ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WATCH: Neal Brown Fall Camp Day 5

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24CQ98_0h7VT8Dx00

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown provides some insight following day five of fall camp

The West Virginia University Mountaineers football program held its fifth practice of fall camp Saturday morning.

Head coach Neal Brown met with the media following practice and conveyed the areas the team needs to improve, special teams, freshman standouts, quarterback update and more.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Countdown No. 23: Previewing Pitt

The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're giving a quick once over on Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neal Brown
WBOY 12 News

JJKN bringing 3×3 basketball to Mylan Park

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The events just keep coming to Mylan Park in Morgantown. Just days after USA Diving announced that its winter championships would be held at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, JJKN3x3, a basketball organization based in Michigan that operates events using FIBA’s 3 on 3 basketball rules, revealed it would hold the […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

Wild and WonderFall Events in Mountaineer Country

It’s that time of year again when family, friends, neighbors and visitors journey to Mountaineer Country for fun-filled events and activities everyone can enjoy. Throughout the months of August, September, and October, Mountaineer Country will be jam-packed with school spirit, local art, the sound of jazz, craft beer, delicious bites and wine tasting.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Virginia University#Day 5#American Football#Facebook Twitter
getnews.info

Foods That Were Invented In Pittsburgh

We all have known Pittsburgh as the Steel City due to its extensive contribution to this industry, even from ancient times. With plenty of wowing bridges, people also know this place as the City of Bridges. Skyscrapers, inclined railways, and sports are some of the other highly fascinating highlights of this city. But, did you know about the delicious and creative culinary side of Pittsburgh?
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

West Liberty and Wheeling University enter into an agreement

WEST LIBERTY- West Liberty University and Wheeling University have entered into an articulation agreement for undergraduate students seeking advanced degrees in physical therapy. The presidents of both Universities signed the agreement on Tuesday. “This new collaboration between both of our institutions offers a seamless transition for West Liberty University students and will benefit those most […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling bar Generations axes live bands

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s the day the music died at Generations Restaurant & Pub in Wheeling. The establishment announced on its Facebook page Sunday that they “will no longer be having live bands.” They gave no reason for this decision, but stated they will still be open 7 days per week for breakfast, lunch […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY 12 News

Sobriety checkpoint planned in Lewis County next week

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police Tuesday announced that its troopers have planned a sobriety checkpoint in Lewis County next week. The checkpoint will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 6 p.m. until midnight on Route 7, known as Hackers Creek Road, near the intersection of US Route 19, in […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Things to do at the Mannington Fair this week

MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mannington District Fair kicks off on Monday, Aug. 8 and will be holding events all week long until Saturday. Mannington has hosted one of the largest fairs in the state of West Virginia since 1932 and now brings 60,000 people to the Mannington Fair Grounds in Marion County. Gates will […]
MANNINGTON, WV
WDTV

Traffic patterns adjusted for Mon Co. fair parade

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Traffic patterns will be changed starting at 5:30 p.m. for the Monongalia County Fair Parade. According to the Morgantown Police Department, the parade will begin at 7:30 p.m. on High Street and will end on Foundry Street. Traffic in the downtown area will be regulated by...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
354K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy