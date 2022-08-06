ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

22-month-old child dies in car crash after cement truck loses control and went over overpass

By Alisha Tagert
ketk.com
 3 days ago
ValleyCentral

22-month-old killed after cement truck lands on vehicle

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 22-month-old twin boy was killed Friday in a tragic accident involving a cement truck that fell from an overpass onto a vehicle traveling below, authorities say. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a cement truck traveling on the main lanes of the Houston Parkway lost control, went over the […]
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD: Accident on Southwest Freeway leaves one dead

HOUSTON (CW39) — A deadly crash on the Southwest Freeway near Gessner Road left a driver dead late Sunday night. It happened shortly before 10:30 p.m., when Houston police said the driver of a black Ford F-150 pickup truck and the driver of a gray Toyota Sienna minivan crashed into one another on the southbound lanes of the freeway.
HOUSTON, TX
