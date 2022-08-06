Brookfield Business Corporation (BBUC) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Read on www.fool.com
3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August
Oil the wheels of your passive income generation with Phillips 66 and its high-yield dividend.
3 Top Stocks We're Buying In August
The Trade Desk is a top play on a fast-evolving digital advertising space. PayPal is down but far from out after a big slowdown in growth this year. RH (Restoration Hardware) is a premium consumer brand but is trading on the cheap.
Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now
DocuSign's solid financials will allow it to weather its current troubles. Affirm has a bright future and the strong financials to endure short-term challenges. SoFi's expanding ecosystem continues to widen its competitive moat.
1 Growth Stock Down 93% to Buy Right Now
The comeback continues for this beaten-down growth stock.
Why Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Tumbled 12% Today
Magnachip revenue fell 11% year over year in Q2 2022, but adjusted earnings per share rose 53%. Supply chain issues continue to limit output for parts of the chip industry. Magnachip's outlook isn't great for the next quarter, but it's in excellent financial shape.
4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying
Since becoming Berkshire Hathaway CEO in 1965, Buffett has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a scorching average annual return of 20.1%. In recent quarters, Warren Buffett has been aggressively deploying his company's cash into these four stocks.
3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession
Chipotle, with its focus on providing outstanding value, is positioned to continue its success. Costco's scale and negotiating power with suppliers allows it to charge extremely low prices. O'Reilly, a top all-weather stock, performs well in both robust and adverse economic times.
Down 65%, Is Roku Stock a Buy?
The market has punished Roku for a temporary slowdown in advertising spending. But the connected TV ad market is expected to reach nearly $50 billion by 2027. The potential upside could be massive for Roku's streaming platform.
2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month
Agree Realty continues to acquire properties and grow its business. Main Street Capital is a diversified, best-of-breed business development company. Both stocks pay market-beating dividends with the potential to grow for many more years.
Why Tyson Foods Slumped 10.1% on Monday
Adjusted earnings per share missed analyst expectations.
Telos Corporation (TLS) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Telos Corporation (TLS -0.45%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
PAR Technology Corporation (PAR -11.53%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call
Cabot (CBT) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
CBT earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Sterling Check Corp. (STER) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Sterling Check Corp. (STER 12.22%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG -0.74%) Q2 2022
AECOM Technology (ACM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
AECOM Technology (ACM 2.68%) Good morning, and welcome to the AECOM third quarter 2022 conference call. I would like to inform all participants; this call is being recorded at the request of AECOM. This broadcast is the copyrighted property of AECOM. Any rebroadcast of this information in whole or part without the prior written permission of AECOM is prohibited.
FTC Solar, Inc. (FTCI) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
FTCI earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
American International Group (AIG) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
American International Group (AIG 2.45%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call
Recap: Ingredion Q2 Earnings
Ingredion INGR reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 06:01 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ingredion beat estimated earnings by 9.84%, reporting an EPS of $2.12 versus an estimate of $1.93. Revenue was up $282.00 million from the same period last...
AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO -13.53%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
