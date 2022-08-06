ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

numberfire.com

Yuli Gurriel not in lineup Sunday for Houston

Houston Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Gurriel is being replaced at first base by Trey Mancini versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 390 plate appearances this season, Gurriel has a .239 batting average with a .669 OPS, 7 home runs,...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Brandon Marsh in Phillies' Sunday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies outfeilder Brandon Marsh is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Marsh is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Nationals starter Cory Abbott. Our models project Marsh for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 9.2...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Luis Guillorme grabbing seat Monday for Mets

New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Justin Dunn and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Guillorme started the last seven games, including one against a southpaw, but the Mets will give him Monday off. Eduardo Escobar will replace Guillorme on third base and in the eight-hole.
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Sunday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau will take a break after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 75 batted balls this season, Brosseau was produced a 6.7% barrel...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos in Orioles' Sunday lineup

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chirinos is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. Our models project Chirinos for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.4...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Francisco Mejia finding seat Tuesday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers. Christian Bethancourt will replace Mejia at catcher and hit eighth. Bethancourt has a $2,400 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.1 FanDuel points....
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Jose Altuve sitting Sunday afternoon for Houston

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Altuve is being replaced at second base by Aledmys Diaz versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 400 plate appearances this season, Altuve has a .284 batting average with an .879 OPS,...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Mike Moustakas starting Sunday afternoon for Reds

Cincinnati Reds infeilder Mike Moustakas is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Moustakas is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order Brewers starter Corbin Burnes. Our models project Moustakasa for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Tucker Barnhart starting Sunday for Detroit

Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Barnhart is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. Our models project Barnhart for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Nationals' Joey Meneses batting fifth on Tuesday

Washington Nationals infielder Joey Meneses is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Meneses will start in right field on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Cubs. Victor Robles returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Meneses for 9.0 FanDuel points on...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Rays' Yu Chang sitting Tuesday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yu Chang is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers. Taylor Walls will replace Chang at shortstop and hit ninth. Walls has a $2,300 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.0 FanDuel points....
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Ildemaro Vargas batting ninth for Nationals on Tuesday

Washington Nationals infielder Ildemaro Vargas is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Vargas will start at third base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Cubs. Maikel Franco moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vargas for 6.0 FanDuel points on...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Bryan De La Cruz batting fourth for Marlins on Tuesday

Miami Marlins outfielder Bryan De La Cruz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Cruz will start in right field on Tuesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Phillies. Billy Hamilton returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Cruz for 6.9 FanDuel...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Rockies' Jose Iglesias batting second on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Iglesias will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. Garrett Hampson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Iglesias for 13.1 FanDuel points on...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Garrett Cooper batting second for Marlins on Tuesday

Miami Marlins outfielder Garrett Cooper is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Cooper will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Phillies. Nick Fortes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Cooper for 9.0 FanDuel points on...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner catching for Cardinals on Tuesday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Knizner will catch for right-hander Miles Mikolas on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Ryan Feltner and the Rockies. Yadier Molina moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Knizner for 8.3 FanDuel...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Braves' Orlando Arcia batting eighth on Tuesday

Atlanta Braves infielder Orlando Arcia is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Arcia will start at second base on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Rich Hill and Boston. Ehire Adrianza moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Arcia for 8.7 FanDuel points on...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Austin Romine catching for Reds on Tuesday

Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Romine will catch for left-hander Mike Minor on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Carlos Carrasco and the Mets. Michael Papierski returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Romine for 4.8 FanDuel...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Teoscar Hernandez sitting for Blue Jays on Tuesday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Hernandez will move to the bench on Tuesday with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. starting in left field. Gurriel will bat first versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Gurriel for...
numberfire.com

Reese McGuire on Boston bench Tuesday

Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Kevin Plawecki will catch for Rich Hill and hit eighth. McGuire figures to be back behind the bag for Wednesday's contest. Plawecki has a $2,100 salary on Tuesday...
BOSTON, MA

