OVG360, which manages the Flint River Entertainment Complex, introduced Victor Landry as the complex’s new general manager on Friday. File Photo: Tara Fletcher

ALBANY — OVG360, which manages the Flint River Entertainment Complex, introduced Victor Landry as the facility’s new general manager on Friday.

Landry will oversee all aspects of facility operations, including booking, marketing, ticketing, vendor relations, sponsorship sales and financial management, at the Albany Civic Center, Albany Municipal Auditorium and Veterans Park Amphitheatre.