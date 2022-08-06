Trinity County Sheriff’s Department Issues Evacuation Orders For Areas Near Salyer

Read on kymkemp.com
New Evacuation Warnings Issued Sunday by the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at 7:52 p.m.
Press release from the Trinity County Office of Emergency Services:. Per the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office an EVACUATION WARNING is being issued for the following areas- Suzy Q Road and all roads off of Suzy Q Road, Trinity Village and Wallen Ranch Road. Area residents and visitors in the...
Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office Warns That Scammers Are Now Using a DNA Angle
Facebook post from the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Department:. It has been brought to our attention that a new scam has been circulating around the county today. We have had multiple reports of individuals receiving calls stating that a warrant has been issued for them. The caller is asking...
Highway 36 reopens after crash, vegetation fire
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 11:15 A.M. UPDATE - One-way traffic control was in effect on Highway 36 in Tehama County due to a crash and vegetation fire on Tuesday morning, according to Caltrans. Authorities said the initial call came in at 2:16 a.m. of a crash on Highway 36, about 6...
More Evacuation Orders Issued as Six Rivers Fires Continue to Grow
The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office has issued new evacuation orders as the Six Rivers Lightning Complex continues to grow, threatening multiple communities around Willow Creek. This morning, the Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation order for the HUM-E077-B zone south of Willow Creek, which comes after the office issued an evacuation...
[Update: Fire is Out] Backhoe on Fire Near Chipper in Scotia
Fire personnel from Scotia and Rio Dell have been paged to a report of a commercial vehicle fire in Scotia just after 11 a.m. on August 9th. According to scanner traffic, a backhoe is on fire near the chipper at the Scotia Mill. At this time, there is no spread.
Six Rivers Lightning Complex Grows Several Thousand Acres and Is the Number 1 Priority in the State Right Now (PHOTOS)
A swarm of aircraft dropped water and retardant on the western fires of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex yesterday afternoon and hundreds of personnel had boots and shovels on the ground for the last 24 hours. However, the incident grew from 6773 acres to 8975 acres. The Complex is still 0% contained.
Humboldt County Issues New Evacuation Orders at 7:37 p.m.
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗥𝗗𝗘𝗥 𝗜𝗦𝗦𝗨𝗘𝗗 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗭𝗢𝗡𝗘𝗦 𝗛𝗨𝗠-𝗘𝟬𝟱𝟲 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗛𝗨𝗠-𝗘𝟬𝟱𝟳. Residents in zones HUM-E056 AND HUM-E057 should evacuate now. An overnight evacuation shelter has been established at Trinity Valley Elementary School, located at 730 Highway 96, Willow Creek. For an interactive map of affected zones, visit: community.zonehaven.com. For more information go to humboldtsheriff.org/emergency.
EPD Walks Away with the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive Trophy
Although the Eureka Police Department walked away with the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive trophy this year, everybody wins. Twenty-three agencies from Humboldt and Del Norte counties competed in the annual blood drive hosted by the Northern California Community Blood Bank for a total of 157 donors from the participating agencies.
Fire crew battling Six Rivers Lightning Complex lose 2 vehicles, hike out
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. - The Six Rivers Lightning Complex has exploded in size in the past 24 hours. It's now burned nearly 9,000 acres and there is still no containment. More than 500 firefighters are working the blaze that has prompted evacuations in Humboldt and Trinity counties. The complex was...
Mobile Home Fire in Myers Flat
At 12:40 p.m. scanner traffic indicates there was a mobile home on fire in the Myers Avenue, cross of Boy Scout Road, in the town of Myers Flat. Fire personnel have been requested to the area even though the reporting party indicated that the fire was extinguished by people at the scene.
HCSO Issues Evacuation Order for Zone South of Willow Creek
HUM-E077-B NORTH OF Friday Ridge Road, Forest Route 5n01. Residents in this zone should evacuate now. There is no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper. An evacuation shelter has been established at Trinity Valley Elementary School, located at 730 Highway 96, Willow Creek. Maps of evacuation zones and routes are...
Woman arrested for DUI, car theft after wild chase through Shasta County
REDDING, Calif. - Police in Redding arrested an alleged drunk driver who they say crashed into a patrol car in a stolen vehicle during a wild chase in Shasta County. The incident started Sunday around 7:30 p.m. Redding police arrested the driver 25-year-old Christina Vallesteroes of Round Mountain on a...
SMOKE OUTLOOK: Hazardous Conditions East of the Humboldt/Trinity Line; ‘Unhealthy’ to ‘Very Unhealthy’ Conditions in Willow Creek/Hyampom
Press release from the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District:. The McKinney Fire in Siskiyou is forecast to have Red Flag Warnings with potential for increased fire behavior. However, smoke from the Yeti Fire will continue to impact the communities down the Klamath River drainage, bringing smoke into Orleans and Weitchpec. Heavy smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex is expected to impact Willow Creek and nearby communities with Very Unhealthy to Hazardous air quality. Westerly wind is expected to limit the amount of smoke impacting Weitchpec and Hoopa.
Evacuation Orders Issued for Residents east of Willow Creek by HCSO and Evacuation Warnings Issued for Residents Near Salyer by TCSO
Video by Nicholas Holliday taken before 3:30 of the Oak Fire on Oak Knob. ******NEW ORDERS/EVACUATIONS ISSUED at 7:36 p.m. Click this link for more recent information: Evacuation Orders and Warnings Expand as of 7:36 p.m. for Residents of the Willow Creek Area********************. ________________________________________________. Multiple lightning fires are burning across...
Suspicious Person Investigation Leads to Arrest of Burglary Suspect
Originally Published By: Humbolt County Sherriff’s Office County Website:. “On Aug. 3, 2022, at about 6:44 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of Forson Road in McKinleyville for the report of a suspicious person possibly casing homes in the neighborhood. Deputies arrived in the...
Evacuation orders expand for Humboldt County lightning fires; McKinney Fire holds steady
HUMBOLDT COUNTY -- Firefighters continued to battle fires burning in remote areas of Northern California as the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fires triggered more evacuations in Humboldt County.Lightning strikes over Humboldt and Trinity counties started a series of fires on Friday.The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fires -- also being referred to as the 2022 SRF Lightning Complex Fire Incident -- triggered expanded evacuations Saturday evening at around 7:30 p.m. as the fires expanded to the north.The group of eight fires still burning has consumed approximately 1,100 acres so far and remain at 0% containment.There were already mandatory evacuation orders in...
Coffee with a Cop at the Garberville Farmers’ Market on August 12th
This is a press release from Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Join your neighbors and local Sheriff’s Deputies for coffee and conversation while shopping for produce. This event is hosted by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and the Southern Humboldt Chamber of Commerce. Coffee and treats will be available for free to the public.
Cal Poly Humboldt Holding Emergency Drill at Residence Hall Tomorrow
This is a press release from Cal Poly Humboldt News & Information:. Housing & Residence Life at Cal Poly Humboldt will hold its annual emergency simulation Wednesday, Aug. 10 to test campus and community response teams. The exercise will take place at 6 p.m. at a residence hall on campus....
New Evacuation Warning Issued for North of Willow Creek
UPDATE The evacuation warning listed below has been upgraded to a Evacuation Order. Click here:. Humboldt County Issues New Evacuation Orders at 7:37 p.m. Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. NEW EVACUATION WARNING is being issued for zones HUM-E056 and HUM-E057, north of Willow Creek ....
