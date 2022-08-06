Gerald’s Pig and Shrimp on Tybee closes – Property Sold

Read on eatitandlikeit.com
Related
wtoc.com
Auction for Savannah Mall officially underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The auction for the Savannah Mall began Monday. The current bid is at $2.5 million, according to website Ten-X. The bidding ends on Wednesday. In the meantime, business owners in the mall are unsure of what’s next for their stores. The Uniform Source has been in the Savannah Mall for 15 years.
luxuryrealestate.com
Seabolt Real Estate Listing in Savannah, GA Wins 2022 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt in Downtown Dwellings Category
– Seabolt Real Estate, the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is delighted to announce that Associate Broker Staci Donegan’s listing at 112 West Gaston St. in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District recently won the Downtown Dwellings category in the prestigious HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022.
WTGS
Southeast Crab Feast visits Savannah's Lake Mayer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Southeast Crab Feast made its way to Savannah's Lake Mayer Saturday afternoon. Participants enjoyed all-you-can-eat blue crab for a good cause, as the Southeast Crab Feast is a nonprofit supporting cancer research and treatment. Status Hamilton said he and his brother travel to over...
Ships wait offshore in bottleneck at Port of Savannah
Georgia Ports Authority officials say an offshore bottleneck at the Port of Savannah has peaked. Incoming holiday cargo and diversions from other ports have caused record volumes — and kept ships offshore. GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch said more than 40 ships were waiting to come into the port...
IN THIS ARTICLE
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Sign up now for trip to Savannah, Jekyll Island
JACKSON — The Butts County Senior Center is looking for seven more area residents interested in taking part in a three-day trip to Savannah, Jekyll Island and Beaufort, S.C. The trip is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18 through Thursday, Oct. 20. The $360 per person, double occupancy fee includes motorcoach transportation, two nights lodging in the Savannah area, four meals (two breakfasts and two dinners), a guided trolley tour of Savannah followed by hop-on/hop-off privileges, a guided tour of Beaufort and a trip to Parris Island, an evening show at the famous Savannah Theatre and a guided tram tour of Jekyll Island.
multifamilybiz.com
ACRE Breaks Ground on 331-Unit Pepper Hall Apartment Community in Fast-Growing Greater Savannah Market of Bluffton-Hilton Head
HILTON HEAD, SC - ACRE, a global real estate private equity firm, announced it has broken ground on Pepper Hall Multifamily, a high-end 331-unit multifamily property in Bluffton-Hilton Head, South Carolina. The project is being developed in partnership with Charleston, SC-based Southeast Partners. With construction underway, Pepper Hall is scheduled to officially open in Spring 2024.
Gallery: Dewey Dimsdale Celebration of Life
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Come see this photo gallery dedicated to the Dewey Dimsdale Celebration of Life.
St. Joseph’s/Candler to build new health care campus in lower Richmond Hill
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Once complete, the site will integrate a St. Joseph’s/Candler campus into a brand new housing community in Richmond Hill off of Belfast Keller Road just a half mile from I-95. Their new facilities will stand four times larger than the St. Joseph’s/Candler current campus in Pooler. That’s big news for those […]
wtoc.com
Search suspended for person missing in Savannah River
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department has suspended the search for a missing person who reportedly went in the Savannah River on Sunday. A portion of River Street was closed Sunday evening as first responders began searching. Officials are working to determine how the person ended up in the Savannah River.
wtoc.com
Coyote raids at least five sea turtle nests on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island has had a record breaking year when it comes to turtle nests on the island and as of right now there are 35. The DNR says a coyote has gotten into five of the island’s nests. One of which, was completely destroyed and eaten through.
wtoc.com
Carver Village residents push back against recycling facility proposal
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Carver Village is considering a proposal to build a new recycling facility but some community members want to throw that proposal in the trash. Southern Metals recycling has been here with Carver Village before. They presented their plan for the facility and how they want to...
wtoc.com
The Coastal Health District officially opens Test and Go COVID-19 kiosks
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Instead of pulling up to a COVID-19 testing site, you can come to a COVID-19 testing kiosk at the coastal health district 24/7. Enter some personal information like your name, phone number, date of birth, and you grab your testing kit. Then just like an at...
WJCL
Magnet fishers face fines after pulling weapons from Fort Stewart river
FORT STEWART, Ga. — Two magnet fishers at the center of a viral video are facing hundreds of dollars in fines after they pulled some wild stuff from the waters in Fort Stewart. Matt Jackson and Bryce Nachtwey travel all across the country throwing their magnets in, pulling up...
wtoc.com
Body recovered from water along Savannah’s riverfront
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man’s body was recovered from the water along Savannah’s riverfront around 3 p.m. Monday. Police are working to identify the man after he went missing in the Savannah River on Sunday evening. There is no official word on how the man ended up in the river.
wtoc.com
Over 40 ships anchored offshore waiting to enter Port of Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A bottleneck at Savannah’s ports. Roughly 40 ships as of Friday are anchored offshore waiting to dock. The backup comes after congestion at West Coast ports has forced some shippers to send their cargo to Savannah. Port officials say the increased ship traffic has put a significant burden on port staff.
wtoc.com
CVS damaged in fire at the corner of Abercorn and Mercy Blvd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The CVS at the corner of Abercorn and Mercy Boulevard has serious fire damage as of Sunday morning. Savannah Fire confirms the damage was caused by a trash can that caught fire.
Emergency crews respond to water rescue on Savannah River
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – River Street is open after emergency crews responded to a water rescue on Sunday evening. Officials say they have ended their search for the night. According to the Savannah Fire Department, a person reportedly jumped into the Savannah River. Savannah Fire Marine 1 was part of the search as well as […]
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Popeye
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sometimes the Humane Society for Greater Savannah comes to the rescue of their rescue animals. Like with Popeye, who arrived at the shelter with a couple of health issues, but got fixed right up. Rachel Bryan is the medical operations manager for the Humane Society and...
wtoc.com
‘We’ve accepted the assignment’: Remembering Lawrence Bryan IV
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday will mark seven years since a man was ambushed and killed in Savannah. Lawrence Bryan IV was leaving an apartment with his friend when two men killed him and shot his friend. The case is closed now with Timone Hooper facing life in prison. “It’s...
wtoc.com
River Street blocked off due to ongoing water rescue
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A significant portion of River Street is blocked off due to an ongoing water rescue. Chatham Emergency Services Officials say they were dispatched to a water rescue before 7 p.m. Sunday. WTOC has a crew on the scene, and they say River Street is blocked from...
Comments / 0