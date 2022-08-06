ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir County, NC

Neuse News Sports announces new Sports Editor Michael Humphrey

By Kristy Bock
neusenews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.neusenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

New Bern picked to win Big Carolina 3-A/4-A

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Big Carolina Class 3-A/4-A high school football coaches gathered on Monday for their media day and they have New Bern as the team to beat this season. The coaches gathered at Parker’s BBQ for lunch and a chance to talk football. Here’s how the preseason poll panned out: New Bern, […]
NEW BERN, NC
neusenews.com

Obituary: Mitchell “Mitch” Cooper

On Thursday, August 4, 2022, Mitchell “Mitch” Cooper, 66, passed away in his home, surrounded by his beloved wife and faithful dogs. Mitch was born in Chattanooga, TN to the late Polly Rich. After graduating from high school, Mitch served his country bravely and faithfully in the United State Navy, first as an enlisted serviceman and later as a commissioned officer, earning the rank of Lieutenant Commander.
KINSTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lenoir County, NC
City
Lenoir, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Florist puts final touches on arrangements for Sgt. Fishman’s funeral

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. — Preparations are underway for Sergeant Matthew Fishman’s funeral Tuesday in Wayne County. Fishman died last week after he was shot while serving involuntary commitment papers in Dudley. What You Need To Know. Sgt. Matthew Fishman was 38-years-old and worked for Wayne County Sheriff since...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Shocking Audio: Johnston Co. School Board Members And CFO Discussed Hiding Millions Of Dollars From Commissioners

SMITHFIELD – A troubling audio tape allegedly implicating Johnston County Board of Education members Kay Carroll and Lyn Andrews, and School Chief Financial Officer Stephen Britt discussing how to hide $8 million from the Johnston County Board of Commissioners has surfaced. Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy also attended the meeting, but according to the recording was not involved.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Detention Center Inmates Earn Diplomas

GOLDSBORO – There were no tassels to turn. Loose orange tops and bottoms replaced formal robes. Instead of a grand hall, the graduates sat in grey plastic chairs along an austere cement block wall. Every movement of their hands as they looked at their documents was made in pairs, their handcuffs reminding them that they had accomplished this thing even though they were behind bars. In those score sheets and certificates, one group of Wayne County inmates saw a future beyond crime and incarceration with their new high school diplomas.
GOLDSBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Humphrey
Person
Ashley
WNCT

Doctors watching Byrd closely after surgery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Parker Byrd’s mother posted an update on Facebook Saturday on his progress following surgery to remove part of his right leg after a scary boating accident that happened to him back in July. Hedgepeth making progress, surgery needed on Tuesday Byrd is an incoming freshman baseball player at East Carolina University […]
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

These 4 bridges in Edgecombe, Nash are getting a $4 million facelift

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — State officials are spending a total of more than $4 million to repair four bridges in Edgecombe and Nash counties. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Tuesday that it awarded a $4.4 million contract to an Indiana company to repair the following bridges near Rocky Mount, Tarboro and Nashville:
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News#Neuse News Sports
WNCT

Greene Co. principal among those asking not to have pay cut

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some North Carolina principals are worried they could lose pay in the upcoming school year instead of the raises they’re supposed to be receiving in the new state budget. State lawmakers approved a budget in July that includes a 4% raise in the salary schedule for principals but also changes how […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

New pharmacy opening in Kinston

We are excited to announce Kinston Community Health Center is expanding services to better serve the community. The new addition will be Kinston Community Pharmacy, the pharmacy will open for business on August 8th. The new pharmacy will be located at 324 N Queen St. Suite A in Kinston North Carolina. Our hours of operations will be Monday - Friday 9:00am to 6:00pm.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Hedgepeth making progress, surgery needed on Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The weekend has brought a mixed bag of news for Carnie Hedgepeth, the Beaufort County Emergency Services director. Doctors watching Byrd closely after surgery Hedgepeth was involved in a serious motorcycle crash back in June. After spending weeks in the hospital, his insurance granted him the chance to get rehab at […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
towndock.net

Carolyn Ann Reversing in the Harbor | August 6, 2022

Fishing Trawler Carolyn Ann in Oriental Harbor this morning. After finishing unloading her catch at the Garland Fulcher docks, the trawler navigated out of the spot and reversed through the harbor to the end of the docks. (Click for the big view and more pictures of the trawler.)
ORIENTAL, NC
neusenews.com

Brewed on Broadway receives Greater Pink Hill’s Business of Excellence Award

The following was posted on Greater Pink Hill’s Facebook page:. Greater Pink Hill’s Business of Excellence Award recipient for August 2022 is Brewed on Broadway. Located at 110 E Broadway St, Pink Hill, North Carolina opened Monday through Friday 7-6pm and Saturday 7-3pm, you can grab fresh brewed coffee, iced lattes, frappes, and smoothies.
PINK HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy