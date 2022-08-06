22-month-old child dies in car crash after cement truck loses control and went over overpass

Read on www.ketk.com
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Serial Road Rager terrorizes residents in the Heights neighborhood of Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
1 person killed in fiery crash on S. Sam Houston Parkway exit ramp in SW Houston, police say
Investigators said the vehicle caught on fire after crashing into a pole on the exit ramp of the South Sam Houston Parkway.
Driver dies after car crashes into Eastex Freeway pillar and bursts into flames, HPD says
An HPD officer tried to save the victim from the car that caught on fire after crashing into the freeway pillar, but the driver was found unresponsive.
Driver charged after hitting man trying to cross Westheimer and leaving scene, HPD says
The driver left the scene, but later returned. Police are charging the driver with failure to stop and render aid, but the charges could be upgraded if the victim doesn't make it.
City to discuss safety measures after Galveston golf cart crash kills 4-year-old and other relatives
A grandfather, his niece, and his two grandkids were killed after a drunk driver crashed into a golf cart in Galveston, police said.
87-year-old found dead with human bite mark on her stomach in her NW Houston home, HPD says
The woman had spinal fractures, bruising, chest injuries not consistent with CPR being performed, and a human bite mark on her stomach, according to detectives.
22-month-old killed after cement truck lands on vehicle
HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 22-month-old twin boy was killed Friday in a tragic accident involving a cement truck that fell from an overpass onto a vehicle traveling below, authorities say. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a cement truck traveling on the main lanes of the Houston Parkway lost control, went over the […]
‘Outrageous and inexcusable’: Man arrested, charged after pointing gun at HFD paramedics while at red light in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man is in custody after he reportedly pointed a gun at two Houston Fire Department paramedics in west Houston Monday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Tian Kingsley, 30, has been charged with aggravated assault on a public servant and retaliation. He is expected to...
HPD: Accident on Southwest Freeway leaves one dead
HOUSTON (CW39) — A deadly crash on the Southwest Freeway near Gessner Road left a driver dead late Sunday night. It happened shortly before 10:30 p.m., when Houston police said the driver of a black Ford F-150 pickup truck and the driver of a gray Toyota Sienna minivan crashed into one another on the southbound lanes of the freeway.
'Obsession killed him': Family says man killed by deputies after drive-by shooting obsessed over daughter for years
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — New information is coming out about the suspect deputies shot and killed during a chase early Monday morning. The chase began after the man opened fire at the home of a woman he had allegedly been obsessing over for years. Lydia said the man who was killed was Javier Alanis. She said Alanis had gone to school with her daughter since middle school. In high school, she said Alanis became fixated on her.
Bond set at $2.5K for suspected drunk driver accused of striking tree with 10-year-old inside vehicle: Pct. 4
CYPRESS, Texas – A suspected drunk driver was arrested and charged after striking a tree while her 10-year-old daughter was inside of the vehicle Saturday, Mark Herman with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said. Deputies responded to reports of a vehicle that struck a tree in the 21600 block...
Mother charged with DWI after crashing into tree with daughter in Cypress area, Pct. 4 says
Officials said the woman's 10-year-old daughter, who was in the passenger seat, sustained minor injuries. The mother's bond was set at $2,500.
Man accused of causing wreck that killed 2 adults and 2 kids on golf cart in Galveston
Galveston police said all four victims who died were in a golf cart. An SUV and a truck were also involved in the crash.
Family of father killed after 18-wheeler's loose tires strike 2 vehicles hold a balloon release
The husband and father of five children had his life suddenly taken after a tire from an 18-wheeler jumped the center wall and sheared the roof of the vehicle.
#ICYMI: Names of victims of Galveston crash released, woman says slain suspect obsessed over daughter
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Authorities release names of victims of deadly Galveston crash. We now know the names of the family members killed by a suspected drunk driver when he crashed into a golf cart in Galveston over the weekend.
Houston woman accused in deadly California wreck appears in court
Nicole Linton appeared in court on Monday. She's accused of causing a wreck that killed multiple people last week.
‘Unimaginable tragedy’: Toddler killed after cement truck falls on top of family SUV identified; Mother launches GoFundMe page for funeral costs
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The family of a 22-month-old twin boy is planning their next steps as they prepare to lay the toddler, who was killed in a crash involving a cement truck, to rest. According to family members, the little boy’s name was Nicolas Resendiz. Police say...
'It’s very violating and scary': Woman's purse stolen while unloading groceries at sister's home in The Heights
HOUSTON, Texas — A Heights woman believes she and her sister were followed home from a shopping trip Saturday, only to have her sister’s purse stolen while they were unloading groceries. It’s something we’ve all done. “We just got a lot of groceries," the sister said.
Man in critical condition after being shot while picking up money from employer's home, HCSO says
A witness at the scene told investigators that the 30-year-old victim was waiting outside for his boss before the shooting happened.
Woman holding 1-year-old killed after shooter walks up and shoots her in SE Houston, police say
Police said the woman was with a friend when another woman walked up to her and fired multiple times. The victim turned her back to protect her child from the gunfire.
VIDEO: Woman known as ‘Baby’ lures man to be robbed at hotel along Gulf Freeway, police say
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s help in tracking down a woman who set up a man to be robbed by two suspects at a hotel along the Gulf Freeway. Footage of the trio was captured on video and released by police.
