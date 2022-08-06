ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

President Biden tests negative after second bout of Covid-19

By Brendan Smialowski
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XwPRB_0h7VP01J00
US President Joe Biden, pictured here in July 2022, has been in quarantine while overcoming Covid /AFP/File

US President Joe Biden on Saturday tested negative for Covid-19, days after coming down with a second bout of the illness.

"The President continues to feel very well," Biden's physician Kevin O'Connor said in a statement. "This morning, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing was negative."

Biden, who at 79 is the oldest person to hold the US presidency, has been in quarantine for the past week, after testing positive for the virus following an initial recovery in what is known as a "rebound" case.

O'Connor said Biden will continue to isolate pending a second negative test "in an abundance of caution."

According to Biden's official schedule he is set to travel to the southern state of Kentucky, the scene of devastating floods, on Monday.

md/st

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Atlantic

Of Course Biden Has Rebound COVID

Four days after recovering from a COVID-19 infection, President Joe Biden has tested positive again. When he first got sick, Biden—like more than one-third of the Americans who have tested positive for COVID-19 this summer, according to the U.S. government’s public records—was prescribed Paxlovid, an antiviral pill treatment made by Pfizer. Like many Paxlovid takers, he soon tested negative and resumed his normal activities. And then, like many Paxlovid takers, his infection came right back. (Biden does not currently have symptoms, according to his physician.)
PUBLIC HEALTH
MSNBC

The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago

There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Covid 19#Md St
Washington Examiner

Is Joe Biden a compromised president?

The knives came out for former President Donald Trump the day he launched his 2016 presidential run and continued to follow him throughout his presidency. First came the Russia hoax that, despite its ultimate failure, managed to inflict irreparable damage on his presidency. Demoralized that their efforts to prevent Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Biden Stays COVID Positive in Test on Thursday

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive again for COVID-19 on Thursday but he was feeling "very well," his physician Kevin O'Connor said in a memo released by the White House. Biden was still experiencing a "very occasional" cough, but the cough was improving, O'Connor said in the memo....
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

Biden tries to heal Kentucky flood victims -- and country

In Lost Creek, Kentucky, Joe Biden promised flood victims Monday that their shattered lives will be restored -- a message of optimism he hopes to beam right through a divided America three months before elections that will decide the fate of his presidency. - Empathy, unity -            So in Lost Creek, Biden did one thing he has long been known for doing well: he comforted the grieving.
KENTUCKY STATE
AFP

AFP

79K+
Followers
31K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy