Youth culture, underground scenes, teenage angst, the romanticization of the North of England, working-class undertones, and the melting pot that brings these qualities together are cornerstones of Raf Simons‘ design identity, having infiltrated his collections since 1995 and now becoming the anchor for the Belgian fashion legend’s latest collaboration with Fred Perry. Likewise, Fred Perry is an archival brand with its roots in working-class culture, which Hypebeast has examined in much detail. Now the two brands have come together for their latest collaborative installment in honor and celebration of the North of England, a place Simons is incredibly familiar with — particularly in regards to culture — as he has frequently referenced Peter Saville, New Order, and Joy Division.

