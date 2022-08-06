Looking Back At 50 Years Of The Chevrolet Blazer

Read on carbuzz.com
Texas Shop Builds The Silverado High Country Shorty Chevy Won't
It's a well-known fact that Americans like pickup trucks. On average, the number of pickup truck sales stretches into the millions each year. So it's hard to believe that Chevy doesn't let you build a single cab short-bed jam-packed with the most luxurious features you want. Until you get to Hersa Motors, that is.
Does the 2022 Chevy Colorado Get Better Fuel Economy Than the Chevy Silverado?
One of many reasons someone might want to buy a midsize truck is fuel economy. Although they aren’t typically going to rival smaller SUVs or sedans, they’ll likely be better than full-size truck alternatives. However, trucks come with many different engine choices, which makes things complicated. Does the 2022 Chevy Colorado get better fuel economy than the Chevy Silverado? The two Chevrolet trucks are much closer than you might think.
1957 Chevrolet One-Fifty Sedan Is Junkyard Treasure
GM sold more than 1.5 million 1957 Chevrolet cars, mostly unassuming six-cylinder sedans, but today you'd get the impression that they were all gorgeous (and V8-powered) Bel Air hardtops or Nomads. Today's Junkyard Treasure is one of those forgotten cheap '57 Chevy sedans, found in an excellent self-service yard in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Corvette Performance Sedan Coming In 2025: Say It Isn’t So
Whether you're happy with this or not, sources say the Corvette brand will see an electric sedan in 2025. The post Corvette Performance Sedan Coming In 2025: Say It Isn’t So appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Advantages of Buying a 2022 Infiniti QX60 Over an Acura MDX
The 2022 Infiniti QX60 compares well with the 2022 Acura MDX. Here are a few reasons that the Infiniti could be the better choice. The post 4 Advantages of Buying a 2022 Infiniti QX60 Over an Acura MDX appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Meyers Manx Dune Buggy Revived, New Toyota Overtrail Off-Roader, Porsche 911 GT3 RS Crazy Aeros: Cold Start
The alarms have rung, and the coffee's percolating, so it's time to start your day off the right way with Cold Start, your one-stop recap of the most important news from the last day. It was a slow Monday for most, with highlights coming from Ford's aid of Kentucky flood victims and 7,500 new jobs from the newest automaker to hit America, VinFast. We found out that driving on a race track is healthier for you than hitting the gym, too.
TEASED: Honda Pilot TrailSport Looks Ready To Go Offroad
Honda released the first teaser image of the 2023 Honda Pilot Trailsport, which the Japanese manufacturer says will get you there and back. That's nice because that's generally what we look for in a car. It will also be the final SUV Honda launches this year, as the teaser clearly...
Cadillac And Chevrolet Coming To Europe With Exclusive EV Lineup
General Motors has made some ambitious claims about its growth over the next couple of years. Last month, the company said it expected to overtake Tesla as soon as 2025. That would require models like Chevrolet's Blazer EV and Equinox EV to sell in considerable numbers when they go on sale. But GM's plan for domination in the EV space goes beyond the borders of North America. In May, GM said that it wanted to expand its presence in the key European market with Cadillac. Now, we have confirmation that GM will return to Europe with full force with a range of competitive full-electric vehicles.
New MG7 Could Have Been A Great Toyota Camry Rival
Earlier this month, we caught another look at MG's extreme electric roadster known as the Cyberster. It looks nothing like the MG roadsters of old as the company embraces electrification and what is clearly a totally different design language. But while the Cyberster looks decidedly futuristic, the brand is also paying attention to more sensible transportation in the form of the recently revealed MG4 EV and the car you see here, the new MG7 sports sedan. Shared via social media (hence the inconsistent image quality) and expected to go on sale in China later this year, the MG7 has a fastback-style design and sloping roofline that differentiates it from more conventional sedans. This is the first time that the MG7 nameplate has returned in almost a decade.
1935 Ford Woodie Wagon Selling At No Reserve
Add this 1935 Ford Woodie Wagon to your collection…. In 1929, Ford’s Model A station wagon began a trend in the automotive industry that ended up lasting for decades. The wood bodied wagon, or Woodie, became an icon that nearly every automaker in the industry would try to replicate but no one was able to pull it off quite like the original. Currently on Bring A Trailer, this 1935 Ford Woodie Wagon is a great example of these cars.
New Lawsuit Claims Chevy's Flex Fuel Cars Can't Run E85
A new class action lawsuit has been filed against GM in the state of Illinois. It alleges that certain Flex Fuel-equipped vehicles cannot be properly operated while on E85 without the cars sustaining damage. As of now, the only known affected model is the 2016 Chevrolet Impala, claimed by the plaintiff, Michael Fleury.
Jay Leno Is Shocked The Cadillac Lyriq Costs Just $60,000
The world is changing, and very fast. Once touted as the 'Standard Of The World' Cadillac at times seemed in peril and less relevant to changing buyers. But the outstanding Cadillac Lyriq EV has given the brand its mojo back. On the surface, the Cadillac Lyriq is a strikingly beautiful SUV but it is also advanced and responsible, traits that will carry Caddy into a brave new (and greener) world.
The Best Used Kia Sorento SUV Years: Models to Hunt for and 1 to Avoid
According to Consumer Reports, look at the best used Kia Sorento SUV years, which are the 2020 Kia Sorento and 2017 versions. The post The Best Used Kia Sorento SUV Years: Models to Hunt for and 1 to Avoid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Which 2022 Ford F-150 Trim Is Most Expensive?
Find out why the most expensive 2022 Ford F-150 trim costs so much money. The post Which 2022 Ford F-150 Trim Is Most Expensive? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Two Nascar Ford Teams Starting Top Five At Michigan 2022
Two Nascar Ford teams will take the green flag at Michigan International Speedway from inside the top five. However, they are also the only Blue Oval machines that will start in the top ten. Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 Ford Mustang, nabbed the fourth-best time in qualifying, getting...
Hyundai And Kia Sales Are Down But Hybrid Sales Up
Gas prices may be coming back down, but the consequences of inflation costs are influencing car buyers' decision-making process. Although overall production is down from 2021, Hyundai and Kia saw double-digit jumps in July regarding green car sales. Last month, Hyundai saw a 12% improvement over the same period last...
Subaru STI Convertible Is Fun To Drive And Costs $50,000
You may remember this convertible Subaru Impreza WRX STI when it was up for sale in 2017. Back then, the car was a bit of an enigma in the tuner world but it remains on sale five years later. We just had to know more about its history, so we gave Patriot Nissan of Salem a call and managed to speak with the owner, who works for the dealer. What initially appears to be the oddball of Subarus is in fact a tied-down, fun, quirky daily driver.
Rejecting The Cayenne Convertible Was The Best Decision Porsche Ever Made
An ugly-looking convertible makes as much sense as a Mini Cooper hatchback for a family of five or a performance version of the Toyota Prius. Even so, awkward drop-tops like the Chrysler PT Cruiser Convertible and Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet still managed to stumble through the approval process and make it into showrooms, much to the dismay of salespeople who had to look at them every day. It's now come to light that Porsche almost went down the same ill-fated path with the first-generation Cayenne. The original Porsche Cayenne was as graceful as a giant panda but not nearly as cute, and one unfinished example of the Cayenne-based convertible that Porsche built is even worse.
Why Do Some Pickup Trucks Have Yellow Lights in Their Grille?
Have you noticed certain 4x4 trucks from several automakers all have identical yellow lights in their grilles? The post Why Do Some Pickup Trucks Have Yellow Lights in Their Grille? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why The BMW iX M60 Is Worth Its $100,000 Price Tag
Luxury vehicles are rarely a rational purchase, instead relying more on emotions to bring in customers. The 2023 BMW iX is a great example; it's an outstanding luxury vehicle even in base form, but of course, the M Division needed to spice it up by building a faster M60 variant. Though it's not a "full" M model, the iX M60 trim offers acceleration that can make an M3 cry combined with luxury that trumps every BMW lacking the number seven on the back. But is it worth the price? We drove an iX M60 for a week to find out if it's worth the premium over an xDrive50i.
