California ‘the state everyone can’t wait to leave behind,’ Kevin Kiley tells CPAC audience

Newsom taps Villaraigosa, former election opponent, to advise on California infrastructure
Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that former Los Angeles mayor and gubernatorial opponent Antonio Villaraigosa will become Infrastructure Advisor to the State of California. The appointment follows U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s announcement of $2.2 billion in grants under the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, $120 million of which will go toward California projects.
California could lose 10% of its water. Gavin Newsom offers new drought, water blueprint
Predicting that California’s water supplies could drop 10% in the next 20 years, Gov. Gavin Newsom outlined a broad drought protection blueprint Thursday that relies on more reservoirs, recycling and other strategies. As California suffers through a third year of severe drought, the governor warned of decades of water...
On soccer pitch, California lawmakers set aside political differences. At least for a night
Republican or Democrat, the strategy was the same for Southern California lawmakers Wednesday night: Stop Attorney General Rob Bonta. “Take out Bonta and we win,” said Assemblyman Miguel Santiago, D-Los Angeles, told his teammates. Neither happened. With fewer than three weeks to go before the end of the legislative...
Did U-Haul run out of trucks as Californians fled the state?
Just look at the shortage of U-Haul trucks in California, Kevin Kiley said as evidence that people are eager to leave the state. Kiley, a Republican vying with Democrat Kermit Jones for the Third District congressional seat, was speaking to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas Saturday. In a straw poll of attendees, 99% said they approved of the job Donald Trump did as president.
All California students can get free meals at school. Here’s what the new program does
The days of forgetting your lunch money are gone — at least in California. The state’s department of education is implementing a Universal Meals Program for school children. Starting this school year, 2022-2023, all public school students can get free lunch and breakfast, according to the department’s website.
Bulldozer flips over 20-foot embankment, pins driver for 45 minutes, Florida officials say
A bulldozer flipped over a 20-foot embankment at a construction site, pinning the driver for 45 minutes while coworkers and rescue crews worked to free him, Florida officials said. Osceola County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services responded to a construction site in St. Cloud just before noon on Aug. 10,...
4.4-magnitude earthquake rattles parts of California, geologists say
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook near the California-Nevada border by Walker on Monday, Aug., 8 the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The 3-mile deep quake hit 5 miles northeast of Walker at 1:44 p.m. Pacific time, according to the USGS. More than 200 people from as far away as San Francisco and...
Arrests made in killing of off-duty California officer
A rookie Southern California police officer slain in an off-duty shooting was the victim of an attempted robbery, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón revealed the alleged motive as his office filed charges against a man and a 17-year-old boy in the killing of Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26.
Customer attacks Meijer cashier over dispute in self-checkout, Michigan sheriff says
A 32-year-old woman was going through self-checkout with two younger girls when a Meijer cashier told her “she had too many items to use the self-scan checkout,” according to Michigan authorities. The woman said “she had two separate orders” — one for her daughter — and finished the...
