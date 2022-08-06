Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death

Read on 965kvki.com
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
One of Illinois’ Most Popular Christmas Attractions Was Just Cancelled for 2022
You're probably wondering why I am already thinking of Christmas when it's only August, but there are a couple of reasons why;. I LOVE the holiday season, and all the 'Christmas in July' hullabaloo last month got me excited for my quickly approaching favorite time of the year. My side...
bestcolleges.com
Moving to Chicago? These Are the Best Neighborhoods for Students
Chicago is home to many community colleges, online colleges, and universities. With 77 neighborhoods, the city has something for every student. Foodies, sports fans, and nature lovers can all find great options in Chicago. Chicago is a great city for college students. With affordable neighborhoods, cultural attractions, and great food,...
Father and Son Launch Chicago’s First Ever Black-Owned Portable Laser Tag Company
Meet Jermaine Young and his son, Terriquee, the founders of MKETag, the first Black-owned renowned portable laser tag event production company based in Chicago, Ill. The company has been approved by The Chicago Park District to launch the LaserTag in the Park AfterDark series across local community parks in June 2022.
Eater
Found Restaurant Will Close After a Decade in Evanston
While various publications in recents months have spotlit the suburbs as the next frontier, this isn’t anything new for Amy Morton. Since opening Found in 2012 in Evanston, Morton has debuted two more suburban restaurants: The Barn Steakhouse in Evanston and Stolp Island Social in Aurora. But it’s time to say goodbye to her eldest baby. After 10 years, Morton says she’ll close Found on Sunday, October 2 as her lease expires with developers set to demolish the building.
Mass banned at Woodlawn’s Shrine of Christ the King
“As of August 1, the celebration of public Masses is suspended,” reads a small sign placed in the chapel of Shrine of Christ the King. Masses and other sacraments at Shrine of Christ the King, 6401 S. Woodlawn Ave., were suddenly suspended by the Archdiocese of Chicago last Monday, to the shock of parishioners and Woodlawn preservationists.
fox32chicago.com
Actor Ricky Gervais calls on Cook County forest preserve to surrender coyote at center of controversy
NORTHBROOK, Ill. - Ricky Gervais is calling on Cook County officials to surrender a coyote that has been confined for most of its life in an outdoor enclosure at a Northbrook forest preserve. The actor and comedian said Tuesday he is lending his support to a campaign led by animal...
Chicago Air and Water Show: When and Where to Watch the Event's ‘Full-Force' Return
A long-time fixture of Chicago summers is set to make its way back to the lakeshore later this month. The Chicago Air and Water Show will take off for a two-day run from Aug. 20-21 at North Avenue Beach, according to the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.
Lake in the Hills bakery hosts drag show after weeks of controversy
The owner of UpRising Bakery and Cafe in Lake in the Hills celebrated the success of a drag show, which took place despite being canceled twice. The American Civil Liberties Union helped broker an agreement with the village to let the event happen.
Watch a Dog in Illinois Become Fascinated with the Dog on TV
Some people don't understand that what they see on TV isn't real. That's especially true for an Illinois dog who was convinced the dog he was seeing on TV was in the room with him. This new video share comes from Elk Grove Village, Illinois. It involves a dog named...
Cooper Roberts returning to school after Highland Park mass shooting
The family of the 8-year-old boy shot during the Highland Park mass shooting said Tuesday he will be heading into third grade after six to 12 weeks at a rehabilitation hospital.
The World’s Best Italian Beef is at 45 Different Illinois Restaurants
If you live in Illinois, you don't have to go too far to have the World's Best Italian Beef. I guess it makes sense we have the best on Earth. After all, Chicago is the home of the original. Here's the best part, you won't have to travel to The...
Dave Matthews Tour Bus Dumped 800 Pounds Of Poop On People Taking A Chicago River Cruise 18 Years Ago Today
RIVER NORTH — Monday marks 18 years since a group of people taking a river cruise were hit with poop from Dave Matthews Band’s tour bus. It was the afternoon of Aug. 8. 2004, when people on an architectural boat cruise traveling along the Chicago River got an unwelcome surprise while passing under the Kinzie Street Bridge. The Dave Matthews Band tour bus was driving across the bridge at the same time and someone onboard dumped 800 pounds of human waste on top of the open air cruise’s passengers.
Incendiary device thrown at film set in South Loop, Chicago police say
An incendiary device was thrown by a person at a film production shooting in the South Loop neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.
Eater
Hewn, a Top Chicago-Area Bakery, Expands to Lake County
the Evanston bakery that’s earned a following well outside the North Shore, is opening a second bakery in Lake County. Hewn’s second location, targeted for a fall debut in Libertyville, represents an increased focus on the bakery’s retail business. Since opening in Evanston in 2013, Ellen King and Julie Matthei have supplied bread and pastries to dozens of restaurants and coffee shops throughout the city and suburbs. But times are changing.
Woman found dead, stuffed in garbage can in Roseland alley: Police
A woman was found dead in an alley Monday in the Roseland, police said. She was found in a garbage can about 4:50 p.m. at 107th and Edbrooke, Chicago police said. Her age is unknown.
Woman found dead in alley on Far South Side
wgnradio.com
A talk with radio legend Tommy Edwards ahead of his appearance at Rock Radio Revisited
Steve Dale speaks with radio legend Tommy Edwards about some of his career highlights and a few of the monumental figures that mentored him throughout the years, ahead of his appearance at Rock Radio Revisited. Rock Radio Revisited is taking place Sunday, August 14 at the Des Plaines Theatre, sponsored...
blockclubchicago.org
Does Public Housing Belong To The Public? Humboldt Park Protesters Clash With CHA Over Long-Empty Apartments
HUMBOLDT PARK — A controversial Northwest Side housing developer and the Chicago Housing Authority are investigating allegations that employees of the development company tried to remove a group of protesters and local residents who have been living in vacant public housing buildings in Humboldt Park for several months. Protesters,...
Hundreds gather for 40 Plus Double Dutch Club event on South Side
CHICAGO — What began as a way to bring happiness back into a Chicago woman’s life is now a nationwide club. On the South Side of Chicago, more than 600 women from 40 to nearly 90 years young descended on the House of Hope on Saturday to show off their moves. 40 Plus Double Dutch Club […]
Comments / 0