ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man Who Raised $400,000 With Fake GoFundMe Sentenced to Five Years in Prison

By Emily Shugerman
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kTPN_0h7VT3oK00
Tim Tai/AP/Shutterstock

A New Jersey man who raised $400,000 on GoFundMe with a fake story about a homeless man has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Mark D’Amico, who pled guilty to misapplication of entrusted property in 2019, will serve time in New Jersey state prison concurrent with his previous 27-month federal sentence, county prosecutors said Friday.

D’Amico, 43, was accused of concocting a fake story about a homeless man he and his girlfriend said they met in 2017. The couple started a GoFundMe saying the homeless man, Johnny Bobbitt, had used his last $20 to pay for her gas when she ran out near a Philadelphia interstate.

The GoFundMe they created purported to raise money for Bobbitt to get a car and an apartment. Instead, prosecutors said, the couple spent the funds on gambling, luxury cars, designer handbags, vacations, and a helicopter ride over the Grand Canyon.

More than 14,000 people donated over $402,000 to the fabricated cause.

“People genuinely wanted to believe it was true,” Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said in a statement. “But it was all a lie, and it was illegal. Our office is pleased to bring justice for the more than 14,000 kind-hearted people who thought they were helping someone who was living in a desperate situation.”

D’Amico’s girlfriend, Katelyn McClure, pled guilty to theft by deception in 2019, and is expected to serve a four-year term in state prison. (She claimed she participated in the scheme but was not the ringleader.) Bobbitt, who exposed the scheme by suing the couple in 2018 for allegedly withholding the funds, pled guilty to conspiracy to commit theft and entered a state rehabilitation program in lieu of jail time.

According to prosecutors, the trio did not meet at a gas station, but at a Pennsylvania casino. Prosecutors reviewed more than 60,000 messages between McClure and D’Amico that revealed their financial troubles and plan to use Bobbitt to raise funds. Bobbitt claimed in the lawsuit that he received just $75,000 of the resulting haul.

At the time, it was the largest scam ever perpetuated on GoFundMe. The platform reimbursed all of the donors, and the fraudsters were later ordered to make full restitution to the company by a federal judge.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

‘Grease’ Actor Not Competent to Stand Trial Over Nursing Home Burglary

Eddie Deezen, a character actor known for playing stereotypically geeky roles, has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial after an incident in which a Maryland nursing home was allegedly burglarized in April. A commitment order filed Aug. 4 and obtained by TMZ on Monday stated that Deezen, 65, was considered a danger to himself and others around him; it adds that he will remain under the state health department’s care until the court believes otherwise. Details on Deezen’s mental condition were not shared in the document. Deezen, who played the nerdy Eugene Felsnic in Grease and its sequel, was arrested April 9 after allegedly trying to force his way into the nursing home. He allegedly refused to leave, TMZ reported at the time, attempting to break into a patient’s room before finally being detained. He was most recently arrested last September, charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and trespassing after a restaurant incident in which he is accused of throwing plates and food at police officers.
MARYLAND STATE
MyChesCo

NY Woman Sentenced for Smuggling Suboxone into Federal Prison

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 4, 2022, Jessika Ann Sanders, age 34, of New York, was sentenced to three and a half months imprisonment to be followed by a two-year term of supervised release by Chief United States District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann, for providing contraband in prison.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
TheDailyBeast

Traveling Nurse Charged With Six Counts of Murder After High-Speed Crash

A traveling Texas nurse is facing multiple murder charges after running a red light and crashing into traffic while allegedly driving 90 mph in Windsor Hills, California.Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Monday that Nicole Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter for the multi-car crash, which left six people dead. Linton faces a 90-year prison sentence if convicted.Police say Linton was driving at high speed in a Mercedes on Thursday when she blew through a red light at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues. Multiple...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police name Most Wanted suspects

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help with locating their eight most wanted suspects. State Police say as of August 8, all but 2 of their 10 Most Wanted individuals remain at large. Michael Edward Akerly is wanted for an alleged 1998 rape and...
MEADVILLE, PA
WTAJ

State police release list of ten most wanted

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A list of the ten most wanted suspects in Pennsylvania has been released by state police. As of Aug. 8 there are two individuals from the most wanted list that have been taken into custody, according to state police. The charges of the remaining eight at large range from homicide, rape and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gofundme#New Jersey State Prison
TheDailyBeast

Facebook Turned Over Messages in Disturbing Abortion Case Against Teen and Mom

A Nebraska teenager and her mother are facing criminal charges for repeatedly burying and then burning a fetus, the product of an investigation in which authorities obtained Facebook messages between the two discussing medication abortion.Celeste Burgess, 17, faces charges in Madison District Court, including concealing the death of another person, after allegedly having an abortion and getting help from her mother in burning and burying the result of a stillborn pregnancy. Her 41-year-old mother, Jessica Burgess, is also charged with a slew of offenses, including performing or attempting abortion at more than 20 weeks and performing an abortion as a...
NEBRASKA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Utah Cops Blew Chance to Save Gabby Petito’s Life, New Filing Claims

The family of slain “van lifer” Gabby Petito says her murder might have been prevented if Utah cops hadn’t blown a chance to intervene.A notice of claim filed Monday against the Moab City Police Department, which alerts the agency of an intent to file a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit, blames the department’s chief, assistant chief, and two officers for their “negligent failure” to arrest Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, on domestic violence charges after a fight last summer that turned physical.“Roughly two weeks later, Brian brutally murdered Gabby, leaving her body in the woods of Grand Teton National Forest,” the...
MOAB, UT
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Doctor Gets 15 Years for Drug Dealing

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Dr. Raymond Kraynak, age 65, of Mt. Carmel, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on August 3, 2022, to 15 years imprisonment by Chief United States District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. Chief Judge Brann also ordered Kraynak to pay restitution in the amount of $22,365 to the victims or their families.
MOUNT CARMEL, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Kentucky’s Former Justice Secretary Charged With Raping Intoxicated Person

Former Kentucky state lawmaker John Tilley, a five-term Democrat who previously served as secretary of the state’s Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, was charged Monday with first-degree rape in relation to an April 15 incident. He turned himself into police and was booked into jail. An arrest citation alleges that the victim could not consent due to their level of intoxication. Tilley’s attorneys said in a statement that he “maintains his innocence of the criminal charges and has cooperated with the investigation.” Tilley, 53, was appointed to oversee the state’s justice department, including its prison system, by former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin. During his tenure, he advocated for reducing prison overcrowding and decreasing the backlog of untested rape kits.
KENTUCKY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Toddler who died after ingesting cocaine was severely burned, NJ cops say

CHERRY HILL — The man charged with the death of a toddler found with fentanyl and cocaine in her system had burn marks on her body when police arrived. Walter Clark, 27, of Cherry Hill was charged in connection with the July 23 death of the 2-year-old after the illegal substances were found in her system, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay. Drug paraphernalia was also found in the home near where the child was found, according to MacAulay.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
TheDailyBeast

Florida Lawmaker Calls for FBI Agents to Be ‘Arrested Upon Sight’ After Trump Raid

A Republican Florida lawmaker has called for his state’s legislature to break away from federal agencies in the wake of an FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who is running for Congress, made his radical proposal in the early hours of Tuesday morning. “It’s time for us in the Florida Legislature to call an emergency legislative session & amend our laws regarding federal agencies,” Sabatini wrote. “Sever all ties with DOJ immediately. Any FBI agent conducting law enforcement functions outside the purview of our State should be arrested upon sight.” MAGA fans have reacted angrily to the search of the former president’s property, which is reportedly related to an investigation into classified documents Trump may have improperly removed during his final days in the White House. Sabatini previously supported Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election result and last year proposed renaming U.S. Highway 27 to the “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
29K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy