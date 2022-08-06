WATCH: Neal Brown Fall Camp Day 5

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown provides some insight following day five of fall camp

The West Virginia University Mountaineers football program held its fifth practice of fall camp Saturday morning.

Head coach Neal Brown met with the media following practice and conveyed the areas the team needs to improve, special teams, freshman standouts, quarterback update and more.

