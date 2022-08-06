ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf: Monty sisters land in top 10 at Women's State Amateur

By By Stuart Groskreutz
Stillwater Gazette
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER — Sisters and former Stillwater Area High School standouts Catherine and Caroline Monty recorded top-10 finishes in the Minnesota Golf Association’s Women’s Amateur Championship on Muly 27-29 at Rochester Golf and Country Club.

Catherine, a 2020 SAHS graduate who is entering her junior season on the North Dakota State University women’s golf team, finished in a three-way tie Jordana Windhorst-Knudsen and Bison teammate Maddie Herzog for sixth place with a three-round total of 226. Catherine was steady throughout, opening with a 76 in the first round before turning in one of the better rounds on Day 2 with a 74. She closed out the tournament with a 76 in the final round.

Caroline Monty, who helped lead the Ponies to another state tournament appearance this past spring, finished just one shot back in ninth place at 227.

The University of St. Thomas recruit turned in back-to-back 77s in the first two rounds and climbed into the top 10 with a final-round 73.

Taylor Ledwein of New Prague Golf Club fired a final-round 68 to finish at 216 (72-76-68) and claim the title by three shots over Katheryn VanArragon (72-73-74—219) and Leah Skaar (70-74-75—219).

Woodbury graduate Aayushi Sarkar of Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo finished in fourth place with a total of 220 (74-73-73—220).

Claudia Kim of Royal Golf Club placed 61st with a total of 258 (85-88-85) and former Ponies player Paige O’Neal of Stillwater Country Club finished 64th with a score of 268 (92-87-89).

MGA Women’s Amateur

Top 10

Place Player Total

1. Taylor Ledwein 72-76-68—216

T2. K. VanArragon 72-73-74—219

T2. Leah Skaar 70-74-75—219

4. Aayushi Sarkar 74-73-73—220

5. Hannah Boraas 76-77-71—224

T6. Catherine Monty 76-74-76—226

T6. J. W.-Knudsen 76-75-75—226

T6. Maddie Herzog 76-73-77—226

9. Caroline Monty 77-77-73—227

10. Lily Vincelli 74-77-77—228

