BLACKPINK Shares Release Date for New Single "Pink Venom"
Shortly after announcing their upcoming album Born Pink, BLACKPINK revealed the release date for their newest single, “Pink Venom.”. The upcoming song is set to drop on August 19 at 12 a.m. EST/1 p.m. KST, with pre-saves available now. “Pink Venom” is expected to be part of Born Pink, which will mark Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa’s first studio album since 2020’s THE ALBUM, which made history when it debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 to become the highest-charting female Korean album and the highest-charting album by a female group since 2008.
Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash
Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
Dover Street Market's Exclusive Gucci "Love Parade" Drop Spreads Positivity
Alessandro Michele presented Gucci‘s “Love Parade” collection in November 2021, and this coupled with a number of high-profile collections and collaborations has gone on to see Gucci become the world’s hottest brand. Now, a number of special-edition pieces from the “Love Parade” collection have landed exclusively at Dover Street Market, continuing the duo’s connection while also doubling down on the house’s icon status.
Official Images of the adidas YEEZY Slide "Flax"
While publicly the relationship between Kanye West and looks to be in a rocky place, the Three Stripes have done anything but hold back on its 2022 YEEZY offerings. Between calling out adidas for “blatant copying” and sharing that the YEEZY Day concept was not approved by himself, West has made it clear that he’s not happy with some of the brand’s decisions. However, releases continue to hit shelves with massive demand. Alongside this month’s adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 V2 “Vanta” restock, the adidas YEEZY Slide “Flax” is set to launch.
Erin D. Garcia Presents 'Super Silhouette' at DIESEL ART GALLERY
Opening this Saturday, August 13. Erin D. Garcia has returned to Tokyo after a five year hiatus. His latest solo exhibition Super Silhouette at DIESEL ART GALLERY takes on a more figurative approach than his more abstracted forms and is somewhat inspired by his interests in 1980s-90s motorsports. It would...
Nike Adds a Second USA-Inspired Air Griffey Max 1
In anticipation of the Fourth of July, recently brought back the Air Griffey Max 1 in a USA-themed colorway. The sneaker prominently featured a slew of “Old Royal” and “Gym Red” hits across the white-based leather upper. As an added iteration, the Swoosh is set to release another USA-inspired Air Griffey Max 1 which flips the previous silhouette’s color scheme.
KAWS to Re-Release 'CHUM' Figures
To mark the character’s 20th anniversary. KAWS recently took to Instagram to tease a series of CHUM figurines stacked on one another. For eager fans who may have missed the last drop, the acclaimed Brooklyn-based artist confirmed today that he will re-release the edition tomorrow morning. “I can remember...
PUMA Digs Deep to Re-Release the Weekend OG
Need weekend kicks that are durable, timeless and affordable? Look no further than the. Weekend OG. Puns aside, the sneaker is a no-frills throw-on pair that will surely complement your lineup. Similar to the legendary Clyde silhouette, the lesser appreciated Weekend OG is stripped of the Formstripe for a minimalist...
adidas Spezial Explores Britain’s Electronic Music Scene for Summer 2022
Earlier this year, adidas Spezial presented its collaboration with Mancunian icon and former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher for their LG2 SPZL. The shoe looked into the archives while tapping into northern culture and celebrating Gallagher’s heritage, music, and cultural influences. Now adidas’ Spezial umbrella is exploring Britain’s electronic music scene with a portrayal of Working Men’s Club — a Yorkshire-based synthpop band — and their lead singer Syd Minsky-Sargeant with a new collection for Summer 2022.
ART FOR CHANGE Partnered With Maggie Ellis, Hein Koh, and Arghavan Khosravi
On three new prints with proceeds benefitting Planned Parenthood Of Greater New York. ART FOR CHANGE have partnered with Maggie Ellis, Hein Koh, and Arghavan Khosravi on three new limited-edition prints. Each of the three artworks will debut next week with proceeds benefitting Planned Parenthood Of Greater New York (PPGNY).
Balenciaga's Paris Sneaker "BB Monogram" Deviates From Distressing
Demna‘s Balenciaga Paris Sneaker broke the Internet when it first appeared in its $1,850 USD “Destroyed” form, let alone ones that sported a pre-worn aesthetic. Now, Balenciaga is bringing the pair back with a “BB Monogram” refresh, looking cleaner than ever before. While the sneaker...
Nike Dunk High LXX Arrives in "Black Flax"
Is gearing up for the Fall rotation with yet another new colorway, this time releasing in the Dunk High LXX. Arriving in “Black Flax,” the pair sets itself apart with the latest color-blocking mashup that sees the shoe dressed in Black, Flax, Vachetta Tan and White hues. Similar to the original silhouette, the shoe comes constructed in a full leather build, featuring leather tongue tags and insoles for an added dose of premium quality for the shoe. The Swoosh is highlighted in the darker Tan color for additional emphasis on the branding, while the rest of the shoe sits atop a white midsole and black rubber outsole to round out the design.
Take a Look inside size? Vancouver
Continuing its expansion beyond the United Kingdom, size?‘s Canadian divison, size? Canada, has now opened its second flagship location in Vancouver. The follow-up to its inaugural Toronto location opened , “size? Vancouver” continues the retailer’s curation of sought-after footwear and apparel that started in the U.K. and later ventured out to other cities across Europe.
This haunted theatre will live up to its rumors come October
Popcorn in hand, you head down the wide hallway to your screening room. You hear voices behind you -- the lights flicker and a door slams. The theatre you are in has a history of being haunted. For the month of October, these rumors will come to life. The Birmingham 8 Emagine theatre will be converted into an immersive haunted theatre attraction. Their partnership with Bluewater will transform 11 different spaces of the historic theatre into haunted Victorian era experiences. Some areas of...
Raf Simons and Fred Perry Celebrate Northern Soul
Youth culture, underground scenes, teenage angst, the romanticization of the North of England, working-class undertones, and the melting pot that brings these qualities together are cornerstones of Raf Simons‘ design identity, having infiltrated his collections since 1995 and now becoming the anchor for the Belgian fashion legend’s latest collaboration with Fred Perry. Likewise, Fred Perry is an archival brand with its roots in working-class culture, which Hypebeast has examined in much detail. Now the two brands have come together for their latest collaborative installment in honor and celebration of the North of England, a place Simons is incredibly familiar with — particularly in regards to culture — as he has frequently referenced Peter Saville, New Order, and Joy Division.
Issey Miyake Has Died Aged 84
The Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake has died aged 84. Miyake was born in Hiroshima Prefecture and went on to study graphic design at Tama Art University in Tokyo, before moving to Paris in 1965 to study at the tailoring and dressmaking school École de la Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne.
Jordan Brand Outfits the Air Jordan 1 High Stash in "White"
Models such as the Air Jordan 37 may serve as the focal point for 2022’s new Jordan Brand silhouettes. However, reworks of classics such as the Air Jordan 1 always end up joining the roster of new offerings each year. For 2022, one example of this is the Air Jordan 1 High Stash. It’s been a slow rollout for the pocket-covered look with the “Quai 54” colorway serving as the most notable release but Jordan Brand is continuing its steady flow of new colorways with this “White” makeover.
Starter and Palace Summer 2022 Collaboration Champions American Football
Following the presentation of its Fall 2022 lookbook and its exclusive collaboration with Champion Store, Palace Skateboards is now readying its latest collaboration with American sports brand Starter. In celebration of Starter’s 50th anniversary as a sportswear fashion label, the collection is centered around NFL-inspired styles that synergize with oversized...
Larry Bell and John Chamberlain Take Over Hauser & Wirth
On view in Los Angeles until October 2. Last week, Hauser & Wirth unveiled an alluring joint exhibition of work by the prolific artists Larry Bell and the late John Chamberlain. Housed at the gallery’s Los Angeles outpost, the eponymously titled show presents an array of iridescent plexiglass sculptures, coated glass cubes, and rare works on paper.
A Pac-Man Live-Action Movie is in the Works from Bandai Namco
A live-action film based on the classic arcade game Pac-Man is currently being developed by the original company behind the video game, Bandai Namco Entertainment, and Wayfarer Studios, led by Justin Baldoni and Steve Sarowitz. First released in 1980, Pac-Man is a game where players control a munching yellow puck who must eat all the dots in the maze while avoiding colored ghosts. The game was a widespread commercial success, becoming one of the best-selling games ever, and continues to permeate into contemporary culture.
