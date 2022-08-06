22-month-old child dies in car crash after cement truck loses control and went over overpass

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — New information is coming out about the suspect deputies shot and killed during a chase early Monday morning. The chase began after the man opened fire at the home of a woman he had allegedly been obsessing over for years. Lydia said the man who was killed was Javier Alanis. She said Alanis had gone to school with her daughter since middle school. In high school, she said Alanis became fixated on her.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO