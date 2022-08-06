Neuse News Sports announces new Sports Editor Michael Humphrey

Read on www.neusenews.com
Related
New Bern picked to win Big Carolina 3-A/4-A
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Big Carolina Class 3-A/4-A high school football coaches gathered on Monday for their media day and they have New Bern as the team to beat this season. The coaches gathered at Parker’s BBQ for lunch and a chance to talk football. Here’s how the preseason poll panned out: New Bern, […]
neusenews.com
Obituary: Mitchell “Mitch” Cooper
On Thursday, August 4, 2022, Mitchell “Mitch” Cooper, 66, passed away in his home, surrounded by his beloved wife and faithful dogs. Mitch was born in Chattanooga, TN to the late Polly Rich. After graduating from high school, Mitch served his country bravely and faithfully in the United State Navy, first as an enlisted serviceman and later as a commissioned officer, earning the rank of Lieutenant Commander.
Scotland High grad and ECU commit in battle of his life after having part of leg amputated
Laurinburg, N.C. — Parker Byrd was set to be an incoming freshman on the East Carolina baseball team in the coming months. The Scotland High graduate figured to be entering into what would be a cherished part of his young life in a few weeks, starting classes at the same university he committed to before even playing in a high school game.
WITN
MOM: Parker Byrd ‘thrilled’ as he’s moved out of ICU at ECU Health
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mitzi Lee Byrd, the mother of ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd, says her son has been moved out of the ICU at ECU Health Medical Center into a step-down room. Mitzi Lee Byrd provided the update Monday afternoon on social media that Byrd was thrilled about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumlocalnews.com
Florist puts final touches on arrangements for Sgt. Fishman’s funeral
SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. — Preparations are underway for Sergeant Matthew Fishman’s funeral Tuesday in Wayne County. Fishman died last week after he was shot while serving involuntary commitment papers in Dudley. What You Need To Know. Sgt. Matthew Fishman was 38-years-old and worked for Wayne County Sheriff since...
Hundreds gather for funeral of Sgt. Matthew Fishman who was killed in the line of duty
Final farewells for a Wayne County deputy who was killed in the line of duty last Monday will take place today.
jocoreport.com
Shocking Audio: Johnston Co. School Board Members And CFO Discussed Hiding Millions Of Dollars From Commissioners
SMITHFIELD – A troubling audio tape allegedly implicating Johnston County Board of Education members Kay Carroll and Lyn Andrews, and School Chief Financial Officer Stephen Britt discussing how to hide $8 million from the Johnston County Board of Commissioners has surfaced. Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy also attended the meeting, but according to the recording was not involved.
jocoreport.com
Detention Center Inmates Earn Diplomas
GOLDSBORO – There were no tassels to turn. Loose orange tops and bottoms replaced formal robes. Instead of a grand hall, the graduates sat in grey plastic chairs along an austere cement block wall. Every movement of their hands as they looked at their documents was made in pairs, their handcuffs reminding them that they had accomplished this thing even though they were behind bars. In those score sheets and certificates, one group of Wayne County inmates saw a future beyond crime and incarceration with their new high school diplomas.
RELATED PEOPLE
This Is North Carolina's Best College Town
Far & Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
Doctors watching Byrd closely after surgery
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Parker Byrd’s mother posted an update on Facebook Saturday on his progress following surgery to remove part of his right leg after a scary boating accident that happened to him back in July. Hedgepeth making progress, surgery needed on Tuesday Byrd is an incoming freshman baseball player at East Carolina University […]
Family, friends remember Sgt. Matthew Fishman in NC procession Friday
The procession started in Greenville and ended in Wayne County as hundreds of people parked their cars along the roadways to show their respect. Sgt. Fishman passed away Tuesday -- after being shot Monday morning -- trying to serve involuntary commitment paperwork to a home in Dudley.
cbs17
These 4 bridges in Edgecombe, Nash are getting a $4 million facelift
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — State officials are spending a total of more than $4 million to repair four bridges in Edgecombe and Nash counties. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Tuesday that it awarded a $4.4 million contract to an Indiana company to repair the following bridges near Rocky Mount, Tarboro and Nashville:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greene Co. principal among those asking not to have pay cut
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some North Carolina principals are worried they could lose pay in the upcoming school year instead of the raises they’re supposed to be receiving in the new state budget. State lawmakers approved a budget in July that includes a 4% raise in the salary schedule for principals but also changes how […]
WRAL
Sky 5 flies over procession for fallen Wayne County deputy Sgt. Matthew Fishman
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Sky 5 flies over procession for fallen Wayne County deputy Sgt. Matthew Fishman. Watch live: Sky 5 flies over the procession for Sgt. Matthew Fishman,...
neusenews.com
New pharmacy opening in Kinston
We are excited to announce Kinston Community Health Center is expanding services to better serve the community. The new addition will be Kinston Community Pharmacy, the pharmacy will open for business on August 8th. The new pharmacy will be located at 324 N Queen St. Suite A in Kinston North Carolina. Our hours of operations will be Monday - Friday 9:00am to 6:00pm.
Hedgepeth making progress, surgery needed on Tuesday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The weekend has brought a mixed bag of news for Carnie Hedgepeth, the Beaufort County Emergency Services director. Doctors watching Byrd closely after surgery Hedgepeth was involved in a serious motorcycle crash back in June. After spending weeks in the hospital, his insurance granted him the chance to get rehab at […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
towndock.net
Carolyn Ann Reversing in the Harbor | August 6, 2022
Fishing Trawler Carolyn Ann in Oriental Harbor this morning. After finishing unloading her catch at the Garland Fulcher docks, the trawler navigated out of the spot and reversed through the harbor to the end of the docks. (Click for the big view and more pictures of the trawler.)
Procession carrying killed Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman ends in Dudley
A procession for fallen Wayne County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Matthew Fishman moved his body from Greenville to its final resting place in Dudley.
neusenews.com
Brewed on Broadway receives Greater Pink Hill’s Business of Excellence Award
The following was posted on Greater Pink Hill’s Facebook page:. Greater Pink Hill’s Business of Excellence Award recipient for August 2022 is Brewed on Broadway. Located at 110 E Broadway St, Pink Hill, North Carolina opened Monday through Friday 7-6pm and Saturday 7-3pm, you can grab fresh brewed coffee, iced lattes, frappes, and smoothies.
Comments / 0