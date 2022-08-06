Beshear: 5 more KY counties eligible for Individual Assistance, Disaster Unemployment Assistance

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Saturday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Individual Assistance and Disaster Unemployment Assistance in five additional counties affected by catastrophic flooding in late July.

Kentuckians are now eligible in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley and Whitley counties.

Who qualifies for assistance?

DUA claimants must prove their employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted by flooding that began in southeastern Kentucky in late July. The applicant cannot otherwise be eligible for regular unemployment insurance benefits (UI) under state or federal law.

DUA is available to southeastern Kentuckians who:

Worked or were self-employed, or were scheduled to;

Cannot work or perform services because of flood damages to the place of employment. This can also include physical inaccessibility to the workplace if the government shuts closes it as a result of the flooding;

Prove that the work or self-employment that can no longer be performed was the person’s primary source of income;

Cannot work or resume self-employment because of an injury from the disaster; or

Became the main financial supporter of a family if the head of the household died in the disaster.

Farmers and other self-employed individuals who are traditionally ineligible for UI benefits may qualify for DUA.

12 counties total are now eligible for Individual Assistance and DUA. Residents in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties can submit a claim for DUA benefits.

DUA benefit claims can be submitted online through the Kentucky Career Center website or by phone at (502) 875-0442. The deadline for all applicants was extended until Sept. 6.

In-person application assistance

In-person application assistance will be given at the following locations from Monday, Aug. 8 to Friday, Aug. 12 between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Breathitt County

421 Jett Drive, Jackson, Kentucky

421 Jett Drive, Jackson, Kentucky Clay County

Oneida Elementary School, 435 Newfound Road, Oneida, Kentucky

Oneida Elementary School, 435 Newfound Road, Oneida, Kentucky Knott County

Knott County Sportsplex, 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn, Kentucky

Knott County Sportsplex, 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn, Kentucky Perry County

Hazard Community and Technical College, 1 Community College Drive, Hazard, Kentucky

For more information on flood resources in eastern Kentucky, visit Gov. Beshear’s website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.