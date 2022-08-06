ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Beshear: 5 more KY counties eligible for Individual Assistance, Disaster Unemployment Assistance

By Amanda Barber
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e5lca_0h7VPbOp00

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Saturday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Individual Assistance and Disaster Unemployment Assistance in five additional counties affected by catastrophic flooding in late July.

Kentuckians are now eligible in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley and Whitley counties.

3 additional KY counties eligible for flood damage reimbursement

Who qualifies for assistance?

DUA claimants must prove their employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted by flooding that began in southeastern Kentucky in late July. The applicant cannot otherwise be eligible for regular unemployment insurance benefits (UI) under state or federal law.

DUA is available to southeastern Kentuckians who:

  • Worked or were self-employed, or were scheduled to;
  • Cannot work or perform services because of flood damages to the place of employment. This can also include physical inaccessibility to the workplace if the government shuts closes it as a result of the flooding;
  • Prove that the work or self-employment that can no longer be performed was the person’s primary source of income;
  • Cannot work or resume self-employment because of an injury from the disaster; or
  • Became the main financial supporter of a family if the head of the household died in the disaster.

Farmers and other self-employed individuals who are traditionally ineligible for UI benefits may qualify for DUA.

12 counties total are now eligible for Individual Assistance and DUA. Residents in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties can submit a claim for DUA benefits.

DUA benefit claims can be submitted online through the Kentucky Career Center website or by phone at (502) 875-0442. The deadline for all applicants was extended until Sept. 6.

How to apply for FEMA assistance in Kentucky

In-person application assistance

In-person application assistance will be given at the following locations from Monday, Aug. 8 to Friday, Aug. 12 between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

  • Breathitt County
    421 Jett Drive, Jackson, Kentucky
  • Clay County
    Oneida Elementary School, 435 Newfound Road, Oneida, Kentucky
  • Knott County
    Knott County Sportsplex, 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn, Kentucky
  • Perry County
    Hazard Community and Technical College, 1 Community College Drive, Hazard, Kentucky

For more information on flood resources in eastern Kentucky, visit Gov. Beshear’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Beshear gives update on Kentucky flooding

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on the historic eastern Kentucky flooding that started on July 26, 2022. President Joe Biden joined Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday to meet with families and survey damage from storms that have created the worst flooding in Kentucky’s history. Here’s how you can help the […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Bidens visit eastern Kentucky to survey flood damage

KENTUCKY (WOWK) – President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visited parts of eastern Kentucky hit by the devastating flooding that tore through several counties between July 26 and July 28 on Monday, Aug. 8. The Bidens joined Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and Second Gentleman […]
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Whitley County, KY
Government
City
Frankfort, KY
County
Whitley County, KY
City
Oneida, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Magoffin County, KY
Government
County
Magoffin County, KY
q95fm.net

Additional FEMA Public Assistance Available

Local governments and certain nonprofit organizations in Floyd, Knott, Owsley and Pike counties are now eligible for FEMA Public Assistance grants for debris removal and permanent work to repair public facilities that were damaged by the July flooding. These counties, along with Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin,...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Legislative special session likely to deal with Eastern Kentucky flooding

A special session of the Kentucky General Assembly will likely need to be called to provide relief for the counties and communities ravaged by flooding in the eastern part of the state last week. The recovery process continues across 13 counties, Gov. Andy Beshear said. He also told reporters lawmakers...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dua#Individual Assistance#Ui
lakercountry.com

Death toll at 37 in EKY flooding; Biden to survey area today

In his latest report, Gov. Andy Beshear updated the continuing stabilization efforts following the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, announcing that the latest death toll stands at 37 in five counties. Those include eight in Breathitt, two in Clay, 17 in Knott (including 13 adults and four children. The children...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Biden surveys flood damage in Kentucky, pledges more US help

LOST CREEK, Ky. (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Monday witnessed the damage from deadly and devastating storms that have resulted in the worst flooding in Kentucky’s history, as they visited the state to meet with families and first responders. At least 37 people have died since last month’s deluge, which dropped 8 to 10-1/2 inches of rain in only 48 hours. Gov. Andy Beshear told Biden that authorities expect to add at least one other death to the total. The National Weather Service said Sunday that flooding remains a threat, warning of more thunderstorms through Thursday. The president said the nation has an obligation to help all its people, declaring the federal government would provide support until residents were back on their feet. Behind him as he spoke was a single-story house that the storm had dislodged and then left littered on the ground, tilted sideways. “We have the capacity to do this — it’s not like it’s beyond our control,” Biden said. “We’re staying until everybody’s back to where they were.”
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
WOWK 13 News

Eat Texas Roadhouse Tuesday to help Kentucky flood victims

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) — The recent floods in Kentucky have led citizens, as well as residents of surrounding states to help the community pick up the pieces and recover. On Tuesday, one restaurant chain is doing its part to provide aid to the relief efforts. Texas Roadhouse plans to donate 100% of its profits on […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WEHT/WTVW

Delta-8 THC declared legal in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — A judge in Kentucky has declared Delta-8 to be a legal derivative of hemp, and issued a permanent injunction against law enforcement which prevents them from charging retailers and producers with criminal activity for selling Delta-8. The chemical, called Delta-8 THC, is billed as producing a milder high than the better known […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Leslie, Magoffin, Martin and Whitley Counties eligible for FEMA assistance

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - More counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after devastating flooding last week. People in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin and Whitley Counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance. This may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and other uninsured disaster-related needs. These counties join Breathitt, Clay,...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell County still in yellow on COVID map; Adair, Pulaski turn green

Russell County remains yellow on the latest COVID spread map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health. Meanwhile, neighboring Adair and Pulaski County have moved to green, indicating a low level of community spread of the virus. Yellow indicates a medium spread, while red indicates a high spread. Neighboring...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Marshall University includes more counties in metro tuition rate

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Marshall University is hoping to attract more students from Ohio and Kentucky by expanding the metro tuition rate eligibility to a 100-mile radius from the Huntington campus. Currently, the metro rate applies to border areas such as Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pike and Scioto counties in Ohio and Boyd, Carter, Elliott, […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
westkentuckystar.com

Another flood watch for soggy eastern Kentucky

Flood-weary portions of the Tennessee and Ohio river valleys and the southern Appalachians face more repeated thunderstorms today and Wednesday that will prolong the flood threat. As cleanup continues after deadly flooding impacted St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, rounds of heavy thunderstorms have repeatedly moved through many of these same...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy