Louisville, KY

Louisville mayoral candidates address city concerns with Metro Board of Health

By Olivia Russell
Wave 3
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Freddy
3d ago

Can’t wait till we can get rid of Fisher. One of the worst mistakes I ever made voting for him. This city needs someone with vision and tough on crime. He can’t even do a simple thing like getting the roads paved downtown. Really reflects badly on our city when people come to visit. I think he might cost the Democratic the election by his poor performance as mayor.

2d ago

This city has descended into lawlessness and economic disparity under Fischer and Metro Council. If you continue to vote Democrat you deserve everything you get.

wdrb.com

Louisville private school returns to class Monday in new building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local private school welcomed students to a new home Monday. It was the first day of school for students at Coleman Preparatory Academy. Last year, the school was inside a church on East Broadway. But it recently moved to the third floor of Lyles Mall on West Broadway.
Wave 3

Some JCPS parents face back-to-school jitters ahead of first day

President Biden visits Eastern Kentucky to survey storm damage. Students will fill the classrooms by Wednesday. Ask WAVE: Why are bumpers sometimes left at the scene of a crash?. Updated: 6 hours ago. Ask WAVE: Why are bumpers sometimes left at the scene of a crash?. ‘They came out with...
wdrb.com

Louisville files lawsuit to seize historic church buildings through eminent domain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has filed a lawsuit to seize historic church buildings in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. The properties, which include a couple of buildings located at the corner of South 27th and West Chestnut streets, have "deteriorated to such an extent as to constitute a serious and growing menace to the public health, safety and welfare," the lawsuit states.
Wave 3

Federal grant helps John Hardin High School Agriculture Department grow

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A grant from the United States Department of Agriculture is helping John Hardin High School’s agriculture curriculum grow. The grant will add a few more hydroponic systems to their already successful setup and expand the curriculum over the course of two years. Students currently experiment...
wdrb.com

Louisville airport still navigating delays and cancellations amid staffing shortages

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The masks are off and social distancing is no longer required on planes but airlines aren't exactly operating as usual. "People want to travel, they want to get out, there's definitely the demand," Natalie Chaudoin, a spokesperson for the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, said. "We're seeing capacity at about 90-95% of where we were in 2019, which was our best year ever."
salemleader.com

#mugshot Monday, August 8, 2022

The following arrests were made last week by local law enforcement agencies in Washington County. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point. They are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened. For past arrest list be sure to visit www.salemleader.com.
WLKY.com

Jefferson County Fire Department celebrates 22 new graduates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Fire Department graduated 22 new members Friday, and the new firefighters are ready to serve. "We're just getting started," said Jefferson County firefighter Morgan Cornell. "We'll celebrate today, but we've got a lot of work to do, a lot of work ahead of us."
WBKO

Electric vehicle battery-related plant announced in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Lotte Aluminum Materials USA plans an aluminum foil manufacturing operation to serve the electric vehicle battery industry in Kentucky and is expected to create 122 full-time jobs. Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says the company is investing $238.7 million in the plant in Hardin County. Lotte...
