ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death

By Doc Holliday
96.5 KVKI
96.5 KVKI
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 965kvki.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bestcolleges.com

Moving to Chicago? These Are the Best Neighborhoods for Students

Chicago is home to many community colleges, online colleges, and universities. With 77 neighborhoods, the city has something for every student. Foodies, sports fans, and nature lovers can all find great options in Chicago. Chicago is a great city for college students. With affordable neighborhoods, cultural attractions, and great food,...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Eater

Found Restaurant Will Close After a Decade in Evanston

While various publications in recents months have spotlit the suburbs as the next frontier, this isn’t anything new for Amy Morton. Since opening Found in 2012 in Evanston, Morton has debuted two more suburban restaurants: The Barn Steakhouse in Evanston and Stolp Island Social in Aurora. But it’s time to say goodbye to her eldest baby. After 10 years, Morton says she’ll close Found on Sunday, October 2 as her lease expires with developers set to demolish the building.
EVANSTON, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Mass banned at Woodlawn’s Shrine of Christ the King

“As of August 1, the celebration of public Masses is suspended,” reads a small sign placed in the chapel of Shrine of Christ the King. Masses and other sacraments at Shrine of Christ the King, 6401 S. Woodlawn Ave., were suddenly suspended by the Archdiocese of Chicago last Monday, to the shock of parishioners and Woodlawn preservationists.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Cemeteries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Block Club Chicago

Dave Matthews Tour Bus Dumped 800 Pounds Of Poop On People Taking A Chicago River Cruise 18 Years Ago Today

RIVER NORTH — Monday marks 18 years since a group of people taking a river cruise were hit with poop from Dave Matthews Band’s tour bus. It was the afternoon of Aug. 8. 2004, when people on an architectural boat cruise traveling along the Chicago River got an unwelcome surprise while passing under the Kinzie Street Bridge. The Dave Matthews Band tour bus was driving across the bridge at the same time and someone onboard dumped 800 pounds of human waste on top of the open air cruise’s passengers.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Hewn, a Top Chicago-Area Bakery, Expands to Lake County

the Evanston bakery that’s earned a following well outside the North Shore, is opening a second bakery in Lake County. Hewn’s second location, targeted for a fall debut in Libertyville, represents an increased focus on the bakery’s retail business. Since opening in Evanston in 2013, Ellen King and Julie Matthei have supplied bread and pastries to dozens of restaurants and coffee shops throughout the city and suburbs. But times are changing.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Woman found dead in alley on Far South Side

CHICAGO — A woman was found dead in an alley on the city’s Far South Side. According to police, the unidentified woman was discovered around 4:50 p.m. Monday in the 10700 block of S. Edbrooke Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, police say. No further details have been […]
CHICAGO, IL
96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy