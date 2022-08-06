ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Stephen Curry laughs off claim that he's a 'one dimensional' player: 'I'm petty'

By Chris Cwik
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rsMRn_0h7VQxbm00
Golden State Warriors v New York Knicks NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 14: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors laughs during their game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on December 14, 2021 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry can't be stopped on the court ... or digging up criticism. Curry lived up to his "petty king" nickname Friday, taking a shot at former guard Mike James' claim that Curry is a one-dimensional player.

[Set, hut, hike! Create or join a fantasy football league now!]

James' comment came during an appearance on a podcast. James was asked to list the top-5 players in the NBA. He left Curry off the list, saying his play style is "just kinda one-dimensional at times."

Curry addressed that comment, unprompted, while at his annual youth camp. Curry was asked about going 1-on-1 against any of the campers. He joked that it was "all bad for them" before adding, "even as one dimensional as I am." Curry tried to keep a straight face, but eventually burst into laughter as he called himself "petty."

James, who spent four seasons in the NBA, put five excellent players on his list. Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic rounded out Mike James' top-5. That's a good list, but Curry probably deserves to be on there. Despite leaving Curry off the list, James did call Curry a "superstar."

That compliment didn't make up for the "one dimensional" criticism for Curry, which is to be expected. It's one thing to leave Curry off the list, but it's another to lob criticism about his game. One would think a one-dimensional player would eventually be stopped once the league adjusted to their play. Curry has proven time and time again that he's able to make adjustments and remain an elite player. His various awards and multiple championship rings prove as much.

Curry probably didn't have to issue a response to James. While his comment made the rounds on social media, it wasn't enough to make people question Curry's ability.

Still, letting the criticism slide wouldn't be fitting for a guy who calls himself the "petty king."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 The Bone

Inside LeBron James' meeting with Lakers front office: Darvin Ham's offensive plan, Rob Pelinka's roster patience

LOS ANGELES — It was a grand opening ceremony for one of the more iconic franchises in all of sports in late July. Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, along with former Laker greats, were in attendance at the team's practice facility to promote Buss' docuseries titled, "Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers," scheduled to premiere Aug. 15 on Hulu.
LOS ANGELES, CA
102.5 The Bone

Serena Williams' retirement ends a golden era of legendary great female athletes who refused to stick to sports

If you haven’t been paying attention the last 20 or so years to their greatness, their grace, their grit — well, that’s a you problem. Because to have been even marginally interested in sports over the last two decades has meant getting to watch four of the greatest ever rack up championships and gold medals and legions of fans who dream of following them to glory.
TENNIS
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
5K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy