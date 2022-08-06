Two people aboard disabled boat rescued at Worden’s Pond

Read on www.abc6.com
1 taken to hospital with facial injuries after fight on Block Island ferry
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Narragansett Fire Department said that multiple people were injured and one person was taken to the hospital after a fight broke out at the Block Island Ferry terminal Monday night. The U.S. Coast Guard, Narragansett police and fire, South Kingstown police, Middletown police, North...
Large police presence at Block Island ferry terminal
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — A large police presence was called to the Block Island ferry terminal in Narragansett Monday night. An ABC 6 News crew arrived before 11 p.m. and saw members of the U.S. Coast Guard, Narragansett police and fire, South Kingstown police, Middletown police, North Kingstown police and Rhode Island State Police on scene.
Six injured in Pascoag crash; Firefighters respond to three calls by Wallum Lake in three hours
BURRILLVILLE – A two-vehicle crash on Old Wallum Lake Road early Sunday morning left six people with injuries, including two in serious condition, according to emergency responders. Police say a Burrillville man now is facing several charges related to the incident, including one count of driving under the influence.
Coast Guard, Local Police Respond To Block Island Ferry Altercation
At least four people have been hurt after a fight apparently broke out on the Block Island Ferry Terminal last night. Police called to the scene about 11pm. Details are still sketchy. It is unclear if anyone has been arrested. The Coast Guard, Narragansett Police and Fire as well as...
7 charged, 2 injured in incident on Block Island Ferry that brought heavy police presence
The Rhode Island State Police today released details regarding the incident on the Block Island Ferry last night. Just after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from the Rhode Island State Police, as well as officers from the Narragansett, North Kingstown, and South Kingstown Police Departments, responded to reports of a disturbance on an Interstate Navigation Ferry enroute from Block Island to Galilee. In coordination with local EMS, members of law enforcement boarded the ferry, secured the scene, and arrested 7 individuals. 2 people were injured and were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Crews respond to fire at multi-family home in Fall River
(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a fire at a multi-family home in Fall River on Sunday. Crews responded to the fire at a home on Jefferson Street. Fire officials say the fire started on the third floor. Three families are said to live in the building. It was not...
Firefighter taken to hospital after fire that destroyed home in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A firefighter was taken to the hospital after a fire that destroyed a home in Providence Tuesday morning. The second floor of the multi-family home on Evergreen Street caught fire at about 1 a.m. Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Steve Capracotta said about 50 to 60...
State police identify woman, 22, killed in Providence motorcycle crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police have identified a woman killed in a motorcycle crash in Providence over the weekend. The crash happened just before midnight Saturday on Interstate 95 north. Investigators said the motorcyclist, identified as Yessica Coreas-Hernandez, of New Bedford, lost control of her motorcycle...
Multiple arrests made after fights on Block Island Ferry
NARAGANSETT, RI (WFSB) - The Block Island Ferry in Rhode Island was a crime scene on Tuesday morning. Police boarded the boat on Monday night after eyewitnesses reported that a major fight broke out on it. Rhode Island state police arrested seven people in the investigation. Five of them were...
22-year-old Massachusetts woman killed in motorcycle crash on Route 95
A local woman has been killed after a weekend motorcycle crash. According to Rhode Island State Police, at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 North in the City of Providence.
Watch: Timeline of events that led to fight on Block Island ferry
BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Here’s the timeline of events that unfolded on Block Island on Monday — leading to the arrest of seven people on the ferry after a fight. Rhode Island State Police said troopers responded to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort, where Reggae Fest was being held.
Police ID motorcyclist killed on I-95 in Providence
A 22-year-old Massachusetts woman died after a crash on I-95 in Providence Saturday night, according to Rhode Island State Police.
23-year-old hospitalized after Norwich shooting
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police are investigating a shooting that led to a 23-year-old man being placed in the hospital. Just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning, officers were dispatched to the William Backus Hospital for reports of a gunshot victim. Officials said the 23-year-old sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand. The […]
Fire heavily damages market in Fall River
(WJAR) — A fire heavily damaged a business in Fall River Sunday night. The Fall River Fire Department responded to Reis Meat Market on Alden Street for a fire late Sunday night. Crews worked to put out the blaze, using a ladder truck in the effort. An NBC 10...
Providence man accused of fighting arrested at Ballard’s on Block Island
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said that a Providence man accused of fighting was arrested at Ballard’s Beach Resort Monday. The fight happened at about 6:30 p.m. at Ballard’s. State police said that 30-year-old Jacob Dorbor was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
4 children, 3 adults injured in Rhode Island fireworks incident
During a professional firework detonation at Cumberlandfest, a 3-inch shell hit several spectators. Several people, including 4 children, were injured in an incident involving fireworks in Cumberland, Rhode Island, Saturday night. During a professional firework detonation at Cumberlandfest, a 3-inch shell did not explode in the air. The...
Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run
Providence police are investigating a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian early Monday morning.
Parachutist from Rhode Island National Guard gets stuck in Exeter tree
EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island National Guard said a parachutist got stuck in a tree in Exeter Monday afternoon. The man landed at about 12 p.m. in the tree on Glen Rock Road. General Andrew Chevalier said the man, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was training for...
Several people rescued from sinking boat near entrance to Cape Cod Canal in Bourne
BOURNE, Mass. — Multiple people are safe after they were rescued from a sinking boat off the coast of Bourne, Massachusetts. U.S. Coast Guard officials said their agency did not respond to the scene, but noted that Bourne firefighters got several people off that boat with the help of good Samaritans.
State police: 7 arrested in Block Island Ferry brawl; 1 arrested in Ballard's fight
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — Officers with guns drawn boarded a chaotic Block Island Ferry while it was still on the water Monday night after a fight broke out on board. Rhode Island State Police told NBC 10 News that seven people were arrested and that two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
