to close the clinic,” said Sharon Lau with Whole Woman’s Health Alliance.
Law experts weigh in on Indiana's near-total abortion ban
Action with Indiana’s abortion legislation was swift. In just about two weeks, Senate Bill 1 passed out of the legislature and was signed by Governor Eric Holcomb.
WIBC.com
Indiana’s Next Task After Abortion Ban: Beefing Up Prenatal and Postnatal Services
(INDIANAPOLIS) – The Indiana abortion ban taking effect September 15 isn’t the end of legislators’ debate on the issue. House and Senate leaders are pledging a fresh look at expanding prenatal screenings, child care, and other services, to handle the expected increase in births. Hours before passing the abortion ban, legislators approved $87 million for wraparound services. LaGrange Senator Susan Glick (R) says they’ll take a fresh look at those programs when the new session starts in January.
WTHR
This is what to expect when the abortion ban takes effect Sept. 15
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has now become the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Beginning Sept. 15, abortions would only be allowed in cases of rape and incest before 10 weeks post-fertilization; to protect the life and physical health of the mother; or if a fetus is diagnosed with any anomalies.
bloomingtonian.com
POSTPONED — Protest planned Tuesday for Indiana Lt. Governor’s private Bloomington visit after abortion ban
A visit to Bloomington by Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch has been postponed after at least one Bloomington group planned to protest outside a talk titled, “Empowering Women Leaders IN Indiana,” in response to the passage of SB1, which bans abortion in Indiana. The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce...
With Indiana's abortion ban 1 month from taking effect, Ohio doctor warns anti-abortion laws already hurting health care
INDIANAPOLIS — In a little over a month, Indiana's new abortion law will take effect, enacting one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the country. Already, physicians around Indianapolis are warning that these restrictions will hurt, even kill pregnant people in the Hoosier State. Across the Indiana border in...
Large employers express opposition after Indiana approves abortion ban
Leaders from pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and engine manufacturing company Cummins said they opposed Indiana's abortion ban.
What we know about state’s plan to send $200 inflation relief payments to Hoosiers
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers can expect to see another $200 in their bank account after Indiana lawmakers approved a second set of payments during the special session. The money comes from the state’s surplus. Gov. Eric Holcomb pitched the idea of a $225 payment in June to help Hoosiers struggling with high gas prices and inflation. […]
WBUR
Indiana becomes first state to ban abortion after Roe v. Wade overturn
Indiana became the first state to pass a post-Roe abortion ban. We discuss the implications. Here & Now's Celeste Headlee speaks with Indiana Public Broadcasting statehouse reporter Brandon Smith.
Darren Bailey, Illinois gubernatorial candidate for GOP, receives FOP endorsement
Bailey said Gov. Pritzker is soft on crime and anti-police.
Here are the key primary election results from Minnesota
Polls in Minnesota, which has competitive primaries for several contests, close at 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET.
Major Indiana employers slam new abortion law
Two large corporations based in Indiana — pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and engine manufacturer Cummins — criticized the state's restrictive new abortion law on Saturday, The New York Times reported. Eli Lilly said in a statement that the company "will be forced to plan for more employment growth...
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tested positive for COVID-19. The Democratic governor said in a statement that she tested positive for the virus Monday evening and is experiencing mild symptoms. Whitmer said she plans to follow proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule. Whitmer said all of her close contacts from Monday will be notified. “I am grateful for the support of my family, my staff, and the vaccine for offering me robust protection against the virus,” Whitmer said. “I look forward to getting back to work in person, meeting with constituents, and keeping Michigan on the move.”
Indiana governor signs bill to give taxpayers $200 refund
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Friday aimed at providing Hoosiers relief from inflation.
95.3 MNC
$200 tax rebate for Hoosiers signed into law by Governor Holcomb
Legislators finalized a bill to support prenatal programs, pay down pension debt, and send you a check and, hours later, Governor Holcomb signed the bill into law. Bipartisan majorities in the House and Senate overwhelmingly approved a plan to send Hoosiers a $200 tax rebate as a buffer against inflation. The checks are a little smaller than the 225 dollars Governor Holcomb originally proposed, but legislators made more people eligible by expanding the rebate to people who don’t file income taxes.
