California ‘the state everyone can’t wait to leave behind,’ Kevin Kiley tells CPAC audience

Just look at the shortage of U-Haul trucks in California, Kevin Kiley said as evidence that people are eager to leave the state. Kiley, a Republican vying with Democrat Kermit Jones for the Third District congressional seat, was speaking to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas Saturday. In a straw poll of attendees, 99% said they approved of the job Donald Trump did as president.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO