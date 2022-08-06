ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Farm Bureau accepting hay contest entries

By From staff reports
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06APo1_0h7VRuzo00
Georgia Farm Bureau is accepting entries of Bermudagrass hay until Oct. 31 for its 2022 GFB Quality Hay Contest.  File Photo

MACON — Georgia Farm Bureau is accepting entries of Bermudagrass hay until Oct. 31 for its 2022 GFB Quality Hay Contest. Hay entered in the contest will be tested at a University of Georgia lab using the Relative Forage Quality Test, which provides an analysis of the nutritional value of the hay. Winners will be determined by the RFQ analysis.

Winners will be announced at the GFB convention in December. Prizes will be presented to the top five producers. The first-place winner will receive the free use of a Vermeer 604R baler for one year, courtesy of the Vermeer Manufacturing Company. The winner will have the option to purchase the baler at a reduced price at the end of the year.

IN THIS ARTICLE
