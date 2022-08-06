Black Culture Festival returns for third year in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s third annual Black Culture Festival is being held on Saturday and Sunday at Parcel 5 on East Main Street.

Festival organizers describe the event as a celebration of black-owned businesses, as well as the culture and accomplishments of the black community while adding that the festival is free for everybody.

The festival will feature entertainment such as music and arts, activities for kids, and vendors selling jewelry, clothing, and various accessories and resources.

One attendee — Laure Mafoua, a financial professional — shared her mission to bring financial literacy to her community.

“I have a passion to educate people financially because this kind of education is not taught in school,” Mafoua said. “Financial education is very critical for our generation. If you look around you, you see that people are drowning in student loans. How in the world? This is the richest country on earth.”

The festival is open on both days from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. More information about the festival can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

