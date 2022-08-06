ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California ‘the state everyone can’t wait to leave behind,’ Kevin Kiley tells CPAC audience

By David Lightman
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Newsom taps Villaraigosa, former election opponent, to advise on California infrastructure

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that former Los Angeles mayor and gubernatorial opponent Antonio Villaraigosa will become Infrastructure Advisor to the State of California. The appointment follows U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s announcement of $2.2 billion in grants under the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, $120 million of which will go toward California projects.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Did U-Haul run out of trucks as Californians fled the state?

Just look at the shortage of U-Haul trucks in California, Kevin Kiley said as evidence that people are eager to leave the state. Kiley, a Republican vying with Democrat Kermit Jones for the Third District congressional seat, was speaking to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas Saturday. In a straw poll of attendees, 99% said they approved of the job Donald Trump did as president.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Rocklin, CA
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
California Government
State
Florida State
City
Sacramento, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

4.4-magnitude earthquake rattles parts of California, geologists say

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook near the California-Nevada border by Walker on Monday, Aug., 8 the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The 3-mile deep quake hit 5 miles northeast of Walker at 1:44 p.m. Pacific time, according to the USGS. More than 200 people from as far away as San Francisco and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Arrests made in killing of off-duty California officer

A rookie Southern California police officer slain in an off-duty shooting was the victim of an attempted robbery, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón revealed the alleged motive as his office filed charges against a man and a 17-year-old boy in the killing of Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Lindell

Comments / 0

Community Policy